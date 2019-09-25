Photo Credit: Dior

Maria Grazia Chiuri’s Spring-Summer 2020 Ready-to-Wear collection for Dior made its way down the runway at Paris Fashion Week, and it did not disappoint. Inspired by photographs of Christian Dior’s sister, Catherine Dior, who maintained the family’s gardens, flora and fauna were not just featured on the pieces themselves; the designer collaborated with Coloco for the show’s scenography—“an atelier committed to the collective art of cultivating gardens as a driver of urban inclusiveness,” according to the brand.

With embroideries and motifs, the pieces revive the imagery of Catherine Dior surrounded by flowers in her garden, doing what she loved most. The collection also brings forward the idea of an “inclusive garden,” where diversity and co-existence is paramount, represented by the utopian-like scenery from the show. Taking that notion even further, the 164 trees that were used in the show will be replanted all over Paris, to give strength to wooded areas, while the design itself embraced a zero-waste policy, as it was completely recyclable and free of plastics.

VIP attendees included friend of the House and its muse Jennifer Lawrence; Julianne Moore; Jorja Smith; Chiara Ferragni; Karlie Kloss; Nina Dobrev; Olivia Palermo and many more.

