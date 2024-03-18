HB
Haute Scene, News | March 18, 2024

Haute Living Hosts Haute Leaders Brunch At The Deck at Island Gardens In Miami

Haute Scene, News | March 18, 2024
Darby Kordonowy
By Darby Kordonowy
Sammy Gara, Annick Timmer, Aurelie Bard, Sandra Fiorenza, and April Irene Donelson

Photo Credit: Romain MauriceHaute Living hosted an intimate Haute Leaders brunch at The Deck at Island Gardens in Miami.

Liz Lam, Susanne Charlton, and Sylvia Fragos

Photo Credit: Romain MauriceAttendees from Haute Beauty, Haute Residence, Haute Design, and Haute Lawyer networks were warmly welcomed at the open-air lounge restaurant at the mega-yacht marina.

April Irene Donelson

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Notable guests included: Sammy Gazar, Robert Elias, Michael and Suzanne Kosnitzky, Sandra Fiorenza, Deb Wysocki, Annick Timmer, Aurelie Bard, and more.

Aurelie Bard, Kamal Hotchandani, and Annick Timmer

Photo Credit: Romain MauriceGuests indulged in a waterfront Sunday brunch with live music and stations featuring a variety of savory dishes, including Omelettes, decadent desserts, an assortment of cheeses, chilled seafood, and sushi boats along with branzino, salmon, lamb, chicken, skirt steak, pasta, and salads.

Photo Credit: Romain MauriceThe recent Haute Leaders dinner was a success, leaving guests eagerly anticipating the next event in the prestigious Haute Leaders series.

Kamal Hotchandani and Elinor Kadosh

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Michael and Suzanne Kosnitzsky and Seth Semilof

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Kamal Hotchandani, Sandra Fiorenza, Sylvia Fragos, and Susanne Charlton

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Dr. Daniel Careaga and guest, Robert Elias and guest

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Grace Sarkisian, April Irene Donelson, and Elinor Kadosh

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Krystian Stensby, Aimee Deupi, and Kika and Leif Hvide

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Sandra Fiorenza, Sammy Gara, and Aimee Deupi

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Kamal Hotchandani, April Irene Donelson, and Seth Semilof

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

sushi boat

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Paella

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

