Check Out These Five Most Luxurious Hotel Suites In Boston

Where do you think President Trump would stay when he visits Boston? One of the city’s swankiest Presidential Suites, but of course. Whether you are the President of the United States, a rock star or corporate executive, there are several uber lavish options when it comes to reserving one of the most expensive suites for the night.

Boston’s luxury hotel market is booming so it’s no surprise that the ultra luxe suites here are giving cities like Los Angeles and New York a run for the money. Last year, we told you about the city’s most expensive Presidential Suite at the Boston Harbor Hotel. This year, we have rounded up five of the most luxurious stays around town offering everything from opulent furnishings to spectacular views of the waterfront. Here’s a look at Boston’s sweetest suites:

The Ritz-Carlton, Boston

Photo Credit: The Ritz Carlton, Boston

Located on the 12th floor, this 1,680 square foot spread offers a stay fit for a rock star (and many have reserved this king size suite). The lavish Presidential Suite here comes complete with a spacious living room with gas fireplace and floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking Boston Common and the Public Garden, a dining table for eight, separate residential library, large soaker tub and full concierge services. Also included in the stay are complimentary shoeshine, garment pressing and access to Equinox Sports Club.

10 Avery Street, Boston; Website

Four Seasons One Dalton Street, Boston

Photo Credit: Kyle Klein

Located on the 21st floor, this majestic 1,627 square foot Back Bay beauty is one of the latest newcomers to the luxury suite scene. A luxe stay here gets you a spacious king bedroom, sprawling living room, fully stocked bar, baby grand piano to try your hand at, dining area for up to eight guests and a spectacular bathroom with a soaking tub beside the floor-to-ceiling windows. Enjoy dinner at Zuma on the tower’s second floor or book a relaxing massage at the on-site spa before retreating to this luxury suite for the ultimate stay.

One Dalton Street, Boston; Website

Boston Harbor Hotel

Photo Credit: Boston Harbor Hotel

Step inside the most extravagant suite in Boston that boasts 4,800 square feet and you will know you have arrived somewhere special. The John Adams Presidential Suite is designed to impress with every detail considered overlooking Boston’s waterfront for one of the best views the city has to offer. Enjoy morning coffee or a nightcap on the massive 1,000 square foot terrace or unwind with a movie in the media room. There is also a spacious living area, dining room and modern kitchen. Even better, this stately suite comes complete with its own exclusive elevator offering the ultimate in privacy.

70 Rowes Wharf, Boston; Website

Four Seasons Hotel, Boston

Photo Credit: Four Seasons Hotel, Boston

Located on the fourth floor, the views of the Public Garden from this classic Grand Dame look even better from the gorgeous 1,700 square foot suite that features a “modern New England design with the look and feel of a contemporary Boston townhouse.” A step inside this gorgeous plush suite reveals a spacious dining room for four, spacious kitchenette, media room, marble master bathroom and additional powder room. Doesn’t get much better than this.

200 Boylston Street, Boston; Website

Mandarin Oriental, Boston

Photo Credit: Mandarin Oriental, Boston

There are gold silk wall coverings at this ultra posh one-bedroom suite that comes complete with a comfortable living room, dining room with seating for eight, wood-paneled study, Jacuzzi and gas fireplace. In keeping with the Mandarin’s design, there are subtle Asian touches seen throughout the space. Art lovers will also enjoy the collection of contemporary oil paintings and lithograph prints lining the walls of this popular suite.

776 Boylston Street, Boston; Website