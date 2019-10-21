The Museum of Modern Art will open its expanded campus on October 21, 2019, with a reimagined presentation of modern and contemporary art. The expansion, developed by MoMA with architects Diller Scofidio + Renfro, in collaboration with Gensler, adds more than 40,000 square feet of gallery spaces and enables the Museum to exhibit significantly more art in new and interdisciplinary ways.
The Studio in the heart of the Museum will feature live programming and performances that react to, question and challenge histories of modern art and the current cultural moment. An innovative second-floor Creativity Lab for education will invite visitors to connect with the art that explores new ideas about the present, past and future. Street-level galleries, which are free and open to all on the expanded ground floor, will better connect the Museum to New York City and bring art closer to people on the streets of midtown Manhattan.
“Inspired by Alfred Barr’s original vision to be an experimental museum in New York, the real value of this expansion is not just more space, but space that allows us to rethink the experience of art in the Museum,” said Glenn D. Lowry, The David Rockefeller Director of The Museum of Modern Art. “We have an opportunity to re-energize and expand upon our founding mission—to welcome everyone to experience MoMA as a laboratory for the study and presentation of the art of our time, across all visual arts.”
The fifth, fourth, and second-floor galleries—including the new David Geffen Wing with over 30,000 square feet of new gallery space—will offer a deeper experience of art through all mediums and by artists from more diverse geographies and backgrounds than ever before. A general chronological spine will unite the three floors and serve as a touchstone of continuity for visitors. Individual galleries, some of which will be medium-specific, will delve into presentations of art and ideas that only MoMA’s collection can offer.
The Museum will systematically rotate a selection of art in these collection galleries every six to nine months. By 2022, MoMA will have re-choreographed each of its galleries across the fifth, fourth and second floors—and will constantly renew the presentation.
Inaugural Exhibitions
All of the opening exhibitions in October 2019 will be drawn from the Museum’s collection. MoMA announced some of those exhibitions and will announce many more later this year.
Sur moderno: Journeys of Abstraction―The Patricia Phelps de Cisneros Gift will provide a deeper look into the Museum’s holdings of modern Latin American art, primarily through paintings, sculptures and works on paper, donated by the Colección Patricia Phelps de Cisneros between 1997 and 2016. On view through March 2020, the exhibition celebrates important abstract, concrete, and geometric art by artists from Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, and Uruguay.
Member: Pope.L, 1978–2001 will explore landmark performances and related videos, objects, and installations by the multidisciplinary artist Pope.L, on view through January 2020. This exhibition is part of Pope.L: Instigation, Aspiration, Perspiration, a trio of presentations organized by MoMA, the Whitney Museum of American Art and Public Art Fund.
The new MoMA will open earlier to the public, starting at 10 a.m. and will extend its hours until 9 p.m. on the first Thursday of every month. Visitors will still find dining options as well as the launch of a new Museum Store, featuring the most comprehensive assortment of collection-related and curator-reviewed books and products.
MoMA’s members will experience this transformation first, with special opening events and early access. Member benefits will also include a new dedicated entrance and coat check, 9:30 a.m. entry 363 days a year, exhibition previews and premium programming.
Visit MoMA for more information.