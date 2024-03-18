Photo Credit: Romain MauriceHaute Living hosted an intimate Haute Leaders brunch at The Deck at Island Gardens in Miami.

Photo Credit: Romain MauriceAttendees from Haute Beauty, Haute Residence, Haute Design, and Haute Lawyer networks were warmly welcomed at the open-air lounge restaurant at the mega-yacht marina.

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Notable guests included: Sammy Gazar, Robert Elias, Michael and Suzanne Kosnitzky, Sandra Fiorenza, Deb Wysocki, Annick Timmer, Aurelie Bard, and more.

Photo Credit: Romain MauriceGuests indulged in a waterfront Sunday brunch with live music and stations featuring a variety of savory dishes, including Omelettes, decadent desserts, an assortment of cheeses, chilled seafood, and sushi boats along with branzino, salmon, lamb, chicken, skirt steak, pasta, and salads.

Photo Credit: Romain MauriceThe recent Haute Leaders dinner was a success, leaving guests eagerly anticipating the next event in the prestigious Haute Leaders series.

