Photo Credit: ADRIEN DIRAND

Artistic Director Kim Jones presented his Dior Men’s Winter 2020-2021 collection at the Place de la Concorde in Paris. Always utilizing his ingenious ability to marry the Dior archives with his forward-looking vision so seamlessly, brought style and silhouette elements from the 1950s to the collection, in a very modern and wearable way. Jones also paid homage to DIY-style jewelry designer Judy Blame—who passed away a few years ago—while utilizing symbols of engineering and construction in certain pieces, like safety pins and zips, touching on the notion that fashion is not necessarily a finished product, but representative of an entire creative journey. It’s also an ode to Monsieur Christian Dior, with his passion for architecture. The signature Dior Oblique motif on canvas is reimagined with beaded embroideries.

Photo Credit: BRETT LLOYD FOR DIOR Photo Credit: ADRIEN DIRAND

THE LOOKS

Photo Credit: Dior Photo Credit: Dior Photo Credit: Dior Photo Credit: Dior Photo Credit: Dior Photo Credit: Dior Photo Credit: Dior Photo Credit: Dior Photo Credit: Dior Photo Credit: Dior Photo Credit: Dior Photo Credit: Dior Photo Credit: Dior Photo Credit: Dior Photo Credit: Dior Photo Credit: Dior Photo Credit: Dior Photo Credit: Dior Photo Credit: Dior Photo Credit: Dior Photo Credit: Dior



THE CELEBRITIES

As with all Kim Jones for Dior shows, the front row was made up of the who’s who of the celebrity world, including Bella Hadid, Cara Delevingne, Robert Pattinson, Christina Ricci, Diplo, Courtney Love and J Balvin, as well as Kate Moss with her daughter Lila Moss, and the Beckhams, who made it a real family night, with Brooklyn, David and Victoria all in attendance.

Photo Credit: Anthony Ghnassia for Dior/Getty Images

Photo Credit: Anthony Ghnassia for Dior/Getty Images

Photo Credit: Anthony Ghnassia for Dior/Getty Images

Photo Credit: Francois Durand for Dior/Getty Images

Photo Credit: Anthony Ghnassia for Dior/Getty Images

Photo Credit: Anthony Ghnassia for Dior/Getty Images

Photo Credit: Anthony Ghnassia for Dior/Getty Images

Photo Credit: Francois Durand for Dior/Getty Images

Photo Credit: Francois Durand for Dior/Getty Images

Photo Credit: Anthony Ghnassia for Dior/Getty Images