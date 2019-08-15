Meet The Bartender Turning Michelin Star Dishes Into Interactive Cocktails At Queensyard

Did you know you can have your cocktail and eat it too? Queensyard’s head bartender Jeremy Le Blanche hails from one of the world’s best bars in the United Kingdom—German Gymnasium—and is bringing his world-class libations to New York. The “gastrology” cocktail menu, which loosely translates to molecular gastronomy and mixology—a newly dubbed phrase crafted by Le Blanche—consists of six inventive and interactive cocktails, each paired with a culinary component. Guests will find themselves sipping from elongated glass vessels and poison apples to biting on dehydrated seaweed. While things may look as they appear, Le Blanche warns that flavors and presentations aren’t actually as they appear, and with every cocktail comes a new experience. Here are the six cocktails on Queensyard’s new “gastrology” menu.

Queen’s Garden

The ultimate transcendence from vegetable to cocktail, this refreshing green drink includes fresh-pressed lettuce juice, coconut water, lime, homemade Saffron-infused Gin and a shake of turmeric displayed in a squash-like vessel surrounded by dots of Limoncello crème and topped with a purple potato crisp and squash blossom.

Depressed in Tokyo

Paying homage to the mood-boosting benefits of Japanese cuisine (such as seaweed’s production of serotonin), this martini includes a layered combination of ingredients such as mint sake, an olive marinated in mezcal and truffle oil and a soy-sauce caviar of salmon and dehydrated seaweed—chosen due to their molecular ability to generate feelings of happiness and tranquility. This cocktail is best consumed by biting on the seaweed and then taking a sip from the bowl.

Le Saucier

Don’t be fooled by this highly interactive and visual cocktail—the white hue isn’t a tangy yogurt, but it does taste like a tropical gin fizz. The cocktail is poured into a bowl over a square ice cube topped with a crisp blue web, shaved coconut and a house-made piña colada jelly.

Cuvée Concept

Never again will you be able to think of cheese and wine in its normality. This crafty cocktail, which is served in a broken stemmed wine glass stuck into a wooden plant, looks like a glass of wine and tastes like wine, but it isn’t actually wine. The bourbon-forward libation is paired with black grapes infused with blue cheese and served on the side with burning incense to imitate a wine and cheese pairing.

Hiroki Sky

Inspired by a book written by Japanese Chef Hiroki Yoshitake, the Hiroki Sky showcases a new wave of flavors and textures that honor the relationship between food and culture. Toki whiskey, sweet wine, white peach soda, and lemon extract combine inside of a frosted blue glass topped with foam, while rectangular cube houses white chocolate and a wasabi ice cream filled cone.

Big Apple

Channel your inner Snow White and take a bite of this “poison apple.” Served in a glass apple hand-dipped in white chocolate, this drinkable treat exudes a bright red hue that channels the glitz and glamour of Manhattan. It’s crafted with Sandalwood Calvados and house-made apple soda. The glass is surrounded by a white chocolate brownie and a shake of matcha mint, raspberry powder and edible gold leaf to top it off.