Just in time for the holidays, Tiffany & Co. has opened a men’s pop-up shop, next to its flagship boutique next door. The pop-up features the newly debuted Tiffany Men’s collection, which includes accessories, barware, home objects, games and other pieces.

Photo Credit: Tiffany & Co.

In addition, custom Tiffany x Spalding basketballs will be on offer, though in limited quantities, while six of the most globally recognized trophies in the world of sport will also be on display, all of which are custom-designed and handcrafted in Tiffany’s Hollowware workshop in Rhode Island: the NFL Vince Lombardy Trophy, the NBA Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy, the Major League Baseball Commissioner’s Trophy, the PGA TOUR Players’ Championship Trophy, the USTA Men’s US Trophy and the MLS Philip F. Anschutz Trophy.

“This holiday season we wanted to offer our New York customers a truly unique shopping experience,” began Reed Krakoff, Chief Artistic Officer. “The Tiffany Men’s Pop-Up Shop immerses them in the world of Tiffany Men’s.”

Two exceptionally luxurious gifts from the Very, Very Tiffany Holiday gift guide will also be displayed: a one-of-one Tiffany Blue Indian Scout motorcycle—a special, collaborative design with the iconic Indian Motorcycle Company—and a handcrafted Tiffany Blue Blatt Billiards pool table with a professional grade Tiffany Blue felt pad.

Open now, the Tiffany & Co. Men’s Holiday Pop-Up is located at 6 East 57th Street, and will remain open until January 6, 2020. For more information, please click here.