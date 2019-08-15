Photo Credit: HistoryMiami Museum

February 2020 will be an exciting time for Miamians, as the city will welcome the highly-anticipated Super Bowl LIV to Hard Rock Stadium. In light of the upcoming national event, HistoryMiami Museum—a Smithsonian Affiliate—will present its latest exhibition entitled Gridiron Glory: The Best of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. This will serve as the largest and most comprehensive exhibition to date, dedicated to the beloved American sport.

Gridiron Glory will span the story of professional football, highlighting its humble beginnings to legends of most recent years. The 6,000 square-foot display will showcase 200 incredible artifacts, photographs, documents and highlight footage from NFL films. Additionally, there will be interactive areas for guests to experience during their visit.

Photo Credit: HistoryMiami Museum

And of course, there is a special “Hometown Heroes” section, spotlighting our home team, the Miami Dolphins, and local football heroes including legends like Dan Marino and Jason Taylor. Fans will find collectibles like footballs thrown by Dan Marino when he made history passing yardage and completion records and pants and jerseys of Jason Taylor during the height of his career, receiving NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year.

Photo Credit: HistoryMiami Museum

“I’m excited that this new exhibition allows people to get a taste of the NFL Hall of Fame here South Florida as everyone gets ready for Super Bowl LIV,” said Rodney Barreto, chairman of the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee. “It’s always great to see the history of one of the greatest annual games of all time and see how beautifully the city of Miami fits into its legacy.”

Photo Credit: HistoryMiami Museum

Additional items on display include, but are not limited to:

· Akron Indians game ball from 1910

· Emmitt Smith’s helmet worn when he broke Walter Payton’s career rushing record

· Larry Csonka’s Super Bowl VII helmet worn during his career with the Miami Dolphins

· Barry Sanders’ 2,000-yard jersey worn when he joined O.J. Simpson and Eric Dickerson as the only players in the NFL to rush for more than 2,000 yards

· Tom Brady’s draft card presented at the 2000 NFL Draft indicating the New England Patriots selected him in the sixth round

· A mold replica of Jerry Rice‘s hands and the football that he caught when he tied the NFL record for most career receptions

· Joe Montana autographed MVP football from his Super Bowl XXIV victory

· Troy Aikman’s helmet worn during his 1992 season with the Cowboys

· Walter Payton’s jersey worn when he broke Jim Brown’s all-time rushing record in 1984

· The game ball from Super Bowl XLII when the New York Giants ended the New England Patriots’ undefeated season with a 17-14 victory

· The historic elevator panel from Three Rivers Stadium where Art Rooney was standing when the famous “Immaculate Reception” occurred in the 1972 Playoffs

The exciting, seasonal exhibit will be on display from September 28th, 2019, all the way through February, 9th, 2020.

The exhibition will be open to the media for a private preview on September 26, 2019, and will follow up with a kick-off party Friday evening on September 27, 2019. Click here to purchase tickets.

Photo Credit: HistoryMiami Museum