Each holiday season, do you find your self asking what to buy for that person that seems to already have everything? This time, spoil them with the gift of luxe, and let Haute Living help you with this specially curated luxury gift guide of the most lavish gifts for your loved ones—or even for yourself. Pick one or pick all to make 2019, the most special year yet.
HADORO APPLE IPHONE 11 PRO MAX CASES
Handcrafted in France, these iPhone cases are the perfect accessory for their brand new Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, in the highest-end materials, including lizard, ostrich, alligator or even python. The brand also has a slew of other tech accessories made from exotic skins, like AirPods, wireless charging pads, MacBook cases, Apple watch straps and even a passport cover with a Bluetooth chip for tracking, for those who have a tendency to be a bit forgetful. Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max Cases begin at 240€ each; click here for more information or to purchase.
Photo Credit: Hadoro
DIAMOND NECKLACE FROM THE MARQUESA COLLECTION BY ROBERTO COIN
What better way to show her you care than with diamonds? This Diamond Necklace from The Marquesa Collection by Roberto Coin is 18KW 2.80CW, and only available at high-end jewelry/timepiece retailer, MAYORS. Priced at $13,000; click here for more information or to purchase.
Photo Credit: MAYORS
GRAFF THREADS DIAMOND AND EMERALD EARRINGS
Looking to step it up a notch? Then look no further than Graff, whose recently launched Threads collection has a stunning selection of modern diamond jewelry pieces, like these 15-carat diamond and emerald earrings. Price is available upon request; click here for more information or call 212-421-3605 to purchase.
Photo Credit: Graff
SAINT-LOUIS PRESTIGE CHESS GAME
Whether they play chess or not, this is an exceptional piece of décor that will add to any living space. Part of Saint-Louis’ “Game” collection, the crystal chess board and set is limited to 28 total, and is numbered for extra exclusivity. Priced at $32,500; click here for more information.
Photo Credit: Saint-Louis
HUBLOT SPIRIT OF BIG BANG YELLOW SAPPHIRE
If you really want to impress him—both with your good taste in watches and with a gift that he’ll cherish forever—Hublot is the way to go. The luxury Swiss watch manufacturer’s signature Spirit of Big Bang watch is made especially special in this yellow sapphire version, with a 42mm case, self-winding skeleton movement and a 50-hour power reserve. Priced at $106,000; click here for more information.
Photo Credit: Hublot
TIFFANY & CO. TRAVEL POKER SET
Every home needs a poker set—well, every competitive home, at least. As part of the brand’s Everyday Objects collection, Tiffany & Co.’s Travel Poker Set is handcrafted with materials like sterling silver and porcelain to elevate the typical poker set, prominently featuring Tiffany Blue coloring, with white, gray and blue accent coloring for the porcelain poker chips. Priced at $2,650; click here for more information or to purchase.
Photo Credit: Tiffany & Co.
GURKHA HUMIDOR & CABINET
It’s important to store cigars properly, so that they maintain their freshness and flavor—but it’s equally as important to store them beautifully. The Gurkha Cigars 30th Anniversary Humidor and Cabinet makes both for a gorgeous décor piece in your home, while also protecting those beautiful cigars so that they remain just as fresh when smoked as they once were when purchased. Priced at $1,600 (cabinet) and $800 (humidor); click here for more information.
Photo Credit: Gurkha
LOUIS ROEDERER CRISTAL 2008
There’s no better way to celebrate the holiday season than with a bit of bubbly—and you can’t go wrong with a classic like Cristal. Cristal was actually the world’s first Cuvée de Prestige, back in 1876 when it was first made for Tsar Alexander II and for the 2008 edition, cellar master Jean-Baptiste Lécaillon decided to extend the champagne’s aging process to 10 years, adding to its beautiful richness and flavoring. Priced at $250; click here for more information.
Photo Credit: Louis Roederer
DOM PÉRIGNON ROSÉ VINTAGE 2006 LENNY KRAVITZ LIMITED EDITION
A tribute to Pinot Noir, this Dom Pérignon Rosé Vintage 2006 is made extra special by its bottle design created by the House’s Creative Director, Lenny Kravitz, who has reinvented and reimagined the iconic bottle with hammered metal across the shield to give it a more modern vibe, while maintaining the House’s heritage. If your special someone prefers rosé champagne, this is the right choice for you. Priced at $349; click here for more information.
