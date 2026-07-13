Following last summer’s debut, The h.wood Group and Chase Sapphire Reserve are bringing Delilah back to the Hamptons. The iconic supper club returns to Mary Lou’s Montauk for two peak-summer weekends — July 23–25 and July 30–August 1 — blending roaring twenties glamour, first-class hospitality and dining, and live performances that have become a signature across all Delilah locations.

Photo Credit: Courtesy

The performance lineup this year is the draw. Nicole Scherzinger takes the stage on July 25. T-Pain closes out the final Saturday on August 1. Additional surprise performances are set to be announced across both weekends. Thursday and Friday evenings will feature Delilah’s signature prix fixe dinner service. Saturdays shift into something altogether different — standing-room-only celebrations with live performances, food stations, and tray-passed culinary offerings that turn the entire evening into an event. On-site offerings from Vivrelle, the membership club that allows members to borrow and rotate designer handbags through subscription, will be available throughout. Reservations and ticket access are exclusively available to Chase Sapphire Reserve cardmembers through OpenTable.

Photo Credit: Courtesy

The return arrives at a significant moment for the brand. 2026 marks ten years since the original Delilah opened in Los Angeles, where it became a cultural institution synonymous with timeless glamour, exceptional hospitality, and the kind of nights people genuinely remember. The concept has since expanded to Wynn Las Vegas, Miami, and Dallas — and later this year, The h.wood Group will open Lady Delilah in New York City, cementing the brand’s East Coast presence with its most anticipated location yet. “Last summer’s response exceeded every expectation we had,” said co-founders John Terzian and Brian Toll. “The Hamptons felt like a natural extension of the Delilah brand, and we’re thrilled to return with Chase Sapphire Reserve for another unforgettable summer. Bringing Delilah to Montauk allows us to create something truly special for guests while continuing to build excitement for our future in New York City.”

THE HAUTE READ

Delilah Montauk Presented by Chase Sapphire Reserve returns July 23–25 and July 30–August 1, 2026 at Mary Lou’s Montauk, with performances by Nicole Scherzinger on July 25 and T-Pain on August 1.

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