Kevin Love
News
Kevin Love On His Mission To Help People Live Their Healthiest Lives
Karrueche
Celebrities
Model And Actress Karrueche Tran Dishes On CLAWS, Philanthropic Passions And Her Love Of Diamonds
Alfie Allen
Celebrities
Emmy Nominee Alfie Allen On Life After “Game Of Thrones”
Tilman Fertitta
News
Tilman Fertitta On What It Takes To Build An Award-Winning Five-Diamond Hotel & How To Become A Billionaire
NICOLAS BERGGRUEN
News
Nicolas Berggruen: International Man Of Democracy (And Mystery)

Nicki Minaj Stuns At Her FENDI Prints On Capsule Collection Launch Party At Rodeo Drive Boutique

Celebrities, Fashion, Haute Scene, News

FENDI Prints On, Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj attends FENDI Prints On, held at FENDI, Beverly Hills, CA #FENDIPrintsOn #FFSeries @Fendi

Photo Credit: @Radarpics Jason Merritt/Radarpics for FENDI

Always a head turner, the fashion icon and performing sensation that is Nicki Minaj stunned at the official launch party for her FENDI Prints On capsule collection with Silvia Venturini Fendi, which took place at its Rodeo Drive flagship boutique in Beverly Hills. The fun and flamboyant pieces from the collection were on display for guests like Diplo, Chloe and Halle Bailey, Larsen Thompson, Ming Lee, Paris Jackson, Rocky Barnes, Shaun Ross and more to enjoy. Scroll to see some highlights for the evening and head over to the House’s website by clicking here to discover more of the collection.

FENDI Prints On, Roaming Arrivals, Beverly Hills, USA - 15 OCT 2019
Diplo, Paris Jackson, Shaun Ross, Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey

Photo Credit: @Radarpics Jason Merritt/Radarpics for FENDI

FENDI Prints On, Roaming Arrivals, Beverly Hills, USA - 15 OCT 2019
Diplo and Paris Jackson

Photo Credit: @Radarpics Jason Merritt/Radarpics for FENDI

FENDI Prints On, rocky barnes
Rocky Barnes

Photo Credit: @Radarpics Jason Merritt/Radarpics for FENDI

FENDI Prints On, Ming Lee
Ming Lee

Photo Credit: @Radarpics Jason Merritt/Radarpics for FENDI

FENDI Prints On, Paris Jackson
Paris Jackson

Photo Credit: @Radarpics Jason Merritt/Radarpics for FENDI

FENDI Prints On, Roaming Arrivals, Beverly Hills, USA - 15 OCT 2019
Halle Bailey and Chloe Bailey

Photo Credit: @Radarpics Jason Merritt/Radarpics for FENDI

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Fashion
October 16, 2019
Lululemon & Roksanda Collaborate On Functional & Fashionable 17-Piece Athleisure Capsule Collection
By Deyvanshi Masrani
Blackout Anatomy Studio Rendering
City Guide
October 16, 2019
Anatomy Co-Owners Marc Megna And Chris Paciello Talk New Fitness Studio Concept, BLACKOUT
By Paige Mastrandrea
Cara Delevingne Olivier Rousteing Balmain
Celebrities
October 15, 2019
Cara Delevingne & Olivier Rousteing Announce Balmain & Puma Partnership For Boxing-Inspired Capsule Collection
By Deyvanshi Masrani
Paola Nunez
Celebrities
October 14, 2019
Paola Núñez Shares A Real Life-Horror Story + Dishes On Filming “Bad Boys For Life” With Will Smith
By Laura Schreffler
CVR1_NICOLAS BERGGRUEN _LA

Los Angeles

CVR1_FRENCH MONTANA_NY

New York

CVR1_Cover_JIMMY BUTLER_MIA

Miami

Loader