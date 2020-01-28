Photo Credit: BoConcept

Imagine the feeling you would get from a home designed to fit your lifestyle and that reflects your personality. At BoConcept, this is the overall goal and purpose of the Interior Design Service, offered in both showrooms in the Miami boutiques.

Photo Credit: BoConcept

The service is a professional consultation performed by its own educated BoConcept Design Consultants, no matter the size of the space; it could be a house, an apartment, a restaurant or hotel, an interior or even an exterior space. Its talented and thorough consultants can help create a décor plan starting from scratch.

Photo Credit: BoConcept

Curating the perfect décor is a universal desire. However, the busy lives we live, and the lack of know-how sometimes keep us from fulfilling that desire. Fortunately, the interior decorators at BoConcept are always willing to help with the objective to create the space of their clients’ dreams. Here in Miami, the Danish-based company’s professional team has transformed spaces for many clients, taking advantage of the city views, the lighting, and the architecture, all of which are fundamental aspects of interior design.

Photo Credit: BoConcept

BoConcept’s Interior Design Service starts with a conversation between the interior design consultants and the client. The goal is to get to know more about the client’s lifestyle and identify the needs of the space or spaces, as they offer a wide range of services, whether a client wants to just upgrade their sofa or change all the furniture in their abode. In addition, the design team asks insightful questions to learn more about how the space is used and their clients’ needs/lifestyle. This initial conversation/consultation may take place at either of the two Miami showrooms, or even in-house.

Photo Credit: BoConcept

After the initial conversation and once the consultants have the plans and measurements of the space, they work on a 3D visual proposal that shows what the final result will look like. In this exercise, the decorators consider all details pertaining to the client’s lifestyle, enabling them to propose furniture in the right size and material. Once the proposal is finalized, they will get in contact with the client to present and review every detail of the space, including functionality of the furniture and makeup of the decorations. Once approved, they make it happen!

Photo Credit: BoConcept

All of BoConcept’s furniture is designed and made in Denmark, in an artisan-like fashion. One fundamental characteristic is the special attention to detail and the quality of the materials used in the production of every piece. Entering a showroom is a unique experience, as every piece of furniture has its own personality and function, which communicates with the rest of the elements: imposing armchairs, electronic sofas and extendable tables present a world of possibilities just for every space.

Photo Credit: BoConcept

For BoConcept, it is not always about changing all the furniture of a space; sometimes it is enough to change key elements that have a great impact. Visit a showroom in Miami and get to know the décor experts, who will be able to help all client needs and maximize their living space.

Visit one of the below BoConcept Miami locations below, call 3053501941 or visit the website by clicking here for more information, or to schedule your consultation.

Brickell — 800 Brickell Avenue, Suite 107 (at 1st Avenue & 8th Street) Miami FL

Shops at Merrick Park — 342 San Lorenzo Avenue, Suite 1110, Coral Gables FL