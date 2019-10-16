Photo Credit: @Radarpics Jason Merritt/Radarpics for FENDI
Always a head turner, the fashion icon and performing sensation that is Nicki Minaj stunned at the official launch party for her FENDI Prints On capsule collection with Silvia Venturini Fendi, which took place at its Rodeo Drive flagship boutique in Beverly Hills. The fun and flamboyant pieces from the collection were on display for guests like Diplo, Chloe and Halle Bailey, Larsen Thompson, Ming Lee, Paris Jackson, Rocky Barnes, Shaun Ross and more to enjoy. Scroll to see some highlights for the evening and head over to the House’s website by clicking here to discover more of the collection.
