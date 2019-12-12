The American Heart Association hosted the 2019 Miami Heart Walk & 5K at Maurice A. Ferré Park this past November 24th, with Biscayne Bay and the downtown Miami skyline providing picturesque South Florida landscapes.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of the American Heart Association

The Miami walk is one of 300 Heart Walks that take place throughout the U.S. annually, promoting a healthy lifestyle free of cardiovascular disease and funding groundbreaking research and lifesaving programs through the passion of walking together to change lives.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of the American Heart Association

The Miami edition featured the participation of thousands of residents, businesses, and organizations. Almost one million people participate in Walks every year.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of the American Heart Association

Haute Living proudly participated this year as a media sponsor.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of the American Heart Association

Runners and walkers trecked through the Magic City’s Biscayne Boulevard, took the bridge onto MacArthur Causeway and finished on the walkways within Bayfront Park, all the while onlookers engaged with the spirit of the event in a perfect November morning in Miami. The children present also participated in the Kids Dash. This year’s Miami Heart Walk has raised over $320,000.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of the American Heart Association

Couldn’t make it to the event but looking to have a healthier heart? Here are seven tips from the American Heart Association to boost your activity level: