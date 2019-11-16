Haute 100 atmopshere
Haute Living Celebrates Miami's Most Influential & Impactful Residents At Haute 100 Brickell City Centre Event
Dior Takes Over NYC’s Iconic Bergdorf Goodman With New Handbag Boutique

Celebrities, City Guide, Fashion, Haute Scene, News

Photo Credit: Dior

Dior opened its exclusive handbag boutique at New York City’s iconic luxury department store, Bergdorf Goodman. The store touts a dedicated Dior takeover with Maria Grazia Chiuri’s recognizable Cruise 2020 camouflage motifs, which began on November 11th and will run until the 25th. Eye-catching visual installations are set up in two boutique windows and in various areas on the 2nd floor—the Shoe Salon—as well as the hallway, escalators and a special Dior animation of the Baobab Christmas Tree on the “Luxury Room” on the main floor.

dior bergdorfPhoto Credit: Adrian Gaut

Designed and curated by Dimore Studio, the new handbag shop has one-of-a-kind custom-made fixtures and displays to properly highlight and showcase the gorgeous Dior accessories. The flooring features astrological-inspired motifs, which is a direct reflection of Dior’s emphasis on zodiac symbols, especially in Maria Grazia Chiuri’s creations. Guests will also be able to take advantage of Dior’s personalization service—ABCDior—available in the new handbag shop, to customize their Book Tote, Saddle Bag, Diorcamp bag or Walk’n’Dior sneakers with their embroidered names. Additionally, Bergdorf Goodman houses an exclusive Dior Mini Book Tote in green camouflage, while it will remain the only US location where bag straps and backpacks can also be personalized.

To celebrate the boutique opening, Dior and Bergdorf Goodman hosted guests for an exclusive event, where Maria Grazia Chiuri herself attended. Scroll to see some highlights from the boutique and its opening.

dior bergdorfPhoto Credit: Dior

DIOR TAKEOVER: AT BERGDORF GOODMAN
Mona Matsuoka

Photo Credit: BFA/Angela Pham

DIOR TAKEOVER: AT BERGDORF GOODMAN
Kat Graham, Eiza Gonzalez

Photo Credit: BFA/Angela Pham

DIOR TAKEOVER: AT BERGDORF GOODMAN
TK Wonder, Maria Grazia Chiuri, Cipriana Quann

Photo Credit: BFA/Angela Pham

DIOR TAKEOVER: AT BERGDORF GOODMAN
Linda Fargo, Maria Grazia Chiuri, Darcy Penick, Renaud de Lesquen

Photo Credit: BFA/Angela Pham

dior bergdorfPhoto Credit: Adrian Gaut

dior bergdorfPhoto Credit: Adrian Gaut

