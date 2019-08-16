How This New Miami-Based E-Commerce Shopping Community Is Taking Over The World

“We have a team dedicated to finding the best, new hot brands – especially those with celebrity appeal or attachment. As an example: The swimwear market is extremely competitive – some would even call it saturated – so we were stunned to discover that almost 70% of all the bikinis and one-pieces in this year’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue were from Monica Hansen Beachwear and went ‘ we gotta get that brand on board .’. And when a brand wants to collaborate with us closely that brand gets its’ own brand page on our platform which also features their social media and mainstream media news the brand cares about.”

The company has successfully launched offices across the globe, including Germany and Bulgaria, and has started to partner with celebrities, plus presents big fashion house brands like Balmain, Calvin Klein and more, in serving as a consumer’s one-stop-shop for online shopping.