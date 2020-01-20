FENDI RESORT 2020 EXCLUSIVE
The Beckhams Make It Family Night For Kim Jones’ Dior Men 2020 Show In Paris

Celebrities, Fashion, Haute Scene, News, Travel

DIOR MEN'S WINTER 20 21 scenePhoto Credit: ADRIEN DIRAND

Artistic Director Kim Jones presented his Dior Men’s Winter 2020-2021 collection at the Place de la Concorde in Paris. Always utilizing his ingenious ability to marry the Dior archives with his forward-looking vision so seamlessly, brought style and silhouette elements from the 1950s to the collection, in a very modern and wearable way. Jones also paid homage to DIY-style jewelry designer Judy Blame—who passed away a few years ago—while utilizing symbols of engineering and construction in certain pieces, like safety pins and zips, touching on the notion that fashion is not necessarily a finished product, but representative of an entire creative journey. It’s also an ode to Monsieur Christian Dior, with his passion for architecture. The signature Dior Oblique motif on canvas is reimagined with beaded embroideries.

Dior Men Winter 2020-2021 showPhoto Credit: BRETT LLOYD FOR DIORdior men winter 2020-2021 Photo Credit: ADRIEN DIRAND

THE LOOKS

dior men winter 2020-2021Photo Credit: Diordior men winter 2020-2021Photo Credit: Diordior men winter 2020-2021Photo Credit: Diordior men winter 2020-2021Photo Credit: Diordior men winter 2020-2021Photo Credit: Diordior men winter 2020-2021Photo Credit: Diordior men winter 2020-2021Photo Credit: Diordior men winter 2020-2021Photo Credit: Diordior men winter 2020-2021Photo Credit: Diordior men winter 2020-2021Photo Credit: Diordior men winter 2020-2021Photo Credit: Diordior men winter 2020-2021Photo Credit: Dior dior men winter 2020-2021Photo Credit: Diordior men winter 2020-2021Photo Credit: Diordior men winter 2020-2021Photo Credit: Diordior men winter 2020-2021Photo Credit: Diordior men winter 2020-2021Photo Credit: Diordior men winter 2020-2021Photo Credit: Dior dior men winter 2020-2021Photo Credit: Diordior men winter 2020-2021Photo Credit: Diordior men winter 2020-2021Photo Credit: Dior

THE CELEBRITIES

As with all Kim Jones for Dior shows, the front row was made up of the who’s who of the celebrity world, including Bella Hadid, Cara Delevingne, Robert Pattinson, Christina Ricci, Diplo, Courtney Love and J Balvin, as well as Kate Moss with her daughter Lila Moss, and the Beckhams, who made it a real family night, with Brooklyn, David and Victoria all in attendance.

Cara Delevingne and Kate Moss Dior Homme : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2020-2021
Cara Delevingne and Kate Moss

Photo Credit: Anthony Ghnassia for Dior/Getty Images

Kate & Lila Moss Dior Homme : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2020-2021
Kate & Lila Moss

Photo Credit: Anthony Ghnassia for Dior/Getty Images

Robert Pattinson and Cara Delevingne Dior Homme : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2020-2021
Robert Pattinson and Cara Delevingne

Photo Credit: Anthony Ghnassia for Dior/Getty Images

Dior Homme : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2020-2021 bella hadid
Bella Hadid

Photo Credit: Francois Durand for Dior/Getty Images

Dior Homme : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2020-2021
Cara Delevingne, Tyga, David Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham, Kate Moss and Lila Moss

Photo Credit: Anthony Ghnassia for Dior/Getty Images

Brooklyn, Victoria & David Beckham Dior Homme : Backstage - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2020-2021
Brooklyn, Victoria & David Beckham

Photo Credit: Anthony Ghnassia for Dior/Getty Images

christian ricci Dior Homme : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2020-2021
Christina Ricci

Photo Credit: Anthony Ghnassia for Dior/Getty Images

Courtney Love Dior Homme : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2020-2021
Courtney Love

Photo Credit: Francois Durand for Dior/Getty Images

Diplo Dior Homme : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2020-2021
Diplo

Photo Credit: Francois Durand for Dior/Getty Images

Ghali and J Balvin Dior Homme : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2020-2021
Ghali and J Balvin

Photo Credit: Anthony Ghnassia for Dior/Getty Images