Photo Credit: Dom Pérignon
LOUIS VUITTON WINE CASE 1 BOTTLE
If you’re anything like us—or like our Haute Wine Society members—you and your loved ones enjoy fine wine. Enough so that you enjoy taking your own wines when you dine out, rather than choosing from a restaurant’s limited bottle selection. So of course, the need for a chic carrying case for your special bottle is just necessary, and not surprisingly, one of the most iconic names in French luxury—Louis Vuitton—has you covered, with its Wine Case 1 Bottle, with space to hold one special bottle of wine and two wine glasses. The elegant case boasts the signature Monogram print and comes with two crystal wine glasses, while the case itself is also customizable in alligator skin at an additional cost. Priced at $7,800; click here for more information or to purchase.
Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton
LOUIS XIII BLACK PEARL AHD
If they’re into luxury spirits, Louis XIII Cognac is a must. The limited edition Black Pearl AHD takes the already covet-worthy Cognac to a whole new level, with a rare blend that is a signature of the cellar of André Hériard Dubreuil, named for the former chairman as well, limited to only 1498 decanters in total. Maison Baccarat has again, crafted the hand-blown crystal decanter, this time in a stunning steel finish, making it just as much a gorgeous décor piece as it is a delectable after-dinner drink. Priced at $13,000; click here for more information or to purchase, email [email protected]
Photo Credit: Louis XIII Cognac
SAINT LAURENT SKATEBOARD COVERED IN GOLD LEAVES
For the typical California guy or girl, this may be the perfect gift. Part of the House’s Rive Droite collection, Saint Laurent has crafted a practical but oh-so luxe skateboard that’s covered in gold leaves. But it’s so pretty, it may also make for the perfect statement piece in a game room, as well. The wheels and trucks sold separately, so make sure to pick those up too. Priced at $3,025; click here for more information or to purchase.
Photo Credit: Saint Laurent
DIOR MAISON HOME DÉCOR & TABLEWARE
Dior is a name that rings synonymous with the ultimate in French luxury, and the House’s Dior Maison collection is no exception. Designed by Cordelia de Castellane and drawing inspiration from Monsieur Dior in various collections, the wide selection of tableware and décor pieces elevate any living or dining space, like the pieces pictured here from the Check’N’Dior collection. Check’N’Dior dishes pictured below priced at $380 each; call 1-800-929-DIOR to purchase.
Photo Credit: Dior
GUCCI ARMCHAIR
For the person with a sprawling estate, they’ll surely be able to find room for an accent armchair, like this Gucci GG Jacquard Armchair in Black GG Jacquard. Making it extra special is the fact that each is made to order in Italy, and in this particular iteration, several of the House’s iconic codes are represented: bees, hearts and stars. Even though this gift will be hard to wrap, it’ll surely delight its receiver, regardless. Priced at $5,500; click here for more information or to purchase.
Photo Credit: Gucci
LOUIS VUITTON OBJETS NOMADES VASE
There’s something special to be said about a home that’s always filled with flowers; so of course, she needs a stunning vase to house those gorgeous arrangements. The Blossom Vase by Tokujin Yoshioka as part of Louis Vuitton’s Objets Nomades collection of Objets is so simple, yet so stunning, it really doesn’t even need flowers to showcase its beauty. Hand-crafted in Murano, Italy by master glass-blowers, it’s available in transparent or black (pictured below). Priced at $4,400; click here for more information or to purchase.
Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton
XO MEMBERSHIP
The truth is, once you start flying private, it becomes increasingly difficult to travel commercially. Simplify private jet travel for those closest to you this holiday season with an XO private jet membership, where individual seats are available on a large selection of routes within the U.S. Sign up now and enjoy $1,000 in promotional credits towards flying private. Click here or visit FlyXO.com and use the promotional code: HauteLiving.
Photo Credit: XO
SAINT LAURENT X WILSON TENNIS RACKET & BALLS
For the sportsman (or sportswoman) in your life that never lacks in luxury, this collaboration between Saint Laurent and Wilson is a must-buy. The tennis racket is adorned in black-and-white checks—to match the black-and-white checkered carrying case—and made of 100-percent carbon fiber. Complementing the racket perfectly is the set of three Saint Laurent x Wilson tennis balls (priced at $105; not pictured). Priced at $770; click here for more information or to purchase.
