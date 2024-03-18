Haute Living Hosts Haute Leaders Brunch At The Deck at Island Gardens In Miami
Photo Credit: Romain MauriceHaute Living hosted an intimate Haute Leaders brunch at The Deck at Island Gardens in Miami.
Photo Credit: Romain MauriceAttendees from Haute Beauty, Haute Residence, Haute Design, and Haute Lawyer networks were warmly welcomed at the open-air lounge restaurant at the mega-yacht marina.
Photo Credit: Romain Maurice
Notable guests included: Sammy Gazar, Robert Elias, Michael and Suzanne Kosnitzky, Sandra Fiorenza, Deb Wysocki, Annick Timmer, Aurelie Bard, and more.
Photo Credit: Romain MauriceGuests indulged in a waterfront Sunday brunch with live music and stations featuring a variety of savory dishes, including Omelettes, decadent desserts, an assortment of cheeses, chilled seafood, and sushi boats along with branzino, salmon, lamb, chicken, skirt steak, pasta, and salads.
Photo Credit: Romain MauriceThe recent Haute Leaders dinner was a success, leaving guests eagerly anticipating the next event in the prestigious Haute Leaders series.
Photo Credit: Romain Maurice
Photo Credit: Romain Maurice
Photo Credit: Romain Maurice
Photo Credit: Romain Maurice
Photo Credit: Romain Maurice
Photo Credit: Romain Maurice
Photo Credit: Romain Maurice
Photo Credit: Romain Maurice
Photo Credit: Romain Maurice
Photo Credit: Romain Maurice
Photo Credit: Romain Maurice
Louis Vuitton Introduces This Season’s It Bag: The Neverfull Inside Out
Louis Vuitton has redefined a classic with the launch of the Neverfull Inside Out, a reversible spin on one of its most beloved bags.
Wolfgang Puck’s Las Vegas Eatery, CARAMÁ, Is A Tribute To His Past, Present & Future
Wolfgang Puck’s new Las Vegas restaurant, Carama, is a love letter to family. Find out why — and where he’s headed next — here.
The Chloé Spring/Summer 2025 Collection Reflects An Eternal State Of Optimism
The Chloé Spring/Summer 2025 collection embodies the brand’s signature sense of femininity, light, and joy.
Nicole Freer’s Home Journey: Elevating Design With A Creative Vision
Nicole Freer, a prominent Houston real estate broker and influencer, has embarked on a transformative journey through the acquisition and enhancement of five homes.
Rolls-Royce Unveils Private Office New York—A New Era In Bespoke Luxury
In a significant milestone for luxury automotive design, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has officially inaugurated its Private Office in New York, marking its first location in North America and the third worldwide.
Gucci’s “We Will Always Have London” Campaign Reintroduces One Of The Most Iconic Gucci Bags
Gucci’s deep-rooted connection to London takes center stage in its latest campaign, “We Will Always Have London.”
