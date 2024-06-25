Meet Jagger Walk: The Visionary Behind Runaway New York

Jagger Walk is a fashion anomaly. While in high school he started the contemporary streetwear label, Runaway New York, quickly garnering attention in the fashion industry and proving that age simply doesn’t matter. In fact, in February, Walk became the youngest designer to host a 30-day pop-up in the Miami Design District, where his brand’s collection sold out before the month ended, solidifying his place among the new generation of designers and inspiring aspiring fashion entrepreneurs and creative minds to pursue their passions and make a positive impact on society. Ahead, we sit down with Walk to get an exclusive look at how this young designer’s unique aesthetic blends modern minimalism with bold, expressive elements, and the significant impact behind his global pop-ups and collaborations. Photo Credit: Tyler Wu for Runaway New York

HAUTE LIVING: Can you walk us through how you discovered your passion for the fashion industry? Starting at such a young age (in high school); what was the initial inspiration behind creating your own fashion label?

JAGGER WALK: Growing up in New York City, I found my love for fashion early on. It started with a graphic design class in middle school, where I began designing one-of-one t-shirts and wore them to school without telling my friends I made them. I immersed myself in the fashion and consumer culture that was emerging during high school and it made me want to start a label of my own. The idea really was to just curate my own wardrobe and make unique pieces for my friends.

HL: How would you describe the brand’s aesthetic and identity?

JW: Our identity is rooted in individuality and creativity, blending modern minimalism with bold, expressive elements to create a distinctive look. Runaway New York’s aesthetic is predominantly black and white, with unique colors occasionally woven in to create standout pieces. Each item is designed by me and made in the USA, ensuring high quality and personal touch.

HL: Your brand has gained global recognition through pop-ups in major cities. How do you approach creating a consistent yet adaptable identity for each new location? Why are pop-ups so prominent for Runaway?

JW: We haven’t relied on social media promotion, so our events have been very organic and key to word of mouth. In terms of consistency, I like to incorporate our brand identifiers and motifs in each event. Once I feel like the brand’s essence is represented, the experience is tailored to the atmosphere of the city. In Tokyo, for example, there’s a rich music and audiophile culture so I wanted to cultivate an evening at the Trunk Hotel where music was front and center. Of course, the products are unique to each event as well.

We took this same approach with our “micro” music festival in Brooklyn, in Paris where we launched The Great Heart collection in the Bristol hotel, and were fortunate to have our own space in the Miami Design District for an entire month this past February. We focus on creating the best products and bringing together local creatives in each city.

So we view these pop-ups as crucial avenues to connect with diverse people globally and assess how the brand fits in new territories. We’ve found a synergy for the brand in every city thus far. Traveling and sharing our products while creating memorable moments has been amazing and so motivating.

Photo Credit: Tyler Wu for Runaway New York

HL: In 2021, you collaborated with Pharrell Williams’ Billionaire Boys Club brand, and have had several major collabs following — how important are collaborations for you and the brand’s evolution? This past February, you became the youngest designer to host a 30-day pop-up in the iconic Miami Design District. How did this achievement impact your journey as a designer?

JW: Collaborations are extremely important as they allow me to introduce my brand to my collaborator’s audience and vice versa. I love collaborating with friends and anyone who believes in what we’re doing. It’s crucial to work and grow with your peers beyond just fashion. I feel like I’m at a time in my life where I can take risks and work with like-minded, young people to pull off really unique executions. For example, at our Brooklyn Festival, we hosted emerging bands Laundry Day and Quarters of Change whose run-and-gun spirits aligned so perfectly with the brand’s that it felt palpable.

With the Miami pop-up, becoming the youngest designer to host a 30-day pop-up store in the Design District was a dream come true. Having attended the University of Miami and admired the brands in that neighborhood, this achievement was especially meaningful to me. I’m incredibly grateful to Craig Robins, Marlon Robins, and Emily Fleming for trusting me with this opportunity. We created a space where everyone could live with the brand, making the experience truly special.

HL: The Runaway New York store in Miami became a cultural hub for the next generation of creatives. How did you curate the space to inspire and bring together emerging artists and fashion enthusiasts?

JW: I wanted to create the most authentic space possible, so every brand, band, artist, DJ, photographer, and videographer who came through were friends of mine. By taking this approach, I believe people were naturally drawn to the space. We managed to garner 1,400 RSVPs for our launch event without any paid marketing.

HL: How do you continue to create buzz around each collection with almost each selling out before launch?

JW: I view design as an extension of storytelling so I try to be very intentional with how I visually present each piece. I focus on providing exclusive access to the brand’s most loyal followers before every release. One of the most incredible things about the brand is that many of our customers are recurring and genuinely love the pieces we create. We strive to produce high-quality items that will last a lifetime, and it’s been incredibly fulfilling to see such a positive response from our community.

Photo Credit: Tyler Wu for Runaway New York

HL: As a designer who has already made a mark on the fashion world at a young age, what advice would you give to aspiring fashion entrepreneurs?

JW: I’m only 22, so I am still early in my journey, but I would tell aspiring fashion entrepreneurs to focus on creating a community and meaningful moments with the people around them. The greatest gift for me has been traveling the world with my friends. I also advise obsessing over the products you create. Ask yourself if you would buy what you make and strive to create something you wish you had in your closet. There is no better feeling than bringing your ideas to life.

HL: What emerging trends or shifts in the fashion industry do you find most exciting, and how is Runaway New York adapting to or influencing these trends?

JW: It’s been really exciting to see all the new brands that have emerged in the past few years. Many independent labels are growing rapidly and building strong communities, which is inspiring to me because I love bringing people together in that way. Additionally, there’s a noticeable trend towards more brands manufacturing in the USA, which I think is really noteworthy. At Runaway New York, we’re adapting by fostering a sense of community and ensuring our pieces are high-quality and made locally, contributing to this positive shift in the industry.

Photo Credit: Tyler Wu for Runaway New York

HL: What can we expect next from Runaway New York in terms of future collections, collaborations, or events?

JW: We have so many exciting new pieces that people haven’t seen from us yet, and I can’t wait to share them. We also plan to continue traveling the world to connect with new cities and share the brand’s ethos. I feel like we haven’t even begun yet. Runaway New York is only 5 years old; we’ve only scratched the surface of the label’s potential. There’s so much more I want to create and share.

HL: Finally, what is the most worn piece in your personal wardrobe?

JW: I just got these Selvedge Denim Jeans at Blue in Green on Greene Street. They’re my favorite pair I’ve ever owned.