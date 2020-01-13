GRAY MATTER

In his Summer 2020 collection for Dior Men, Kim Jones has taken a seemingly mundane palette of grays and brought it to life, utilizing 50 shades and beyond. The combination of highly refined tailored silhouettes with oversized pieces and more modern notes, such as the iconic newspaper print—which made its debut in the House’s 2000 Spring/Summer Haute Couture show by John Galliano—reimagined in collaboration with contemporary artist Daniel Arsham, represents Jones’ unique ability to harmoniously marry the House’s heritage with its forward-looking vision. New interpretations of the Saddle Bag make appearances in the monochrome-friendly collection, as do the Dior x RIMOWA capsule collection pieces, featuring RIMOWA’s signature aluminum finishes, specially adorned with Dior emblems, like the recognizable Oblique print. Minimal in aesthetic, the pieces—whether worn separately or as full looks—channel a sense of strength and regality on its wearers, especially with Jones’ addition of his draped sashes from previous collections.

–

CREATIVE + FASHION DIRECTOR: Deyvanshi Masrani

PHOTOGRAPHER: Mark Squires

FASHION STYLIST: DaVian Lain

GROOMING: Riad Azar at Art Department using Dior Beauty

MODELS: Romaine Dixon + Jonny Brown — both at SOUL Artist Management

FASHION ASSISTANT: Jacqueline Benn Schuppe

PHOTO ASSISTANTS: Duncan Mellor + Casey Vinder

SHOT AT LIGHTBOX NY STUDIO IN THE BRONX, NEW YORK

