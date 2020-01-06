Big Game Big Give 1
Celebrities
Secure Your Spot For Super Bowl’s Most Exclusive Celebrity Charity Event Honoring NFL Legend Jim Brown
FENDI RESORT 2020 EXCLUSIVE
Fashion
Haute Living’s Exclusive Fashion Editorial With FENDI Resort 2020 Accessories
Celebrities
Steven Tyler Gets Candid On His Aerosmith Past, His Sobriety & His Charity, Janie’s Fund
Saint-Louis crystal
News
The 2019 Haute Living Luxury Gift Guide Is Here For Everyone On Your List—Including You
gucci grip x haute living fashion editorial
Fashion
Haute Living’s Exclusive Fashion Editorial With Gucci Grip Timepieces & Fine Jewelry Collections

The Best Dressed Stars At The 77th Annual Golden Globes Ceremony

Celebrities, Fashion, News

Awards season is upon us—which means that red carpet fashion season is too. Half the fun of watching the stars win their shiny awards is watching them shine in some of the world’s most coveted designs. This year’s 77th Annual Golden Globes ceremony did not disappoint, with stars on the red carpet wearing gorgeous custom pieces from Houses like Dior, Gucci, FENDI, Saint Laurent and more—check out some of our top picks below.

Salma Hayek in Gucci

Salma Hayek 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Laura Dern in Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarellolaura dern 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals laura dernPhoto Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Zoey Deutsch in FENDIzoey deutsch Fendi golden globes 2020Photo Credit: instagram.com/FENDI

Jennifer Aniston in Dior by Maria Grazia Chiurijennifer aniston dior golden globes 2020Photo Credit: instagram.com/dior

Beyoncé Knowles Carter in Custom Schiaparelli Haute Couturebeyonce knowles golden globes 2020Photo Credit: instagram.com/beyonce

Michelle Williams in Louis Vuittonmichelle williams Photo Credit: instagram.com/kateyoung

Joe Manganiello & Sofia Vergara in Dolce & GabbanaJoe Manganiello & Sofia Vergara golden globes 2020Photo Credit: instagram.com/dolcegabbana

Awkwafina in Dior Couture by Maria Grazia Chiuriawkwafina dior golden globes 2020Photo Credit: instagram.com/dior

Rami Malek in Saint Laurentrami malek 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards - ArrivalsPhoto Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Renée Zellweger in Custom Giorgio Armani Privérenee zellwegerPhoto Credit: instagram.com/armani

Gugu Mbatha-Raw in GucciGugu Mbatha-Raw US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-TELEVISION-GOLDEN-GLOBES-ARRIVALSPhoto Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Lucy Boynton in Louis Vuittonlucy boyntonPhoto Credit: instagram.com/justjared

Scarlett Johansson in Custom Vera Wangscarlett johanssonPhoto Credit: instagram.com/verawanggang

Taylor Swift in Etrotaylor swiftPhoto Credit: instagram.com/etro

Sienna Miller in Guccisienna millerPhoto Credit: Gucci

Leonardo Dicaprio in Giorgio Armanileonardo dicaprioPhoto Credit: instagram.com/armani

Margot Robbie in CHANEL Couturemargot robbiePhoto Credit: instagram.com/redcarpetman

Joey King in Iris van Herpen

joey kingPhoto Credit: instagram.com/irisvanherpen

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
2020 Golden Globes
Celebrities
January 6, 2020
Behind The Scenes: What You Missed At The 2020 Golden Globes’ Hottest Afterparties
By Laura Schreffler
Golden Globes 2020
Celebrities
January 6, 2020
Check Out All Of The Winners At The 2020 Golden Globes
By Laura Schreffler
Ramy Malek & Lucy Boynton
Celebrities
January 5, 2020
Anthony Vaccarello & Rami Malek Host The Stars For Saint Laurent Pre-Golden Globe Party
By Deyvanshi Masrani
Celebrities
January 5, 2020
Bella Hadid & Jessie Jo Stark Are Twinning At The Art Of Elysium’s 2020 Heaven Gala
By Laura Schreffler
CVR1_STEVEN TYLER_LA_REV

Los Angeles

CVR1_DJ KHALED_NY

New York

CVR1_Cover_LUIS FONSI _MIA (1)

Miami

Loader