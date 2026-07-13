Haute Shopping: Our Editor Wishlist for July

We’re getting into the heat of summer, which means that I need to add a few new things to my wish list. First, I need to refresh my summer wardrobe with elevated basics. Second, I’m moving, so I’m on the hunt for luxury furniture that’s actually durable and high-quality. Then, of course, there’s everything I’ve stumbled across in between.
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Learn how Carolyn Campagna Kleefeld’s art, philanthropy and educational initiatives are creating a lasting legacy for future generations.
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