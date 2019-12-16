Photo Credit: Saint-Louis

HUBLOT SPIRIT OF BIG BANG YELLOW SAPPHIRE

If you really want to impress him—both with your good taste in watches and with a gift that he’ll cherish forever—Hublot is the way to go. The luxury Swiss watch manufacturer’s signature Spirit of Big Bang watch is made especially special in this yellow sapphire version, with a 42mm case, self-winding skeleton movement and a 50-hour power reserve. Priced at $106,000; click here for more information.

TIFFANY & CO. TRAVEL POKER SET

Every home needs a poker set—well, every competitive home, at least. As part of the brand’s Everyday Objects collection, Tiffany & Co.’s Travel Poker Set is handcrafted with materials like sterling silver and porcelain to elevate the typical poker set, prominently featuring Tiffany Blue coloring, with white, gray and blue accent coloring for the porcelain poker chips. Priced at $2,650; click here for more information or to purchase.

GURKHA HUMIDOR & CABINET

It’s important to store cigars properly, so that they maintain their freshness and flavor—but it’s equally as important to store them beautifully. The Gurkha Cigars 30th Anniversary Humidor and Cabinet makes both for a gorgeous décor piece in your home, while also protecting those beautiful cigars so that they remain just as fresh when smoked as they once were when purchased. Priced at $1,600 (cabinet) and $800 (humidor); click here for more information.

LOUIS ROEDERER CRISTAL 2008

There’s no better way to celebrate the holiday season than with a bit of bubbly—and you can’t go wrong with a classic like Cristal. Cristal was actually the world’s first Cuvée de Prestige, back in 1876 when it was first made for Tsar Alexander II and for the 2008 edition, cellar master Jean-Baptiste Lécaillon decided to extend the champagne’s aging process to 10 years, adding to its beautiful richness and flavoring. Priced at $250; click here for more information.

DOM PÉRIGNON ROSÉ VINTAGE 2006 LENNY KRAVITZ LIMITED EDITION

A tribute to Pinot Noir, this Dom Pérignon Rosé Vintage 2006 is made extra special by its bottle design created by the House’s Creative Director, Lenny Kravitz, who has reinvented and reimagined the iconic bottle with hammered metal across the shield to give it a more modern vibe, while maintaining the House’s heritage. If your special someone prefers rosé champagne, this is the right choice for you. Priced at $349; click here for more information.

LOUIS VUITTON WINE CASE 1 BOTTLE

If you’re anything like us—or like our Haute Wine Society members—you and your loved ones enjoy fine wine. Enough so that you enjoy taking your own wines when you dine out, rather than choosing from a restaurant’s limited bottle selection. So of course, the need for a chic carrying case for your special bottle is just necessary, and not surprisingly, one of the most iconic names in French luxury—Louis Vuitton—has you covered, with its Wine Case 1 Bottle, with space to hold one special bottle of wine and two wine glasses. The elegant case boasts the signature Monogram print and comes with two crystal wine glasses, while the case itself is also customizable in alligator skin at an additional cost. Priced at $7,800; click here for more information or to purchase.

LOUIS XIII BLACK PEARL AHD

If they’re into luxury spirits, Louis XIII Cognac is a must. The limited edition Black Pearl AHD takes the already covet-worthy Cognac to a whole new level, with a rare blend that is a signature of the cellar of André Hériard Dubreuil, named for the former chairman as well, limited to only 1498 decanters in total. Maison Baccarat has again, crafted the hand-blown crystal decanter, this time in a stunning steel finish, making it just as much a gorgeous décor piece as it is a delectable after-dinner drink. Priced at $13,000; click here for more information or to purchase, email [email protected]

SAINT LAURENT SKATEBOARD COVERED IN GOLD LEAVES

For the typical California guy or girl, this may be the perfect gift. Part of the House’s Rive Droite collection, Saint Laurent has crafted a practical but oh-so luxe skateboard that’s covered in gold leaves. But it’s so pretty, it may also make for the perfect statement piece in a game room, as well. The wheels and trucks sold separately, so make sure to pick those up too. Priced at $3,025; click here for more information or to purchase.

DIOR MAISON HOME DÉCOR & TABLEWARE

Dior is a name that rings synonymous with the ultimate in French luxury, and the House’s Dior Maison collection is no exception. Designed by Cordelia de Castellane and drawing inspiration from Monsieur Dior in various collections, the wide selection of tableware and décor pieces elevate any living or dining space, like the pieces pictured here from the Check’N’Dior collection. Check’N’Dior dishes pictured below priced at $380 each; call 1-800-929-DIOR to purchase.

GUCCI ARMCHAIR

For the person with a sprawling estate, they’ll surely be able to find room for an accent armchair, like this Gucci GG Jacquard Armchair in Black GG Jacquard. Making it extra special is the fact that each is made to order in Italy, and in this particular iteration, several of the House’s iconic codes are represented: bees, hearts and stars. Even though this gift will be hard to wrap, it’ll surely delight its receiver, regardless. Priced at $5,500; click here for more information or to purchase.

LOUIS VUITTON OBJETS NOMADES VASE

There’s something special to be said about a home that’s always filled with flowers; so of course, she needs a stunning vase to house those gorgeous arrangements. The Blossom Vase by Tokujin Yoshioka as part of Louis Vuitton’s Objets Nomades collection of Objets is so simple, yet so stunning, it really doesn’t even need flowers to showcase its beauty. Hand-crafted in Murano, Italy by master glass-blowers, it’s available in transparent or black (pictured below). Priced at $4,400; click here for more information or to purchase.

