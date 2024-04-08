Tommy Paul
Jean-Georges’ abcV Makes Its Upper East Side Debut At The Mark Hotel

News

Photo Credit: Courtesy

Manhattan’s beloved plant-forward restaurant, abcV, from Jean-Georges Vongerichten is taking its sought-after cuisine uptown with the opening of its second location at the iconic Mark Hotel. Nestled in the heart of the Upper East Side, New Yorkers will have the opportunity to experience abcV for the spring and summer season. This past winter season, The Mark experienced tremendous popularity with the launch of The Mark Chalet, an outdoor dining venue at the corner of 77th and Madison Avenue, offering an Alpine-inspired fondue experience. With the arrival of warmer weather, the hotel is set to transform the chalet into a temporary, must-see culinary hotspot in collaboration with abcV.

Photo Credit: Courtesy

At The Mark, abcV will be presenting its acclaimed selection of dishes, featuring a menu that emphasizes non-GMO, sustainable, artisanal, and organic options. These dishes are carefully sourced from both local and global small and family-owned farms, aiming to cater to a wide array of dietary preferences including vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free patrons, as well as those eager to explore plant-based cuisine. Menu highlights include the vibrant green chickpea hummus, the crispy cornmeal-crusted maitake & king oyster mushrooms with cultured cashew, lime leaf, passion fruit, and aji dulce pepper sauce, along with the whole roasted cauliflower dressed in turmeric tahini, za’atar, date molasses, red zhug, and pistachio. Additionally, the establishment will continue to offer its renowned smoothies and cold-pressed organic juices.

Photo Credit: Courtesy

Just steps away from Central Park, guests are invited to indulge in high vibrational foods, tonics, and cocktails in an intimate yet airy space, with bright white wood paneled walls and accents of pink and green highlighted by lush amaranth cascading from the ceiling. As an already beloved dining destination for New Yorkers, we have no doubt Jean-Georges’ abcV new home at the Mark Hotel on the Upper East Side will be an immense success.

Beginning April 15th, abcV at The Mark will be open for lunch and dinner daily.

