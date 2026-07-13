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Haute Shopping | July 13, 2026

Haute Shopping: Our Editor Wishlist for July

Haute Shopping | July 13, 2026
Gaby Keiderling
By Gaby Keiderling, E-commerce Director at Haute Living

We’re getting into the heat of summer, which means that I need to add a few new things to my wish list. First, I need to refresh my summer wardrobe with elevated basics. Second, I’m moving, so I’m on the hunt for luxury furniture that’s actually durable and high-quality. Then, of course, there’s everything I’ve stumbled across in between.

Re/Done Snoopy Hang Ten Tee

I love to surf, so Re/Done’s Snoopy shirt speaks to me. With some cutoff denim shorts, a chic but simple summer fit is made easy.

Shop Now, $160

Ancient Greek Sandals Jelly Flip-Flops

Naturally, I need flip-flops to finish off my look, and Ancient Greek Sandals makes some of the best. These jellies are all the rage, and for good reason.

Shop Now, $150

Vee Collective x The Vineta Hotel Weekender

This weekender—created in collaboration with Palm Beach’s new ultra-luxe Vineta Hotel—is the perfect summer bag. It’s pretty, practical, and perfectly Palm Beach pink. And it’s inspiring my wanderlust to visit the property immediately.

Shop Now, $385

My Dior Mini Bag

Dior’s baby blue bag can be dressed up or down, giving a pop of color to my go-to all-white outfits.

Shop Now, $3,250

Wayfair Latitude Run Stand

As I mentioned, I’m moving, and a stylish media console is a must. Wayfair makes a contemporary design with ample storage, which is ideal for New York City living.

Shop Now, $3,000

Piece of Cake Moving

Of course, I’ll need the movers to actually transport said console. Piece of Cake Moving will do all of that—and more—with its efficient yet meticulous movers. No matter where you are in the US, they have you covered.

Book Now

Lancer Hydrogel Eye Patches

Depuffing patches to get rid of the eyebags that the stress of moving is causing me.

Shop Now, $50

Art Of x Guinness Season 2 Tournament Edition Shirt

Shop Now, $85

Four Seasons Spa Robe

The robe that will turn any bathroom into a five-star spa.

Shop Now, $275

Kiki de Montparnasse Constrast Hipster Bikini Top

Finally, a sleek new bikini so I can get rid of my old ones. And the bottoms to match.

Shop Now, $250

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