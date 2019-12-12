Louis Vuitton FW 2020 Virgil Abloh
Dior Collaborates With Global Artists For 4th Edition Of Dior Lady Art, Pre-Launched In Miami

Art, City Guide, Fashion, News

The Lady Dior bag has become a timeless classic handbag—wearable in so many ways and evoking the simple, yet diverse nature of the feminine spirit, the silhouette encapsulates the House’s signature codes, as well as its haute couture savoir-faire. For the fourth edition of Dior Lady Art, the House has partnered with globally-renowned artists to reinterpret and reimagine the beauty of Lady Dior, with their own aesthetic style to transform it into wearable art. Artists Joana Vasconcelos, Rina Banerjee, Wang Guangle, Marguerite Humeau, Jia Lee, Maria Nepomuceno, Mickalene Thomas, Kohei Nawa, Eduardo Terrazas, Raqib Shaw and Athi-Patra Ruga each infused Lady Dior with their own inspirations, marking the House’s dedication to creativity and freedom of expression. The coveted pieces were pre-launched in Miami’s Design District boutique and will soon become available in the House’s Aspen, New York and Beverly Hills stores. Check out the coveted styles below.

ATHI-PATRA RUGA

ATHI-PATRA RUGAPhoto Credit: Dior

JIA LEE

JIA LEEPhoto Credit: Dior

JOANA VASCONCELOS

JOANA VASCONCELOSPhoto Credit: Dior

KOHEI KAWA

KOHEI KAWAPhoto Credit: Dior

MARGUERITE HUMEAU

MARGUERITE HUMEAUPhoto Credit: Dior

MICKALENE THOMAS

MICKALENE THOMASPhoto Credit: Dior

RAQIB SHAW

RAQIB SHAWPhoto Credit: Dior

WANG GUANGLE

WANG GUANGLEPhoto Credit: Dior

EDUARDO TERRAZAS

EDUARDO TERRAZASPhoto Credit: Dior

MARIA NEPOMUCENO

MARIA NEPOMUCENOPhoto Credit: Dior

RINA BANERJEE

RINA BANERJEEPhoto Credit: Dior

 

