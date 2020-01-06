Awards season is upon us—which means that red carpet fashion season is too. Half the fun of watching the stars win their shiny awards is watching them shine in some of the world’s most coveted designs. This year’s 77th Annual Golden Globes ceremony did not disappoint, with stars on the red carpet wearing gorgeous custom pieces from Houses like Dior, Gucci, FENDI, Saint Laurent and more—check out some of our top picks below.
Salma Hayek in Gucci
Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Laura Dern in Saint Laurent by Anthony VaccarelloPhoto Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Zoey Deutsch in FENDIPhoto Credit: instagram.com/FENDI
Jennifer Aniston in Dior by Maria Grazia ChiuriPhoto Credit: instagram.com/dior
Beyoncé Knowles Carter in Custom Schiaparelli Haute CouturePhoto Credit: instagram.com/beyonce
Michelle Williams in Louis VuittonPhoto Credit: instagram.com/kateyoung
Joe Manganiello & Sofia Vergara in Dolce & GabbanaPhoto Credit: instagram.com/dolcegabbana
Awkwafina in Dior Couture by Maria Grazia ChiuriPhoto Credit: instagram.com/dior
Rami Malek in Saint LaurentPhoto Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Renée Zellweger in Custom Giorgio Armani PrivéPhoto Credit: instagram.com/armani
Gugu Mbatha-Raw in GucciPhoto Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images
Lucy Boynton in Louis VuittonPhoto Credit: instagram.com/justjared
Scarlett Johansson in Custom Vera WangPhoto Credit: instagram.com/verawanggang
Taylor Swift in EtroPhoto Credit: instagram.com/etro
Sienna Miller in GucciPhoto Credit: Gucci
Leonardo Dicaprio in Giorgio ArmaniPhoto Credit: instagram.com/armani
Margot Robbie in CHANEL CouturePhoto Credit: instagram.com/redcarpetman
Joey King in Iris van Herpen
Photo Credit: instagram.com/irisvanherpen