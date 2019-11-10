10 Best Bars In Manhattan To Grab A Drink This Month

We’re almost at the end of the year and while November is a time for working hard, we like to play harder. Whether you’re looking for a sophisticated after-work drink spot or Thursday nightcap, we’ve scoured the concrete jungle to bring you 10 of the best bars in Manhattan (in no particular order) from Downtown to the Upper East Side.

The Bar at Daniel

Known for its old-world European charm, Bar at Daniel is perfect for pre or post-dinner drinks and a nightcap with friends. The sophisticated bar is situated inside famed Chef Daniel Boulud’s Upper East Side restaurant, DANIEL. Here, guests sip on theatrical cocktails including its signature, the white cosmopolitan, which comes with an orchid suspended in a sphere of ice. Of course, there is always the tableside bar cart and a les bouchées menu with caviar, ravioli, and selection of cheeses to satisfy any appetite.

Bar at Daniel is located at 60 E 65th St, New York, NY 10065. Call 212.288.0033 to reserve.

Le Chalet

Hidden inside Saks Fifth Avenue is L’Avenue at Saks, a new dining concept that was introduced earlier this year and already has a reputation as a celebrity hot spot. Additionally, there is Le Chalet, a cozy and comfortable bar and lounge sporting an après-ski style. Designed by renowned architect Phillipe Starck, the bar is a perfect spot for grabbing a drink, especially as the weather begins to cool down. Guests can sip on mules, bellinis, negronis and a selection of small bites from shrimp dim sum to Osetra caviar.

Le Chalet is located at 8 E 50th St, New York, NY 10022. Call 212.940.4099 to reserve.

The Bar at Baccarat Hotel New York

For a truly opulent experience, it doesn’t get any better than The Bar at Baccarat Hotel New York. The Bar takes its visual cues from great American long bars of decades’ past, glamorous ballrooms of French hôtels particuliers and the royal stables at Versailles with distinctive barrel vaulting and natural-wood walls defining much of the space. As for what to sip and savor, there are several options, from inspired classics to champagne cocktails and seafood and caviar tiers.

The Bar is located at 28 W 53rd St, New York, NY, 10019. Call 212.790.8867 to reserve.

Top of The Standard at The Standard, High Line

Guests will find themselves staring at dramatic city views at sunset and reveling in a glittering room of late-night lore at Top of The Standard at The Standard, High Line. Located in the iconic Meatpacking District, this bar is great for nights out with friends, when you want to play hard and still enjoy quality cocktails. Here, you’ll find a menu of specialty cocktails and a small-plate menu for when you’re feeling peckish. The dress code is smart casual attire and reservations are highly recommended.

Top of The Standard at The Standard, High Line is located at The Standard, High Line, 848 Washington St, New York, NY 10014. Call 212.645.7600 to reserve.

Omar at Vaucluse

Omar at Vaucluse is a place for creatives, innovators, locals, bright young things and legends. The sophisticated Park Avenue bar boasts an eclectic international menu from Asia to North Africa. Guests will find the after-dark atmosphere the best time to rendezvous with friends or new acquaintances. The lounge serves a selection of creative cocktails, wines, champagnes and all the liquid libations you would expect from a bar of this caliber.

Omar at Vaucluse is located at 100 E 63rd St, New York, NY 10065. Call 646.869.2300 to reserve.

Socialista NY

With locations in Miami, London and Dubai, Socialista is a representation of how the privileged pre-revolution Habaneros lived. Filled with the romance, excitement, music and flavors of the Cuban socialite culture, Socialista is a great place to meet friends for a drink or two. Inspired by the eclectic architecture of old Havana, the diverse interior combines colonial European influences with 20th-century modernism and French antiques with rich velvets and brocades. Guests will enjoy a taste of the Caribbean island’s rich cocktail history with a mix of quintessential Cuban drinks and Socialista signatures.

Socialista is located at 376 W Broadway b, New York, NY 10012. Call 646.723.0816 to reserve.

Rose Bar at Gramercy Park Hotel

This pink-clad bar serves some of New York’s most fashionable clients and is a low-key escape for A-listers looking for a quiet cocktail. The grand space sports soaring ceilings, custom furniture from Oscar-nominated director Julian Schnabel and a rotating display of bold artwork from 20th Century masters like Andy Warhol and Damien Hirst. Guests will find a menu of signature cocktails, reserve cocktails and a variety of spirits, champagnes and wines.

Rose Bar is located at 2 Lexington Ave, New York, NY 10010. Call 212.920.3300 to reserve.

Bemelmans Bar

Named in honor of Ludwig Bemelmans, the creator of the classic Madeline children’s books, Bemelmans Bar is a timeless location that attracts socialites, politicians, movie stars and moguls with its extensive drink menu and nightly live entertainment. The Carlyle Hotel bar maintains its Art Deco legacy with chocolate brown leather banquettes, nickel-trimmed black glass tabletops and a 24-Karat gold leaf-covered ceiling. Sip on world-class cocktails, bite into bar snacks and enjoy live entertainment all year round.

Bemelmans Bar is located at 35 E 76th St, New York, NY 10021. Call 212-744.1600 to reserve.

Cipriani

Whether you’re Downtown, in Midtown or on the Upper East Side, Cipriani is always a great option for an after-work drink and indulging in Italian flavors. The downtown location offers a casual environment while Cipriani Club 55 is perfect for sipping on cocktails overlooking Wall Street. Harry Cipriani, which is on 59th Street and Fifth Avenue, is almost an exact duplicate of the original Harry’s Bar in Venice. Guests can enjoy all the classics from Harry’s Bar in New York and many Italian flavors, in case you work up an appetite.

Visit Cipriani for locations.

701West

For anyone who loves wine, this one’s for you. Nestled on the 11th floor of the hotel, 701West is The Times Square EDITION’s signature fine-dining option, featuring electric blue and chartreuse-colored velvet banquettes lining the dining room. Here, guests are treated to an extensive Old World Wine list, brought to life with personalized selections from the team of sommeliers. If wine isn’t on your mind, the selection of inventive cocktails and champagne trolley with premium sparkling choices is always a crowd-pleaser.

701 West is located at 701 7th Ave 11th floor, New York, NY 10036. Call 212.261.5400 to reserve.