Bianca Brandolini d’Adda is among the most influential fashion muses in the world. She is the second daughter of Italian aristocrats Count Ruy Brandolini d’Adda and Countess Georgina Brandolini d’Adda and the granddaughter or Venetian aristocrat Brando Brandolini d’Adda and Cristina Agnelli, whose brother was Gianni Agnelli; on her mother’s side, she is the granddaughter of Prince Jean-Louis de Faucigny-Lucinge.

Being half Brazilian and half French gives her a mix of Brazilian joie de vivre and French savoir faire. Bianca was educated at the Institut du Marais-Charlemagne Polles in Paris. She also attended Studio Pygmalion Acting School. Bianca has been a Cartier worldwide ambassador since 2015 and hosts many events around the world for the prestigious jewelry brand that dates back to 1847. In 2019, Estee Lauder named Bianca as their global ambassador for the Re-Nutriv Skincare line which is overseen by Aerin Lauder.

Bianca has often been credited as an inspiration for many designers including Valentino, Dolce & Gabbana and Giambattista Valli amongst others, and has been named as one of the best dressed women in the world by Vanity Fair. When she’s not working, she loves traveling and discovering different cultures and countries and spending time with her family and friends in Venice or Trancoso.

Here she discusses her latest venture — not just as a fashion muse, but as a designer with swimwear brand ViX.

How did this collaboration come to be?

I’ve always been a big ViX fan and have been wearing the brand for years. Paula and I eventually met and we clicked right away. The idea to collaborate on a collection came together organically, on the spot, and next thing you know, we were in the offices of ViX in Rio working on the collection together a few weeks later!

How does this collaboration reflect your personality and ethos?

To begin with, the collection is a summer collection, my favorite season of the year. We really made sure it carried shapes I personally love to wear. The materials embody comfort but elegance at the same time which is so important for me. You can really wear each piece at any moment of the day or the evening. You will always look sharp, appropriate, feminine and elegant. We also picked patterns and colors that are what I have in mind for me lately. This collection really represents me well and I am so proud of it.

Who is this collection for (who does it speak to)?

For the girl that wants to look put together throughout the summer, from day to night without having to think about anything else other than throwing on a pair of sandals to walk out.

How did your upbringing shape the person you are today?

I became who I am today by taking all the best I can from my childhood upbringing, my own experiences and lessons learned throughout the years, continuously working on myself but most importantly, making sure I prioritize having a positive and constructive outlook at what life throws at me.

How would you describe yourself today?

I am a grown woman, full of life, full of hope, full of experiences and I am still here trying to figure it out every day. We are all in the same boat :)

How would you describe where you’re at in life right now?

I am feeling younger than I ever did. With energy like I’ve never had before. I care a lot about health, and I am so happy to be where I am mentally, physically and spiritually. Happiness starts with a happy mind and happy body – I truly believe that.

What is the biggest compliment you’ve ever been given?

The best compliment I ever received is that I am funny.

Which achievement are you proudest of?

I am proud of what I’ve accomplished in my life, my career, in my personal life, and of who I’ve surrounded myself with so far. But I know that the best is yet to come, and I can’t wait.

What are your go-to skincare and makeup essentials?

My go-to skincare brand is Estée Lauder. My one-stop shop for everything young, luminous and beautiful skin. I also have some French pharmacy brands like Bioderma for my Micellar water or La Roche Posay for the antibacterial zinc spray. As for makeup, I like to try new brands all the time. On a regular day I wear a concealer, bronzer and mascara. That is usually my go-to look. But for a night out, I go for a strong eye, usually with a dark nude lip and beautiful skin.

What five items will always be in your purse? In your beach bag?

The five items always in my purse are: phone, concealer stick, lipstick, lucky charm and my fragrance. And in summer, of course never without my SPF 50.

You’ve said you’re a hybrid of Italian, Brazilian, and Parisian. What statements are guaranteed to bring out each in you?

I’m hot blooded like any true Italian, I love to live with music around like a Brazilian and I need my croissant for breakfast like a true Parisian girl.

What are the top 5 hottest spots in Paris right now?

What is nice about Paris is that places are not really « hot right now ». Paris really has timeless places that never go out of “style”. Some of these 5 places for me would be going to see Monet at the Musée de L’Orangerie, having lunch at Le Voltaire, a drink at the Cafe de Flore, a night cap with some good tunes at Colonia and walking around the city endlessly with the most beautiful views in the most beautiful city in the world.

What to you is the greatest luxury in life and why?

To be surrounded by the people you love and gathering around good food, good wine, and laughing endlessly.