Photo Credit: Fendi Couture Fall Winter 2026-2027

FENDI introduced a new creative chapter by presenting Maria Grazia Chiuri’s first couture collection for the House during the Couture Fall/Winter 2026–2027 Fashion Show in Rome. Held at the iconic Galleria Nazionale d’Arte Moderna e Contemporanea on July 9, the presentation marked Chiuri’s official couture debut as FENDI’s Chief Creative Officer while celebrating the brand’s enduring connection to Italian art, culture, and craftsmanship.

Photo Credit: Fendi Couture Fall Winter 2026-2027 Photo Credit: Fendi Couture Fall Winter 2026-2027

Rather than focusing solely on garments, Maria Grazia Chiuri’s debut collection explored the relationship between fashion and the human body. The collection highlighted clothing as a form of expression that reflects emotions, identity, movement, and individuality. Each couture design was created to celebrate the complexity of the wearer, reinforcing FENDI’s commitment to craftsmanship while presenting a contemporary vision of luxury fashion.

Photo Credit: Fendi Couture Fall Winter 2026-2027

The show also paid tribute to an important milestone in FENDI’s history. In October 1985, the Galleria Nazionale d’Arte Moderna e Contemporanea hosted Steps Through Work. Fendi / Karl Lagerfeld 1985, an exhibition celebrating the first two decades of collaboration between FENDI and the legendary designer Karl Lagerfeld. Curated by Ida Panicelli, with exhibition design conceived by Lagerfeld and brought to life by Claudio Lazzarini and Carmela Vigliotti, the project became one of the first museum exhibitions in Italy dedicated to a fashion house, highlighting FENDI’s cultural influence beyond the runway.

More than four decades later, Maria Grazia Chiuri has revived this landmark exhibition as part of her vision for FENDI. The recreation aims to make the original exhibition accessible to a new generation while preserving its historical significance. By reconstructing the exhibition in its entirety, Chiuri creates a dialogue between the House’s rich heritage and contemporary audiences, strengthening the relationship between fashion, art, and public engagement.

The setting of Rome provided the perfect backdrop for the unveiling of the couture collection. As FENDI’s hometown, the Italian capital continues to inspire the brand’s creative identity through its architecture, artistic legacy, and timeless elegance. Presenting the collection inside one of Italy’s most prestigious modern art museums reinforced the House’s longstanding commitment to blending fashion with cultural expression.

Photo Credit: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Photo Credit: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

The exclusive event attracted an impressive lineup of internationally recognized celebrities, filmmakers, athletes, and Friends of the House. Hollywood stars Jessica Alba, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Danny Ramirez attended the presentation alongside acclaimed actresses Monica Bellucci, Valeria Golino, Valeria Bruni Tedeschi, Yara Shahidi, Tang Yan, Ko Shibasaki, Victoria Luengo, Anna Ferzetti, Valentina Bellé, Anita Fiorello, and Valeria Abou Chacra.

Photo Credit: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Photo Credit: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Italian actors Luca Marinelli, Pietro Castellitto, and Giorgio Quarzo Guarascio also joined the celebration, while directors Alice Rohrwacher, Rodrigo Sorogoyen, and Andrea Pallaoro represented the international film industry. Olympic champion Bebe Vio and renowned étoile Eleonora Abbagnato further highlighted the diverse group of distinguished guests attending the highly anticipated fashion event.

Photo Credit: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Maria Grazia Chiuri’s arrival at FENDI signals a significant evolution for the luxury fashion house, combining historical storytelling with modern couture design. Her first collection demonstrates an artistic approach that values both craftsmanship and the emotional connection between clothing and the people who wear it. By revisiting a defining moment in FENDI’s history while introducing a fresh creative perspective, the House continues to reinforce its position as one of the world’s leading luxury fashion brands.

The FENDI Couture Fall/Winter 2026–2027 Fashion Show not only showcased exceptional couture craftsmanship but also celebrated the House’s legacy of innovation, artistic collaboration, and Italian excellence. With Maria Grazia Chiuri leading its creative direction, FENDI enters a new era that honors its past while confidently shaping the future of haute couture.

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