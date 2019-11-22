It’s that time of the year again. Instead of staying in this Thanksgiving, why not dine out in style? Even though Thanksgiving is less than a week away, you still have time to make a reservation for the special holiday occasion. From Cipriani at Wynn Las Vegas to Twist by Pierre Gagnaire at Waldorf Astoria, celebrate Thanksgiving in Las Vegas with a fancy feast at some of the most top-notch restaurants in town.

Cipriani

Photo Credit: Cipriani

There’s no better way to spend Thanksgiving in Las Vegas than with impeccable service and fine-dining at Cipriani at Wynn Las Vegas. On Thursday, the highly-acclaimed Italian restaurant serves up a special three-course holiday menu which begins with a homemade pumpkin tortello with butter, Parmesan and almonds. For the main course, nosh on the classic roasted turkey with chestnut purée, string beans and cranberry sauce. Complete your Cipriani Thanksgiving experience with the caramel bonet served with candied pecans. Book a reservation here.

CATCH

Photo Credit: CATCH

For Thanksgiving dinner head to CATCH at Aria & Resort Casino for a special holiday menu on Thursday. In addition to the full menu offered, guests can select from several delectable Thanksgiving dishes. Choose between the Japanese ruby red snapper carpaccio with hearts of palm salad, caper dressing and garlic chips; winter squash tortellini with roasted chestnuts, porcini and black truffles; or the turkey for two with stuffing croutons, roasted turnips, garlic pomme purée and cranberry compote. End your Thanksgiving meal with a handcrafted beverage or selection from the extensive wine and global beer list. Book a reservation here.

Twist by Pierre Gagnaire

Photo Credit: Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas

On Thanksgiving, indulge in a culinary experience at Twist by Pierre Gagnaire at Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas. The exquisite four-course feast begins with an amuse-bouche. Salmon with hollandaise sauce makes up the first course followed by the duck foie gras roasted with turnips, blackcurrant bigarade sauce and onion cream with black pepper. The turkey roulade main entree is truly a delight with chorizo, spiced white beans, dried tomatoes and blonde raisins. Lastly, dessert selections include the pear tatin, puff pastry, walnut praline and chocolate cremeux with gingerbread honey sorbet. Book a reservation here.

STK

Photo Credit: STK

STK at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas offers several Thanksgiving dining options. On Thursday, the upscale steakhouse serves up the roasted turkey special with chestnut cornbread stuffing, green beans, sweet potato, Yukon gold potatoes and cranberry-orange chutney. You can also order the roasted organic turkey breast with confit thighs, cranberry, sweet potatoes, Brussel sprouts and foie apple stuffing. For dessert, have a slice of pumpkin, spiced pumpkin or cinnamon apple pie. The restaurant’s full dinner will also be offered. Book a reservation here.

Top of the World

Photo Credit: Top of the World

Celebrate Thanksgiving high atop The STRAT at Top of the World. Start with the heirloom squash soup, served with Neuske’s applewood smoked bacon lardon, garlic confit and spiced crème fraiche followed by the roasted pear salad served with baby arugula, frisée, goat cheese mousee, candied walnuts and aged sherry vinaigrette. Enjoy the Diestel Farms turkey and truffle sausage stuffing served with glazed baby carrots, potato puree and orange cranberry relish for the main course. End your feast with a delightful pumpkin tiramisu. Book a reservation here.

Bazaar Meat By José Andrés

Photo Credit: Bazaar Meat By José Andrés

If you’re thinking about celebrating Thanksgiving in Las Vegas, consider Bazaar Meat by José Andrés at Sahara Las Vegas. The meal starts with Ferran Andrià olives followed by turkey-bechamel fritters. Next up is the Lucias’s salad with parmesan, anchovy and air croutons, and the shrimp and crab cocktail with pineapple cocktail sauce. But, that’s not all. Continue with green bean casserole with wild mushrooms and crispy shallots, Delmonico potatoes, spiced cranberries and cornbread stuffing with confit piquillo peppers. For your main entree, select the Fossil Farms Heritage Nicholas turkey or the Josper-roasted turbot. Top off the full feast with a slice of pecan pie, pumpkin tart or a roasted apple puff pastry for dessert. Book a reservation here.