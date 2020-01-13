Unveiling its new women’s campaign for Spring/Summer 2020, Louis Vuitton‘s Creative Director Nicolas Ghesquière was inspired by the Belle Époque era for the collection. With romantic but bold influences, photographer Collier Schorr captured House ambassador Emma Stone and Chinese actress Zhong Chuxi in a series of compelling images, shot onsite at the iconic Park Lane Hotel in London. The property’s Art Déco architecture presented the perfect backdrop for the gorgeous looks, each complemented by stunning handbags. The new Vanity in Monogram and new iterations of the Dauphine—in Epi leather or suede—are also prominently featured. Schorr’s unique ability to convey a sense of reality and of fantasy is palpable, first made apparent in her images of the Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2019 collection, and here again. A series of films featuring the campaign will be released next month, featuring a track by the artist Sophie, who provided the music and visuals for the backdrop of the Spring/Summer 2020 fashion show. Scroll to see some of the stunning new imagery, below.

