Awards season is upon us—which means that red carpet fashion season is too. Half the fun of watching the stars win their shiny awards is watching them shine in some of the world’s most coveted designs. This year’s 77th Annual Golden Globes ceremony did not disappoint, with stars on the red carpet wearing gorgeous custom pieces from Houses like Dior, Gucci, FENDI, Saint Laurent and more—check out some of our top picks below.

Salma Hayek in Gucci

Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Laura Dern in Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Zoey Deutsch in FENDI Photo Credit: instagram.com/FENDI

Jennifer Aniston in Dior by Maria Grazia Chiuri Photo Credit: instagram.com/dior

Beyoncé Knowles Carter in Custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture Photo Credit: instagram.com/beyonce

Michelle Williams in Louis Vuitton Photo Credit: instagram.com/kateyoung

Joe Manganiello & Sofia Vergara in Dolce & Gabbana Photo Credit: instagram.com/dolcegabbana

Awkwafina in Dior Couture by Maria Grazia Chiuri Photo Credit: instagram.com/dior

Rami Malek in Saint Laurent Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Renée Zellweger in Custom Giorgio Armani Privé Photo Credit: instagram.com/armani

Gugu Mbatha-Raw in Gucci Photo Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Lucy Boynton in Louis Vuitton Photo Credit: instagram.com/justjared

Scarlett Johansson in Custom Vera Wang Photo Credit: instagram.com/verawanggang

Taylor Swift in Etro Photo Credit: instagram.com/etro

Sienna Miller in Gucci Photo Credit: Gucci

Leonardo Dicaprio in Giorgio Armani Photo Credit: instagram.com/armani

Margot Robbie in CHANEL Couture Photo Credit: instagram.com/redcarpetman

Joey King in Iris van Herpen

Photo Credit: instagram.com/irisvanherpen