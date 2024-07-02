HB
Sports | July 2, 2024

Monaco Welcomes The Tour de France: A Historic Return After 15 Years


Frances Landrum
By Frances Landrum
Lance Armstrong passing Monaco’s Casino at the last Tour de France in Monaco, 2009

Photo Courtesy of Associated Press by Christophe Ena

Excitement is mounting in the Principality of Monaco as the iconic Tour de France prepares to make its triumphant return after a 15-year hiatus. The world’s most prestigious cycling event will roll into Monaco in the summer of 2024, marking a historic moment for the city-state and cycling enthusiasts alike. On July 21, 2024, Monaco will host the 21st and final stage of the 111th Tour de France, featuring an individual time trial from Monaco to Nice.

This final stage, spanning 33.7 kilometers, will include two notable climbs before a descent towards the Côte d’Azur, offering a dramatic and challenging conclusion to the race. Monaco’s involvement in the Tour de France highlights the Principality’s longstanding relationship with the event, having hosted sections of the race 11 times and being a stage city six times​.

The excitement surrounding Monaco’s role in this prestigious event is palpable. Residents and visitors alike are eagerly anticipating the arrival of world-class cyclists competing in a race against the clock set against the stunning backdrop of Monaco’s coastline and landmarks. This occasion offers a rare opportunity to witness top-tier athleticism and experience the thrill of professional cycling firsthand​.

Monaco’s inclusion as the start line for the final stage underscores its status as a global hub for sports and entertainment. Spectators can expect a spectacle of speed, skill, and determination as cyclists vie for victory. As the city-state gears up to host this historic event, the spirit of camaraderie and competition is palpable throughout Monaco​.

With just a few weeks remaining until the grand finale, anticipation continues to build. Monaco is ready to welcome the Tour de France with open arms, showcasing its beauty, hospitality, and passion for cycling to the world. The stage is set for a thrilling conclusion to this legendary event in the heart of the Principality​.

