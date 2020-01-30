Hard Rock Stadium
RSVP To The Haute Residence 2020 Luxury Miami Real Estate Summit At Residences By Armani/Casa

City Guide, Haute Events, Haute Residence, Lifestyle, News, Real Estate & Design

The real estate event of the year is back once again. The Haute Residence 2020 Luxury Miami Real Estate Summit brings together some of the industry’s top experts under one roof. This year, the event is taking place inside the luxurious Residences by Armani/Casa in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida, on Wednesday, February 12th.

real estate summit 2020Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dezer Platinum Realty LLC

Realtors, brokers, developers, and industry insiders will gather for a busy day filled with talks and panels on how the luxury real estate market throughout the country is shaping up for the new decade. The Haute Residence 2020 Miami Real Estate Summit connects buyers with access to the minds behind some of the most exquisite properties in the world, as well as leaders in the real estate market.

To purchase tickets to the event, click HERE.

Schedule of Events:

11:00am – 11:30am: Welcome and Registration

11:45am – 1:15pm: Titans of Miami – “East Coast Kings”

Masters of the Miami skyline sound off on where they see the luxury market heading and its evolution.

Developer panelists: Gil Dezer, Louis Birdman, Dan Kodsi, Shahab Karmely

1:30pm – 2:30pm: Lunch – Residences by Armani/Casa

Network with the greatest minds of development and brokerage in the luxury real estate market.

2:45pm – 3:45pm: National Power Brokers

Top broker/agents from key national real estate meccas such as Miami Beach, Los Angeles, and NYC sound off on the latest in market conditions and development.

Panelists: Dolly Lenz and Jenny Lenz (NYC), Mary Ann Osborn (LA), Richard Steinberg (NYC), Cody Vichinsky (NYC) Olivia Hsu Deker (San Francisco) Jay Parker (Miami), Ben Bacal (Hollywood Hills)

4:00pm – 5:00pm: Miami Power Brokers

Top South Florida Brokers share their knowledge on the evolution and direction of the luxury market today.

Panelists: Maria Eugenia Alvarez Vitale, Jeff Miller, Lourdes Alatriste, Steve Solomon, Crista Ryan, Sebastian Tettamanti, Christian Martinez

5:00pm: Summit Closing Remarks

real estate summit 2020 2Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dezer Platinum Realty LLC

