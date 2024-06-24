HB
Entrepreneur, Haute Partners | June 24, 2024

Haute Living
By Haute Living
57% of GenZers expressed a desire to pursue a career as a social media star or ‘influencer,’ per a CNBC poll. Griffin Johnson, with over 15 million followers, shares what being a social media star has meant for him, as he’s grown to embody the American Dream.
Photo Credit: Griffin Johnson

Sharing content on social media has been my life for the last 5 years, and doing so has created opportunities for my family and I that have truly shown me the meaning of the American Dream. As a factory worker beginning my social media career from my hometown of 8,000 people to having amassed a following of over 15 million, I’ve shared my life with you all; you have gotten to know me, and I have gotten to know you.

Creating content designed to provide a positive form of daily entertainment has been the fun of a lifetime, but it’s become increasingly clear that we are all living in a world currently filled with unprecedented challenges. I’m puzzled by the lack of dialogue initiated by influential voices on social media to address key issues facing our country. As Americans, we’re in this together, and what has transpired over the last couple of years is not what we want for one another.

In the last four years, the value of a full tank of gas has not doubled, but we now pay twice the price. The ingredients we buy at the grocery store to make dinner haven’t changed or become twice as valuable, yet the prices have doubled. It’s easy to ask why and become concerned about what the next few years have in store, but the question I have been asking instead is what can we do to fix this?

More concerning than the current challenges themselves is the potential cascade of consequences if we fail to address them. Will the cost of living our daily lives continue to increase at this dramatically unaffordable rate? Will crime continue to run rampant in all of the major cities that so many of us call home? Will these violent wars abroad find their way onto American soil? These questions underscore a fundamental truth: our way of life hangs in the balance, caught between the aspirations of we, the people, and the actions of our elected leaders. As each day passes, the divide between the actions of politicians and our needs is widening, yet amid this uncertainty lies the opportunity: the upcoming election.

This election is going to be my first time voting, and I am excited to participate in what feels to me like the most pivotal moment in American history. Countless heroes have died to give us the right to let our voices be heard through our votes. Politicians don’t have the final say; it’s up to us, and exercising our right to vote will ensure that we will shape the future we want to see for generations to come.

Click here to register to vote in your state.

Written in partnership with Griffin Johnson

