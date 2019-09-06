It’s finally that time of the year when members of the fashion elite get to flaunt their latest designer accessories, attend the season’s most anticipated runway shows and splurge at the city’s trendiest hotels. Whether you’re an influencer visiting New York or a local looking to spot Dior and Chanel-clad models, here are five hotels attracting a stylish crowd this New York Fashion Week.

Effortless Cool at The Bowery Hotel

Arguably the trendiest hotel in New York City, The Bowery Hotel has effortlessly maintained its quintessential “Je ne sais quoit” in a city that is constantly changing. A celeb favorite, this downtown hotspot is known for its low-key opulence, exclusivity and hospitality. Cuddle up with hotel mascot Bo The Bear and request a blissful in-room massage to relax after a long day of shows. For those who missed out on a room, here’s an insider tip: The Lobby Bar is actually open to the public, not just for hotel guests. Don’t be intimidated by the door, and try the seasonal cocktail amongst the fashion elite before a crazy night of NYFW parties. The hotel has a tight lip on celebrity guests, but everyone from the Kar-Jenners to Meghan Markle has reportedly been seen at the hotel, which also serves as a favorite spot for celebrity interviews.

Fashionable Night Out at The Jane Hotel

Who doesn’t want to party in RuPaul’s former Penthouse at the iconic Jane Hotel Ballroom & Rooftop? One of Manhattan’s most storied nighttime venues, the Ballroom’s lavish decor feels more like a 1920s parlor than a modern bar with a grand fireplace, vintage disco ball and velvet-draped furniture (used for dancing, not sitting). The intimate indoor-outdoor rooftop extends the Ballroom’s eclectic ambiance outdoors, with cozy wicker couches and sweeping views of the Hudson River. After a night of dancing, head downstairs to Old Rose and fill up on their famous vodka pizza, one of this year’s most Instagrammable dishes. The property has also been favored by Rihanna when day drinking on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Self-Care Sojourn at The James NoMad

Sandwiched between the Empire State and Flatiron buildings, The James New York- NoMad is a wellness epicenter for fashionable travelers. It has even attracted the likes of Nick Jonas, Adrien Grenier and Michael Jordan. After a long week of shows, guests can detox with the menu of in-room amenities ranging from CBD bath products to tarot card readings, massages, transformational coaching and more. Any last-minute outfit changes or wardrobe malfunctions can also be remedied at 5PHERE, the hotel’s on-site boutique that retails accessories and beauty products from local tastemakers.

Refined Classic at Refinery Hotel

Once a millinery factory and Prohibition-era tea room, Refinery Hotel now serves as a stylish hangout for locals and cultured visitors alike. Perfectly located in New York City’s Fashion District, each of the 197 rooms at Refinery Hotel feature industrial, chic details such as 12-foot ceilings, large windows and distressed hardwood floors, making them the perfect place to recharge after a long day of shows. Pro-tip: Book a room and skip the long-line that forms for the crowd-favorite Refinery Rooftop, where you can snap a selfie with the Empire State Building and one of the signature cocktails. Who knows, you might even catch a glimpse of a trendsetter or A-lister such as Whitney Port and Novak Djokovic.

Convenience Meets Luxury At JW Marriott Essex House

When it comes to navigating the craziness of NYFW, the best advice for finding the right hotel is “Location, location, location.” And with a prime locale right on Central Park South and terrace suites featuring unmatched outdoor space and wraparound views, JW Marriott Essex House New York understandably books up quickly every year. The luxurious, Art Deco-inspired city staple is conveniently located a short walking distance to almost every show this season, so you can expect to see a number of models posting photos of themselves getting ready from their Essex House rooms. Celebs have been flocking to JW Marriott Essex House since the 80s. Don Pardo, Saturday Night Live’s announcer, always included the fact that “Guests of Saturday Night Live stay at Marriott’s Essex House,” in the intro.