Photo Credit: IMPULSE Body Fitness

If you have always wanted to work out like Madonna, Elizabeth Hurley or Heidi Klum, next month is your chance. The celebrities are all fans of IMPULSE Body Fitness, which offers haute workouts designed with integrated EMS (electrical muscle stimulation) technology. Now, we Bostonians will have a chance to check out this training technique when the celeb favorite studio opens in Back Bay next month.

Each session is done in small group classes starting with a warm up followed by a strength workout and five minutes of stretching and lymphatic massage. Best part? The 25-minute group or one-on-one sessions are the equivalent of two hours of conventional training offering faster results. Did we also mention during this time, you can expect to burn up to 2,000 calories?

Photo Credit: IMPULSE Body Fitness

If you aren’t familiar with EMS technology, it is a training technique that maximizes your workout through the use of external electrical signals directed to the muscles causing them to contract and relax as they do during exercise. As they contract in a series of on and off cycles, the exercises become much more effective. (What also makes this training so unique is the whole body can be trained at one time, unlike conventional resistance training where each muscle group is done separately). The EMS technology induces approximately 20,000 supramaximal muscle contractions, which cannot be achieved voluntarily, to help target those hard-to-tone areas.

IMPULSE Body Fitness got its initial start in Miami and has since expanded to El Paso with more locations slated to open nationwide soon. IMPULSE Body Fitness will be located at 234 Clarendon Street, Suite 301 in Boston.