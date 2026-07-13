HL
News, Travel | July 13, 2026

The h.wood Group Brings Delilah Back to the Hamptons — Bigger Than Last Year

News, Travel | July 13, 2026
Adrienne Faurote
By Adrienne Faurote, Fashion & Jewelry Director / Editor-in-Chief of Haute Time

Following last summer’s debut, The h.wood Group and Chase Sapphire Reserve are bringing Delilah back to the Hamptons. The iconic supper club returns to Mary Lou’s Montauk for two peak-summer weekends — July 23–25 and July 30–August 1 — blending roaring twenties glamour, first-class hospitality and dining, and live performances that have become a signature across all Delilah locations.

The h.wood Group Brings Delilah Back to the Hamptons — Bigger Than Last YearPhoto Credit: Courtesy

The performance lineup this year is the draw. Nicole Scherzinger takes the stage on July 25. T-Pain closes out the final Saturday on August 1. Additional surprise performances are set to be announced across both weekends. Thursday and Friday evenings will feature Delilah’s signature prix fixe dinner service. Saturdays shift into something altogether different — standing-room-only celebrations with live performances, food stations, and tray-passed culinary offerings that turn the entire evening into an event. On-site offerings from Vivrelle, the membership club that allows members to borrow and rotate designer handbags through subscription, will be available throughout. Reservations and ticket access are exclusively available to Chase Sapphire Reserve cardmembers through OpenTable.

The h.wood Group Brings Delilah Back to the Hamptons — Bigger Than Last YearPhoto Credit: Courtesy

The return arrives at a significant moment for the brand. 2026 marks ten years since the original Delilah opened in Los Angeles, where it became a cultural institution synonymous with timeless glamour, exceptional hospitality, and the kind of nights people genuinely remember. The concept has since expanded to Wynn Las Vegas, Miami, and Dallas — and later this year, The h.wood Group will open Lady Delilah in New York City, cementing the brand’s East Coast presence with its most anticipated location yet. “Last summer’s response exceeded every expectation we had,” said co-founders John Terzian and Brian Toll. “The Hamptons felt like a natural extension of the Delilah brand, and we’re thrilled to return with Chase Sapphire Reserve for another unforgettable summer. Bringing Delilah to Montauk allows us to create something truly special for guests while continuing to build excitement for our future in New York City.”

THE HAUTE READ

Delilah Montauk Presented by Chase Sapphire Reserve returns July 23–25 and July 30–August 1, 2026 at Mary Lou’s Montauk, with performances by Nicole Scherzinger on July 25 and T-Pain on August 1.

The best experiences are the ones you can’t book online. Unlock bespoke itineraries, private aviation, and VIP access at 500+ properties across 120+ countries through Haute Black — the exclusive platform built from 20 years of Haute Living’s extensive network. Become a Haute Black member today: [email protected].

Related Articles

Louis Vuitton Just Introduced the Most Interesting New Material in Luxury Fashion
Fashion

Louis Vuitton Just Introduced the Most Interesting New Material in Luxury Fashion

By Adrienne Faurote

The new Louis Vuitton Silk Tech — a twill-woven hybrid of silk and reclaimed nylon — is available now in stores worldwide.

Inside Chanel’s New Palo Alto Boutique, Designed as a Love Letter to Rue Cambon
Fashion

Inside Chanel’s New Palo Alto Boutique, Designed as a Love Letter to Rue Cambon

By Adrienne Faurote

Chanel has opened a 5,100-square-foot boutique at Stanford Shopping Center in Palo Alto, designed by Peter Marino.

Why Knicks Star Josh Hart’s Obsessions Are Exactly What Make Him Great
Cover Story

Why Knicks Star Josh Hart’s Obsessions Are Exactly What Make Him Great

By Laura Schreffler

New York Knicks star Josh Hart opens up about his historic NBA Finals win, being a FIFA World Cup ambassador, and his viral wine obsession.

Haute Shopping: Our Editor Wishlist for July
Haute Shopping

Haute Shopping: Our Editor Wishlist for July

By Gaby Keiderling

We’re getting into the heat of summer, which means that I need to add a few new things to my shopping list.

FENDI Unveils Maria Grazia Chiuri’s Couture Debut at Rome Fashion Show for Fall/Winter 2026–2027
Fashion

FENDI Unveils Maria Grazia Chiuri’s Couture Debut at Rome Fashion Show for Fall/Winter 2026–2027

By Adrienne Faurote

FENDI unveils Maria Grazia Chiuri’s debut Couture Fall/Winter 2026–2027 collection in Rome, celebrating fashion, art, heritage, and luxury craftsmanship.

