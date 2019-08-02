Photo Credit: Mike Vitelli / BFA.com

Fashion designer Rachel Zoe gathered an exclusive group of celebrities, influencers and close friends for a private seaside dinner and sunset cocktails to celebrate summer style and her latest ready-to-wear line, her 2019 summer collection. The dinner took place on the private terrace of Moby’s, East Hampton Point, overlooking the tranquil and picturesque views of the Three Mile Harbor.

All dressed in Rachel Zoe Collection, guests including Christie Brinkley, Rebecca Gayheart Dane, Erica Pelosini, Delfina Blaquier Figueras, Shoshanna Gruss, Gucci Westman and Arielle Charnas (as well as designer Brian Atwood and Zoe’s husband, Rodger Berman) enjoyed cocktail hour during sunset followed by an intimate family-style supper.

Over the course of the evening, guests enjoyed delicious Tanqueray & tonic cocktails, in addition to tray passed FIJI Water, and wine pairings by Wölffer Estate Vineyard. As the evening concluded, guests received Rachel Zoe’s current Box of Style curated with the designer’s favorite luxury accessories, skincare and beauty must-haves for the summer season. Guests were also gifted solid-gold fine jewelry by AUrate.

As to why she chose to celebrate her summer collection in the Hamptons, Zoe was matter-of-fact. “The Hamptons has always been somewhere I feel completely at home and is the epitome of summer to me; a place where I can bring my family and connect with my closest of friends — both old and new,” she said. “It is a dream come true that I can bring together such a special group of people to celebrate my latest

collection that I am so truly proud of.”

