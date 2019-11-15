Haute 100 atmopshere
Haute Living Celebrates Miami’s Most Influential & Impactful Residents At Haute 100 Brickell City Centre Event
Brickell City Centre
The 2019 Haute 100 List
Nas
Nas Is Finding New Inspiration From ‘The Lost Tapes 2’
Jimmy Butler
How Jimmy Butler Plans On Bringing The Heat To Miami
Kevin Love
Kevin Love On His Mission To Help People Live Their Healthiest Lives

Achievement Centers For Children & Families Named Beneficiary Of “Swing For A Cause” Celebrity Golf Tournament

Achievement Centers For Children & Families (ACCF) has been announced as the beneficiary of the “Swing for A Cause” Celebrity Golf Tournament. Chris Bell and Marshall Duane of Merrill Lynch at the Seagate Golf & Country Club in Delray Beach, Florida will host the two-day event.

Swing for a cause 2019 1

“Swing for A Cause” will feature 20 to 30 current Major League Baseball players from across the nation. They will be paired in foursomes that are included in sponsorship levels.

The tournament will be on December 2nd. It will be preceded by a VIP Kick-Off Party on December 1st.

Proceeds from this event will benefit ACCF and in the development of its Nature Playscapes Program. ACCF has provided critical early learning for children by supporting their physical, socio-emotional and cognitive development for half a century. Funding from the event will help revitalize ACCF’s outdoor playground into a Nature Playscape in which 125 preschoolers and their families can learn about the connection between nature and healthy living and environmental stewardship in a safe greenspace.

Swing for a cause 2019 2Photo Credit: Courtesy of Merrill Lynch

“We are very excited and grateful to be chosen as the beneficiary of this event. We are thrilled for the opportunity to build our new play space,” says Stephanie Seibel, CEO of ACCF. “The children had input into designing the space by sharing their favorite outdoor activities.”

“Through volunteerism and charitable outreach, our team can help support the economic, social and cultural life of the place in which we live and work,” say Bell and Duane of Merrill Lynch. “As a financial team working in Delray Beach, we feel it is important for us to ‘give back’ and help maintain a vibrant, healthy community and assist non-profit organizations in raising funds for their causes.”

For more on “Swing for A Cause” or to make a donation, visit https://achievementcentersfl.org/swing-for-a-cause/.

Swing for a cause 2019 3Photo Credit: Courtesy of Merrill Lynch

 

creative minds talks
November 15, 2019
Swizz Beatz & Kehinde Wiley To Lead Creative Minds Talks Conversation During Art Basel Miami Beach
By Deyvanshi Masrani
November 15, 2019
People’s Sexiest Man Sizzles, Serenades at The Delano
By Lesley Abravanel
2019 GUGGENHEIM INTERNATIONAL GALA: PRE-PARTY MADE POSSIBLE BY DIOR
November 15, 2019
A Look Inside The Guggenheim International Gala Pre-Party With Dior
By Deyvanshi Masrani
chanel palm beach
November 15, 2019
CHANEL Palm Beach Opens On Worth Avenue
By Deyvanshi Masrani
