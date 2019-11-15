Achievement Centers For Children & Families (ACCF) has been announced as the beneficiary of the “Swing for A Cause” Celebrity Golf Tournament. Chris Bell and Marshall Duane of Merrill Lynch at the Seagate Golf & Country Club in Delray Beach, Florida will host the two-day event.

“Swing for A Cause” will feature 20 to 30 current Major League Baseball players from across the nation. They will be paired in foursomes that are included in sponsorship levels.

The tournament will be on December 2nd. It will be preceded by a VIP Kick-Off Party on December 1st.

Proceeds from this event will benefit ACCF and in the development of its Nature Playscapes Program. ACCF has provided critical early learning for children by supporting their physical, socio-emotional and cognitive development for half a century. Funding from the event will help revitalize ACCF’s outdoor playground into a Nature Playscape in which 125 preschoolers and their families can learn about the connection between nature and healthy living and environmental stewardship in a safe greenspace.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Merrill Lynch

“We are very excited and grateful to be chosen as the beneficiary of this event. We are thrilled for the opportunity to build our new play space,” says Stephanie Seibel, CEO of ACCF. “The children had input into designing the space by sharing their favorite outdoor activities.”

“Through volunteerism and charitable outreach, our team can help support the economic, social and cultural life of the place in which we live and work,” say Bell and Duane of Merrill Lynch. “As a financial team working in Delray Beach, we feel it is important for us to ‘give back’ and help maintain a vibrant, healthy community and assist non-profit organizations in raising funds for their causes.”

For more on “Swing for A Cause” or to make a donation, visit https://achievementcentersfl.org/swing-for-a-cause/.

