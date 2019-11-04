Off the Field Players’ Wives Association celebrated its partnership with the Miami Design District at the FENDI boutique located in the ever-expanding Miami Design District. The October 16th brunch event also celebrated the launch of FENDI Prints On—the new collaboration between singer and rapper, Nicki Minaj, and FENDI’s Creative Director, Silvia Venturini Fendi.

Founded in Washington D.C. on February 6, 2006, Off the Field is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization made up of a group of spouses and significant others of active and retired professional football players. OTF Players’ Wives Association was created to raise money for both national and local charities, emphasizing the importance of the family unit. The 19th Annual Players’ Wives Fashion Show, set to be sponsored by Miami Design District Associates, will raise funds for Reach Higher, a campaign initiated by Michelle Obama encouraging students in the US to complete an education that surpasses high school.

Off the Field co-chair members, Dionne Boldin and Kijafa Vick were present at the event in addition to the following notable guests: Alexis Stoudemire, Amaris Jones, Ashley Wheeler, Bryant McKinnie, Faith Haslem, Jenine Howard, Deyvanshi Masrani, Jhoanna Alba, Juliana Ramirez, Megan Clark, Monique Idlett-Mosley, Morgan Corbitt, Nicole Gilchrist, Sandy Meyer-Woelden, Sara Hood, Tiffany Upshaw, Tomi Rose, and Zana White.

