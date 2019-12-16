Hidden inside what can be classified as one of the most important Art Deco buildings in America—The Fuller— is one of Manhattan’s top prestigious salons, Rossano Ferretti. The salon is the birthplace of one of the most innovative hair cutting techniques to date and is also frequented by celebrities from Reese Witherspoon to Kate Middleton and Jennifer Lawrence. The Style Director in charge of the New York location is Jan Spagnuolo, a veteran of Rossano Ferretti. After joining the Rossano Ferretti team at the age of 20, he has worked with Ferretti in his Milan, Madrid, Paris, Venice salons and most recently, the New York salon. Jan has been a styling director since 2004 in the Rossano Ferretti Academy in Madrid and has toured Europe teaching numerous hair shows and hair seminars. His eye for individual beauty and inner talent has introduced a unique hair image to his New York clientele, which includes Lady Gaga, Ariadne Gil, Charlene of Montecarlo and Ines De La Fressange. We sat down with Spagnuolo to talk about hair, New York and what products he can’t live without.

Photo Credit: Rossano Ferretti

HL: Tell us about your history in the hair industry. Where did you start and how did you get to where you are today?

JS: I discovered my passion for hair at the early age of 15. I come from a family filled with hairdressers. So, I spent a lot of my time in the salon as a child. After, working with my family for a few years I met Rossano Ferretti at the age of 18. After joining the Rossano Ferretti team in Milan I traveled to his salons in Madrid, Paris, Venice and most recently, New York. I became a styling director for the Rossano Ferretti Academy in Madrid in 2004, and I have toured Europe teaching numerous hair shows and hair seminars.

HL: What about Rossano Ferretti as a brand drew you in?

JS: The first time I’ve met Rossano Ferretti he asked me “Are you a dreamer?” That’s it! That was the interview, and when I saw the way they were cutting hair “Il Metodo” I completely fell in love. Il Metodo is a haircut technique that Rossano Ferretti invented, which is based on cutting hair following the natural fall of the hair…in other words, it is creating a completely customized haircut.

HL: How is the New York market unique? How does it compare to markets like Miami or Los Angeles, or even abroad?

JS: Coming to New York has always been my dream since I was a teenager and I am very happy to live here now. There are so many things that make New York unique and can be a very challenging city. But as everyone says if you can make it in New York you can make it anywhere. What I’ve learned about traveling and working in different cities is that every city is different and it doesn’t matter how successful you are. Every city is a new beginning and the humble approach to understanding local mentality is the key.

HL: What is your process like when you work with your clients?

JS: Everything must start with a detailed consultation and being very attentive. Listening and understanding the client’s needs is very important, and after that, of course, you must do it with passion and love.

Photo Credit: Rossano Ferretti

HL: What are three products you can’t live without?

JS: I am in love with all of Rossano Ferretti Parma hair care line and it is very difficult to choose just three but I would say:

1. Grandioso Volumizing spray—best volumizing spray I have ever tried.

2. Prodigio regenerating potion oil which is a regenerating oil for any type of hair to use every day.

3. Favoloso Mousse— I’ve never liked mousse until I tried this one.

All the products contain more than 95% of natural ingredients and are made in Italy.

HL: What do you feel is the best piece of advice you can give for others looking to get into this industry?

JS: Keep dreaming and when you think it is getting difficult dream bigger and work harder with passion every day. Talent is not enough if it’s not supported by hard work and constant training.