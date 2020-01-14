Photo Credit: Gucci

Gucci debuted its Men’s Fall/Winter 2020-2021 collection, designed by Alessandro Michele, at the Palazzo delle Scintille in Milan, Italy. Jared Leto, was of course, in attendance, as was Mark Ronson, Tyler the Creator, Marco Bizarri, and several others.

Photo Credit: Gucci

Photo Credit: Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images for Gucci

Photo Credit: Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images for Gucci

Photo Credit: Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images for Gucci

Photo Credit: Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images for Gucci

Photo Credit: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Gucci

Michele played with the idea of modern masculinity, and how certain “toxic” stereotypes are forced upon the young male from a very young age, breeding dangerous traits like sexism, abuse and violence. Challenging this stigma, he presented the idea of it being natural for the male to live free of such constraining ideas of gender; that the male can be just as “macho” while embracing his femininity, which is naturally and innately within him.

Photo Credit: Gucci

The idea of time and the passing of time was also prevalent, especially with the large-scale pendulum-like structure, centered in the circular space. Of course, the House always makes a statement—oftentimes, not just with the designs themselves, but quite literally, actual statements. This time, phrases like XXX emblazoned on bags and sweaters. Scroll to see some of my favorite looks from the show.

Photo Credit: Gucci Photo Credit: Gucci Photo Credit: Gucci Photo Credit: Gucci

Photo Credit: Gucci Photo Credit: Gucci Photo Credit: Gucci Photo Credit: Gucci Photo Credit: Gucci Photo Credit: Gucci Photo Credit: Gucci

