French Montana
News
Hublot Celebrates French Montana’s Haute Living Cover At Papi Steak
French Montana
News
French Montana On How Friendship + His Roots Influenced His Wavey New Album
Eva Longoria
Cover Story
Eva The Explorer: Globe-Trotter Eva Longoria On The Greatest Adventure Of All—Motherhood
Greg Norman
Cover Story
How Hall Of Fame Golfer Greg Norman Turned His Name Into One Of The Most Recognizable Brands In The Business
louis vuitton
News
Haute Living’s Exclusive Fashion Editorial With Louis Vuitton’s SS19 Men’s Collection By Virgil Abloh Starring Nasir Dean

JLo Sweats At SoMi, Lisa Vanderpump Sips Rosé & The King Of Lovers Rock Croons In Wynwood

Celebrities, City Guide, News

Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez

Photo Credit: Getty Images For DCP via ABC/Kevork Djansezian/AMA2018

Jennifer Lopez was seen Thursday heading out of SoMi Fitness carrying a blinged-out water bottle and sporting a white sports bra, white knee-length bike shorts and a pair of high tops from French retailer The Kooples’ collab with Rihanna muse Slick WoodsThe fabulous-looking 50-year-old, soon-to-be Mrs. Alex Rodriguez was at the same gym last week in a different outfit, of course. For those who wonder how she looks so good, SoMi Fitness’s tagline is “Where Great Bodies Are Made” and there’s no better ad than JLo.  

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tonight On Bravo (@tonightonbravo) on

Lisa Vanderpump may no longer be a cast member on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but she’s still viewing her life through rosé-colored glasses as she was when she was lunching last Thursday at Gianni’s with her husband Ken Todd and two pals. LVP and company were seen enjoying an exclusive, poolside lunch at The Villa Casa Casuarina, enjoying glasses of Fleurs de Prairie Rosé and several signature dishes including Chicken Scaloppini, Lobster Catalana and Grilled Branzino. Unfortunately, our eavesdroppers didn’t catch a word she was saying so we have no idea if she brought up Puppygate, the fact that actress Garcelle Beauvais has taken her spot on RHOBH, or the possibility of opening one of her own restaurants down here in SoFlo.

The King of Lovers Rock serenades Wynwood on his birthday

Photo Credit: VP Records

Jamaican reggae legend Beres Hammond, known by fans as the King of Lovers Rock, celebrated his 64th birthday Sunday night at rácket in Wynwood. The 300+ person soiree served as a wrap party for the recent leg of his U.S. tour. The concert featured members of the 10-piece Harmony House Band serenading the birthday boy with re-interpretations of his greatest hits. The crowd went particularly wild when dancehall singer Romain Virgo stepped on stage to perform his renditions of Hammond hits “Double Trouble,” “I Feel Good” and the classic, “One Step Ahead.” The highlight of the night came when Hammond greeted the crowd after the presentation of a three-tiered birthday cake and tribute from Chris Chin, CEO of VP Records. The singer performed a nearly 30-minute set of his hits. “I’m glad that we took the opportunity to show Beres how much we appreciate him,” Chin said. “It was a very special night.”

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Katsuya Venice
Haute Cuisine
August 30, 2019
SBE Will Open Its First European Katsuya This November In Venice
By Laura Schreffler
Gala in the Hamptons
Haute Scene
August 30, 2019
Michael Milken Hosts Annual Gala In The Hamptons With The Prostate Cancer Foundation
By Deyvanshi Masrani
Villa One
Celebrities
August 30, 2019
Nick Jonas and John Varvatos Celebrate Their Mutual Love Of Tequila
By Natasha Bazika
City Guide
August 29, 2019
A Lavish Look Inside The Ultra Luxurious $2.6B Encore Boston Harbor
By Kellie Speed
COVER_TODD GURLEY_LA

Los Angeles

CVR1_FRENCH MONTANA_NY

New York

EVA LONGORIA COVER_MIA

Miami

Loader