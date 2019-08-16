Photo Credit: Kenneth Dapaah

R&B star and World of Dance judge Ne-Yo showed off his own moves Saturday night at Mr. Jones, where he was spotted dancing with friends before taking the mic for an impromptu performance that had all the ladies screaming and snapping away on their phones. The day before, Ne-Yo joined young actor JD McCrary, the voice of young Simba in the most recent iteration of The Lion King, at the National Association of Black Journalists conference at the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa. There, Ne-Yo talked about the power of mentorship at reception where journalists learned about the Disney Dreamers Academy, a collab between the House of Mouse and comedian Steve Harvey in which 100 lucky students partake in a four-day program of intensive educational workshops throughout the Walt Disney World Resorts.

On Friday night, Afro B owned the Mr. Jones stage with a performance of his hits “Drogba,” “Shaku,” and his latest single, “Shape Nice.”

Recently divorced Amazon tycoon and Miami native Jeff Bezos made a grand entrance Wednesday at Seaspice, arriving in actual billionaire-style as he and his squad of 17 disembarked from two 90-foot Leopard superyachts to enjoy a fine feast of seafood and spirits.

The usually ubiquitous DJ Khaled has been busy and off the nightlife circuit for a while—that is, until Saturday—when he worked the crowd at STORY into a frenzy with a performance of his hit, “Just Us.” Rumor has it Drake was also in town working with Khaled on a collab about which the DJ teased by posting an Instagram pic Thursday of the two at what looks to be Swan.

Samantha Smith, the sister of the late rapper Nipsey Hussle, was seen all over Miami Beach celebrating her 32nd birthday days before what would have been the late rapper/activist’s 35th birthday on August 15th.

The Beckhams didn’t quite make it to the A-list in L.A., but rumor has it Victoria will settle for nothing less than A+ when the couple allegedly moves down to Miami so David can bend it at whatever soccer–er, football stadium Miami lets him build. While rumors were that Posh isn’t too keen on the Magic City, she didn’t seem too down on the place according to those who say the couple just bought a multi-multi-million-dollar apartment in downtown Miami’s swanky Scorpion Tower at 1000 Museum by Zaha Hadid, where they were spotted touring back in June and, where our real estate snitch says closings started about 10 days ago. Stay tuned.