Art, Education, and Access: Carolyn Campagna Kleefeld’s Commitment to Cultural Growth

Art, Education, and Access: Carolyn Campagna Kleefeld’s Commitment to Cultural Growth

By Susan Stapleton

Learn how Carolyn Campagna Kleefeld’s art, philanthropy and educational initiatives are creating a lasting legacy for future generations.

Latest Stories

  • Louis Vuitton Just Introduced the Most Interesting New Material in Luxury Fashion
    Fashion

    Louis Vuitton Just Introduced the Most Interesting New Material in Luxury Fashion

  • The h.wood Group Brings Delilah Back to the Hamptons — Bigger Than Last Year
    Travel

    The h.wood Group Brings Delilah Back to the Hamptons — Bigger Than Last Year

  • Inside Chanel’s New Palo Alto Boutique, Designed as a Love Letter to Rue Cambon
    Fashion

    Inside Chanel’s New Palo Alto Boutique, Designed as a Love Letter to Rue Cambon

  • Why Knicks Star Josh Hart’s Obsessions Are Exactly What Make Him Great
    Cover Story

    Why Knicks Star Josh Hart’s Obsessions Are Exactly What Make Him Great

  • Haute Shopping: Our Editor Wishlist for July
    Haute Shopping

    Haute Shopping: Our Editor Wishlist for July

Louis Vuitton Just Introduced the Most Interesting New Material in Luxury Fashion
Fashion

Louis Vuitton Just Introduced the Most Interesting New Material in Luxury Fashion

The h.wood Group Brings Delilah Back to the Hamptons — Bigger Than Last Year
Travel

The h.wood Group Brings Delilah Back to the Hamptons — Bigger Than Last Year

Inside Chanel’s New Palo Alto Boutique, Designed as a Love Letter to Rue Cambon
Fashion

Inside Chanel’s New Palo Alto Boutique, Designed as a Love Letter to Rue Cambon

Why Knicks Star Josh Hart’s Obsessions Are Exactly What Make Him Great
Cover Story

Why Knicks Star Josh Hart’s Obsessions Are Exactly What Make Him Great

Haute Shopping: Our Editor Wishlist for July
Haute Shopping

Haute Shopping: Our Editor Wishlist for July

Trending Articles

Related Articles

Louis Vuitton Just Introduced the Most Interesting New Material in Luxury Fashion
Fashion

Louis Vuitton Just Introduced the Most Interesting New Material in Luxury Fashion

By Adrienne Faurote

The new Louis Vuitton Silk Tech — a twill-woven hybrid of silk and reclaimed nylon — is available now in stores worldwide.

Inside Chanel’s New Palo Alto Boutique, Designed as a Love Letter to Rue Cambon
Fashion

Inside Chanel’s New Palo Alto Boutique, Designed as a Love Letter to Rue Cambon

By Adrienne Faurote

Chanel has opened a 5,100-square-foot boutique at Stanford Shopping Center in Palo Alto, designed by Peter Marino.

Why Knicks Star Josh Hart’s Obsessions Are Exactly What Make Him Great
Cover Story

Why Knicks Star Josh Hart’s Obsessions Are Exactly What Make Him Great

By Laura Schreffler

New York Knicks star Josh Hart opens up about his historic NBA Finals win, being a FIFA World Cup ambassador, and his viral wine obsession.

Haute Shopping: Our Editor Wishlist for July
Haute Shopping

Haute Shopping: Our Editor Wishlist for July

By Gaby Keiderling

We’re getting into the heat of summer, which means that I need to add a few new things to my shopping list.

FENDI Unveils Maria Grazia Chiuri’s Couture Debut at Rome Fashion Show for Fall/Winter 2026–2027
Fashion

FENDI Unveils Maria Grazia Chiuri’s Couture Debut at Rome Fashion Show for Fall/Winter 2026–2027

By Adrienne Faurote

FENDI unveils Maria Grazia Chiuri’s debut Couture Fall/Winter 2026–2027 collection in Rome, celebrating fashion, art, heritage, and luxury craftsmanship.

Art, Education, and Access: Carolyn Campagna Kleefeld’s Commitment to Cultural Growth

Art, Education, and Access: Carolyn Campagna Kleefeld’s Commitment to Cultural Growth

By Susan Stapleton

Learn how Carolyn Campagna Kleefeld’s art, philanthropy and educational initiatives are creating a lasting legacy for future generations.

get the magazine

Subscribe to Haute Living

Receive Our Magazine Directly at Your Doorstep

Embark on a journey of luxury and elegance with Haute Living magazine. Subscribe now and have every issue conveniently delivered to your home. Experience the pinnacle of lifestyle, culture, and sophistication through our pages.

Subscribe Now
Exclusive

Haute Black Membership

Your Gateway to Extraordinary Experiences

Join Haute Black and unlock access to the world's most prestigious luxury events

Visit Haute Black