Photo Credit: Saint Laurent
DIOR/LINDBERGH COFFEE TABLE BOOK
You can never really have enough coffee table books—and this Dior/Lindbergh two-volume set makes for the perfect addition to any coffee table. Published by TASCHEN, the book is the iconic fashion photographer’s final project for the House, after his tragic passing in September of this year. Priced at $200; click here for more information or to purchase. Photo Credit: Dior
My Personal Picks for Her
LOUIS VUITTON LE TALISMAN HIGH JEWELRY NECKLACE
Still concerned that you’re not showing her how much you care? Louis Vuitton has you covered, with its unbelievable Riders of the Knights high jewelry collection, paying tribute to medieval heroines. Pictured here is the Le Talisman Necklace, with 1 emerald-cut emerald for 4.07 carats; 1 square-cut diamond for 0.62 carats; 4 triangular-shaped diamonds for 0.54 carats. Price is available upon request; click here for more information.
Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton
FENDI BAGUETTE
If she’s somewhat of a handbag hoarder—like myself—then you can’t go wrong with a classic like the FENDI Baguette. Pictured here in Golden Leather, the metallic coloring adds a fun but still sophisticated touch to this style, which I first fell in love with after watching Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw character on the iconic HBO series Sex and the City carry the Baguette (note: “it’s not a bag, it’s a Baguette!”). Priced at $2,100; click here for more information or to purchase.
Photo Credit: FENDI
CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN ‘LOUBHOUTAN’ CAPSULE COLLECTION
She really can’t ever have enough Loubs in her closet. Christian Louboutin’s LouBhoutan capsule collection with 13 exclusive styles, draws inspiration from the varied colorings of the Himalayan sky and the enchanting nature of the Bhutanese architecture. Each has such refined and gorgeous details, like hand-sculpted and hand-painted wood platforms, representing the culmination of six years of collaborations with students from School of the 13 Royals Arts and Crafts of Thimphou, Bhutan. Pictured here is the ‘Mystic Clouds’ 160mm Suede Ankle Boot with Handcrafted Wooden Platform in ‘Version French Lover.’ Priced at $3,200; call 212-396-1884 or email [email protected] for purchase inquires.
Photo Credit: Christian Louboutin
DIOR X RIMOWA CAPSULE COLLECTION
When it comes to top-of-the-line luxury travel cases, RIMOWA has become my go-to brand. The LVMH-owned company has really elevated its offering from the signature aluminum finish in the past year, collaborating with brands like Supreme and most recently with Dior, where the two House’s created a line of lust-worthy travel cases featuring signatures from both (now available in the Miami Design District pop-up boutique). Pictured here is the Hand Case with the emblematic Dior Oblique design, dating back to 1967. Priced at $3,460; click here for more information or to purchase.
Photo Credit: Dior
LOUIS VUITTON MINI CAPUCINES BAG
To me, the Capucines bag is one of the most iconic bag silhouettes of all time. Its classic shape will stand the test of time, despite trends that will surely come and go, which is why it is a bag type that I have started to collect. The Mini size is such a delight, and available in such a variety of leathers and finishes with a slew of embellishments, each is sweeter than the next. Pictured here is the Emeraude Green color with a top handle and two-way strap in python skin. Priced at $4,950; click here for more information or to purchase.
Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton
DIOR LADY ART #4
Elevating the iconic and timeless Lady Dior bag is the now annual Dior Lady Art collaboration, now on its fourth edition. This year, the House called upon 11 globally-renowned artists to reimagine the classic piece, each putting their own aesthetic spin on the style. Pictured here is Rina Banerjee’s version, priced at $10,000; click here for more information.
Photo Credit: Dior
GUCCI GG FLORA HAT BOX
Touting the House’s distinctive and historic Flora motif—first introduced by Vittorio Accornero over 50 years ago—over classic GG monogram, the Gucci GG Flora Hag Box is just such a chic travel accessory. The Italian-made travel bag reinvents a traditional hat box silhouette with a more modern approach, and uses beige/embony GG Supreme canvas—a low environmental impact material—with pops of bright red in its leather trim. A detachable shoulder strap is also available for ease of use/functionality. Priced at $5,800; click here for more information or to purchase.
Photo Credit: Gucci
CHANEL EARMUFFS
Though I’m not at all fond of the cold weather, I do love cold weather accessories, like these super luxe CHANEL Earmuffs. Crafted from shearling and cashmere, the style is actually very warm and functional, and of course, incredibly chic as CHANEL always delivers on that front. The style is available in two color ways: ivory on black or black on ivory, pictured here. Priced at $900; click here for more information.
Photo Credit: CHANEL