Jennifer Lopez was seen Thursday heading out of SoMi Fitness carrying a blinged-out water bottle and sporting a white sports bra, white knee-length bike shorts and a pair of high tops from French retailer The Kooples’ collab with Rihanna muse Slick Woods. The fabulous-looking 50-year-old, soon-to-be Mrs. Alex Rodriguez was at the same gym last week in a different outfit, of course. For those who wonder how she looks so good, SoMi Fitness’s tagline is “Where Great Bodies Are Made” and there’s no better ad than JLo.

Lisa Vanderpump may no longer be a cast member on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but she’s still viewing her life through rosé-colored glasses as she was when she was lunching last Thursday at Gianni’s with her husband Ken Todd and two pals. LVP and company were seen enjoying an exclusive, poolside lunch at The Villa Casa Casuarina, enjoying glasses of Fleurs de Prairie Rosé and several signature dishes including Chicken Scaloppini, Lobster Catalana and Grilled Branzino. Unfortunately, our eavesdroppers didn’t catch a word she was saying so we have no idea if she brought up Puppygate, the fact that actress Garcelle Beauvais has taken her spot on RHOBH, or the possibility of opening one of her own restaurants down here in SoFlo.

Jamaican reggae legend Beres Hammond, known by fans as the King of Lovers Rock, celebrated his 64th birthday Sunday night at rácket in Wynwood. The 300+ person soiree served as a wrap party for the recent leg of his U.S. tour. The concert featured members of the 10-piece Harmony House Band serenading the birthday boy with re-interpretations of his greatest hits. The crowd went particularly wild when dancehall singer Romain Virgo stepped on stage to perform his renditions of Hammond hits “Double Trouble,” “I Feel Good” and the classic, “One Step Ahead.” The highlight of the night came when Hammond greeted the crowd after the presentation of a three-tiered birthday cake and tribute from Chris Chin, CEO of VP Records. The singer performed a nearly 30-minute set of his hits. “I’m glad that we took the opportunity to show Beres how much we appreciate him,” Chin said. “It was a very special night.”