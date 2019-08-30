French Montana
Hublot Celebrates French Montana's Haute Living Cover At Papi Steak
French Montana On How Friendship + His Roots Influenced His Wavey New Album
Eva The Explorer: Globe-Trotter Eva Longoria On The Greatest Adventure Of All—Motherhood
How Hall Of Fame Golfer Greg Norman Turned His Name Into One Of The Most Recognizable Brands In The Business
SBE Will Open Its First European Katsuya This November In Venice

Katsuya VenicePhoto Credit: Chiara Rigato

Sbe is opening its first restaurant in Europe this fall when Katsuya Venice opens its doors at the five-star Palazzina Grassi hotel in Venice, Italy.

The world-renowned hospitality group celebrated its latest venture by hosting a preview party on Thursday night during the 76th annual Venice International Film Festival.

Katsuya VenicePhoto Credit: Chiara Rigato

Says Sam Nazarian, Founder & CEO of sbe: “I am very proud to bring our award-winning culinary concept Katsuya to the remarkable city of Venice. It is an honor to have Palazzina Grassi ownership, Mr. Antonio Onorato, Mr. Stefano de Santis and Mr. Korosh Farzad and their team become a part of the sbe family, bringing a new energy to this outstanding property.”

Katsuya VenicePhoto Credit: Chiara Rigato

The award-winning food and beverage outlet, celebrated for its culinary offerings created by Chef Katsuya Uechi, will launch within the hotel on the magical Grand Canal steps away from the Piazza San Marco in Venice, with a projected opening date of November.

Katsuya VenicePhoto Credit: Chiara Rigato

This launch will be the sixteenth location globally including outposts in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Los Angeles and Miami. Katsuya is also scheduled to continue growth in Europe with upcoming openings set in Paris and London and multiple locations worldwide. This news comes on the heels of the recent move of the West Coast sbe offices to Beverly Hills which houses the brand’s state of the art Culinary Innovation Lab where all sbe and Disruptive culinary concepts originate.

