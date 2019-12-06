“Conversations With Nature” Exhibit At Brickell City Centre

For Miami Art Week 2019, Swire Properties is exhibiting “Conversations With Nature” an exhibition curated by Albie Alexander at Brickell City Centre‘s 4th-floor terrace. The art exhibit explores “our interconnectedness with each other and with Earth as a pathway to inspire transformative action in the fight against climate change”.

Photo Credit: Misha Mehrel

An Opening Night VIP event took place earlier this week, where Swire Properties Inc President Kieran Bowers welcomed the special guests to the exhibition. The exhibit is spaced throughout Brickell City Centre’s levels, with the world-famous downtown Miami and Brickell skylines as decorative backgrounds.

Photo Credit: Misha Mehrel

Themes of activism and healing permeate the exhibition, which explores resonances of mindfulness in an effort to develop new understandings of ourselves and achieve new visions of the future we want.

Photo Credit: Misha Mehrel

The exhibit features artists such as Maryam Ajayi, Basia Goszczynska, Yrsa Daley-Ward,Sarah Meyohas, LARAAJI, plus Greta Thunberg‘s Fridays For Future movement and the Miami International University of Art and Design.

Photo Credit: Misha Mehrel

“Conversations With Nature” is open to the public, 11am-7pm on Saturday December 7th, and 12pm-7pm on Sunday December 8th. No RSVP is required but encouraged for daily wellness workshops which include restorative yoga, guided meditation, reiki healing and more within one of the exhibit’s spaces called the “Elemental Haven”. Click the RSVP link to send yours in!

Photo Credit: Legacy Oasis_World Red Eye