The 2019 Miami Heart Walk & 5K Raises Over $320K For Cure To Heart Disease

Haute Scene, News, Philanthropy

The American Heart Association hosted the 2019 Miami Heart Walk & 5K at Maurice A. Ferré Park this past November 24th, with Biscayne Bay and the downtown Miami skyline providing picturesque South Florida landscapes.

2019 Heart Walk 3Photo Credit: Courtesy of the American Heart Association

The Miami walk is one of 300 Heart Walks that take place throughout the U.S. annually, promoting a healthy lifestyle free of cardiovascular disease and funding groundbreaking research and lifesaving programs through the passion of walking together to change lives.

2019 Heart Walk 1Photo Credit: Courtesy of the American Heart Association

The Miami edition featured the participation of thousands of residents, businesses, and organizations. Almost one million people participate in Walks every year.

2019 Heart Walk 4Photo Credit: Courtesy of the American Heart Association

Haute Living proudly participated this year as a media sponsor.

2019 Heart Walk 2Photo Credit: Courtesy of the American Heart Association

Runners and walkers trecked through the Magic City’s Biscayne Boulevard, took the bridge onto MacArthur Causeway and finished on the walkways within Bayfront Park, all the while onlookers engaged with the spirit of the event in a perfect November morning in Miami. The children present also participated in the Kids Dash. This year’s Miami Heart Walk has raised over $320,000.

2019 Heart Walk 5Photo Credit: Courtesy of the American Heart Association

Couldn’t make it to the event but looking to have a healthier heart? Here are seven tips from the American Heart Association to boost your activity level:

  1. Grab the leash and walk your dog. Your body — and your pooch — will thank you!
  2. Take your kid (or your spouse) for a walk. It’s an excellent way to get some face time without screens. Keep it fun by exploring new neighborhoods or turning your walk into a scavenger hunt.
  3. Hit the mall. Are you shivering (or sweating) at the idea of walking outside? Take a fast stroll around the mall instead. Window shop, people watch and get active in a climate-controlled environment.
  4. Walk and talk. Even if you’re glued to your phone for work calls, you don’t have to be glued to your chair. Make it a habit to talk and walk. Some workplaces have walking paths to make it even easier to burn while you earn.
  5. Tune into fitness. Retrain your inner couch potato. Walk or jog in place, do yoga or lift weights, or walk on the treadmill at the gym while you watch your must-see TV shows.
  6. Ditch the car. Spare yourself the parking stress and log some more active time by parking farther away (or even leaving the car at home) and walking or biking to your destination.
  7. Take the stairs. The elevator may go up — but it doesn’t make your heart rate climb. Take the stairs when you can, even if just for a floor or two. And don’t ride the escalator – climb it. Those can be active steps, too!

 

