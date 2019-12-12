The Lady Dior bag has become a timeless classic handbag—wearable in so many ways and evoking the simple, yet diverse nature of the feminine spirit, the silhouette encapsulates the House’s signature codes, as well as its haute couture savoir-faire. For the fourth edition of Dior Lady Art, the House has partnered with globally-renowned artists to reinterpret and reimagine the beauty of Lady Dior, with their own aesthetic style to transform it into wearable art. Artists Joana Vasconcelos, Rina Banerjee, Wang Guangle, Marguerite Humeau, Jia Lee, Maria Nepomuceno, Mickalene Thomas, Kohei Nawa, Eduardo Terrazas, Raqib Shaw and Athi-Patra Ruga each infused Lady Dior with their own inspirations, marking the House’s dedication to creativity and freedom of expression. The coveted pieces were pre-launched in Miami’s Design District boutique and will soon become available in the House’s Aspen, New York and Beverly Hills stores. Check out the coveted styles below.

ATHI-PATRA RUGA

Photo Credit: Dior Photo Credit: Dior

JIA LEE

Photo Credit: Dior Photo Credit: Dior

JOANA VASCONCELOS

Photo Credit: Dior Photo Credit: Dior

KOHEI KAWA

Photo Credit: Dior Photo Credit: Dior

MARGUERITE HUMEAU

Photo Credit: Dior Photo Credit: Dior

MICKALENE THOMAS

Photo Credit: Dior Photo Credit: Dior

RAQIB SHAW

Photo Credit: Dior Photo Credit: Dior

WANG GUANGLE

Photo Credit: Dior Photo Credit: Dior

EDUARDO TERRAZAS

Photo Credit: Dior Photo Credit: Dior

MARIA NEPOMUCENO

Photo Credit: Dior Photo Credit: Dior

RINA BANERJEE

Photo Credit: Dior Photo Credit: Dior