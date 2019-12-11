Louis Vuitton FW 2020 Virgil Abloh
Fashion
Haute Living’s Exclusive Fashion Editorial — Louis Vuitton Men Fall/Winter 2020 By Virgil Abloh
Haute Living x Dior Cruise 2020
Fashion
Haute Living’s Exclusive Fashion Editorial With Dior Cruise 2020
Brickell City Centre
News
The 2019 Haute 100 List
Nas
City Guide
Nas Is Finding New Inspiration From ‘The Lost Tapes 2’
Jimmy Butler
City Guide
How Jimmy Butler Plans On Bringing The Heat To Miami

Tiffany & Co. Opens NYC Men’s Holiday Pop-Up With Special Edition Basketball, Pool Table & More

City Guide, Fashion, News

Just in time for the holidays, Tiffany & Co. has opened a men’s pop-up shop, next to its flagship boutique next door. The pop-up features the newly debuted Tiffany Men’s collection, which includes accessories, barware, home objects, games and other pieces.

tiffany mens pop upPhoto Credit: Tiffany & Co.

In addition, custom Tiffany x Spalding basketballs will be on offer, though in limited quantities, while six of the most globally recognized trophies in the world of sport will also be on display, all of which are custom-designed and handcrafted in Tiffany’s Hollowware workshop in Rhode Island: the NFL Vince Lombardy Trophy, the NBA Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy, the Major League Baseball Commissioner’s Trophy, the PGA TOUR Players’ Championship Trophy, the USTA Men’s US Trophy and the MLS Philip F. Anschutz Trophy.

tiffany basketball mens holiday pop upPhoto Credit: Tiffany & Co.

“This holiday season we wanted to offer our New York customers a truly unique shopping experience,” began Reed Krakoff, Chief Artistic Officer. “The Tiffany Men’s Pop-Up Shop immerses them in the world of Tiffany Men’s.”

tiffany mens pop upPhoto Credit: Tiffany & Co.

Two exceptionally luxurious gifts from the Very, Very Tiffany Holiday gift guide will also be displayed: a one-of-one Tiffany Blue Indian Scout motorcycle—a special, collaborative design with the iconic Indian Motorcycle Company—and a handcrafted Tiffany Blue Blatt Billiards pool table with a professional grade Tiffany Blue felt pad.

tiffany billiards table mens holiday pop upPhoto Credit: Tiffany & Co.

Open now, the Tiffany & Co. Men’s Holiday Pop-Up is located at 6 East 57th Street, and will remain open until January 6, 2020. For more information, please click here.

tiffany mens pop upPhoto Credit: Tiffany & Co.

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
RINA BANERJEE
Art
December 12, 2019
Dior Collaborates With Global Artists For 4th Edition Of Dior Lady Art, Pre-Launched In Miami
By Deyvanshi Masrani
2019 Heart Walk 4
Haute Scene
December 12, 2019
The 2019 Miami Heart Walk & 5K Raises Over $320K For Cure To Heart Disease
By Andres E. Caceres
Le Royal Monceau
News
December 12, 2019
The Ho-Ho-Hottest Hotels For Holiday Travel This Christmas
By Laura Schreffler
Fashion
December 11, 2019
Louis Vuitton’s League Of Legends Capsule Collection With Riot Games Is Now Available
By Deyvanshi Masrani
CVR1_ANTHONY DAVIS_LA_BW

Los Angeles

CVR1_Cover_NAS

New York

CVR1_Cover_LUIS FONSI _MIA (1)

Miami

Loader