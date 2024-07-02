HB
Shani Lechan: Empowering Women With Accessible High-Quality Hairpieces

Shani Lechan, Founder of Shani Wigs

Photo Credit: Shani Wigs

Hair loss due to medical conditions like chemotherapy and alopecia impacts a woman’s self-esteem and confidence. Many women struggle with the sudden change in appearance, often avoiding social activities to escape judgment. Despite the emotional toll, the cost of wigs is often not covered by insurance, adding a financial burden. Shani Lechan, founder of Shani Wigs, understands these challenges and has dedicated her work to providing accessible, high-quality wigs for women facing hair loss.

Female hair loss is more common than many realize—over 45 percent of women will experience it in their lifetime. Shedding 50 to 100 strands a day is normal, but hair loss sufferers notice a higher volume of strands coming out in the shower, on their brush, or pillowcase. About 100 types of hair loss exist, but only 20 are commonly seen by doctors. These can be triggered by genetic, hormonal, autoimmune, and psychological factors, as well as hairstyling practices and friction from head coverings, such as hijabs.

The most common types of hair loss outside of chemotherapy include telogen effluvium, occurring months after emotional or physical trauma, and androgenetic alopecia, known as pattern baldness. Androgenetic alopecia has genetic and hormonal causes, and while often associated with aging men, over 40 percent of women will develop it, often after menopause.

Women facing hair loss encounter emotional, physical, and financial burdens. Finding a high-quality wig that looks natural and feels comfortable is crucial. Many wigs on the market are made from synthetic materials or processed hair, resulting in an unnatural appearance and discomfort. Poorly made wigs can exacerbate emotional distress and fail to provide the desired confidence boost. Additionally, the financial burden of purchasing a suitable wig, often not covered by insurance, adds to the difficulty. Women worry about wigs being detectable and fear others will notice they are wearing one.

Wigs can provide a crucial solution, helping to restore normalcy and self-assurance. High-quality wigs that mimic natural hair make individuals feel more secure about their appearance, allowing them to engage in social situations with greater confidence. The key to the effectiveness of these wigs is their undetectability. Knowing the wig looks natural and seamless can ease the emotional burden of hair loss.

Shani Wigs’ Solution

Shani Wigs presents plenty of options for people seeking high-quality, customizable wigs.

Photo Credit: Shani Wigs

Recognizing the need for high-quality, natural-looking wigs, Shani Wigs offers customized solutions that blend seamlessly with the wearer’s natural appearance. The focus is on creating wigs that are realistic and well-fitted that they appear to be growing directly from the scalp. This ensures that clients feel confident and secure, knowing that their wigs are undetectable.

Shani Lechan founded Shani Wigs with the mission of supporting individuals facing hair loss due to medical conditions. Her commitment stems from personal experiences and a deep understanding of the emotional toll that hair loss takes. Shani aims to create wigs that are not only a practical solution but also a means of empowerment. She believes in removing the stigma associated with wigs, making them a symbol of beauty and fashion rather than just a necessity for those experiencing hair loss.

Hair loss can significantly impact a woman’s self-esteem and quality of life. Custom wigs provide an essential solution, helping individuals regain their confidence and maintain a sense of normalcy.

Written in partnership with Naomi Xi

