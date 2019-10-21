The fifth, fourth, and second-floor galleries—including the new David Geffen Wing with over 30,000 square feet of new gallery space—will offer a deeper experience of art through all mediums and by artists from more diverse geographies and backgrounds than ever before. A general chronological spine will unite the three floors and serve as a touchstone of continuity for visitors. Individual galleries, some of which will be medium-specific, will delve into presentations of art and ideas that only MoMA’s collection can offer.

The Museum will systematically rotate a selection of art in these collection galleries every six to nine months. By 2022, MoMA will have re-choreographed each of its galleries across the fifth, fourth and second floors—and will constantly renew the presentation.