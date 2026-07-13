Haute Shopping: Our Editor Wishlist for July

We’re getting into the heat of summer, which means that I need to add a few new things to my wish list. First, I need to refresh my summer wardrobe with elevated basics. Second, I’m moving, so I’m on the hunt for luxury furniture that’s actually durable and high-quality. Then, of course, there’s everything I’ve stumbled across in between.

Re/Done Snoopy Hang Ten Tee

Shop Now, $160

Ancient Greek Sandals Jelly Flip-Flops

Shop Now, $150

Vee Collective x The Vineta Hotel Weekender

Shop Now, $385

My Dior Mini Bag

Shop Now, $3,250

Wayfair Latitude Run Stand

Shop Now, $3,000

Piece of Cake Moving

Book Now

Lancer Hydrogel Eye Patches

Shop Now, $50

Art Of x Guinness Season 2 Tournament Edition Shirt

Shop Now, $85

Four Seasons Spa Robe

Shop Now, $275

Kiki de Montparnasse Constrast Hipster Bikini Top

Shop Now, $250

The best experiences are the ones you can’t book online. Unlock bespoke itineraries, private aviation, and VIP access at 500+ properties across 120+ countries through Haute Black — the exclusive platform built from 20 years of Haute Living’s extensive network. Become a Haute Black member today: [email protected].