HB
Entrepreneur, Haute Partners | March 11, 2024

Gisele Bündchen Joins Arezzo For The “On My Way” Campaign

Entrepreneur, Haute Partners | March 11, 2024
Haute Living
By Haute Living


International supermodel Gisele Bündchen has announced her collaboration with the renowned women’s footwear brand Arezzo, as the main image of their latest campaign, “On My Way.” This exciting partnership combines Bündchen’s iconic presence with the audacity and authenticity of Arezzo, promising a unique experience in women’s fashion.

Under the creative direction of Giovanni Bianco, the “On My Way” collection encapsulates the essence of exploring new paths with a cutting-edge blend of materials and golden metals. From high boots to doll ballerinas, maxi bags, and belts with exclusive prints, the collection merges elegance and modernity with warm brown tones and metallic flashes.

Arezzo, a global leader in women’s footwear fashion, celebrates over five decades in the industry with a presence in more than 50 countries through a distribution network that includes franchises and 450 retail stores. This brand has flourished since its inception as an idea between brothers Anderson and Jefferson Birman in 1972, becoming the largest women’s footwear brand in Latin America.

Recognized as a trendsetter, Arezzo has been chosen by influential figures such as Victoria Beckham, Isabela Grutman, Elena Galera, Alix Earle, and Winnie Harlow. Its participation in the world’s most prominent fashion events has solidified its reputation as a top-of-mind brand in the footwear segment, thanks to the exceptional quality of its real leather designs.


The essence of Arezzo is inspired by the real, free, and unique woman who values comfort without sacrificing elegance. With over 7,000 individuals committed to craftsmanship and innovative manufacturing processes, the brand remains relevant over time by adapting trends from diversity.

Arezzo reflects the contemporary woman, protagonist of her own story, offering options tailored to her reality with a unique style. The collaboration with Gisele Bündchen in the “On My Way” campaign promises to take this vision to new heights, transcending generations and providing confidence to every woman in her day-to-day life.

For more information about the collaboration and the “On My Way” collection, visit:
●  Instagram: Arezzo USA
●  Website: Arezzo 

Written in partnership with The Luxury Lifestyle Magazine

Related Articles

Introducing The Hottest Collab Of The Year: Giorgio Armani & Kith’s “The Archetype” With Martin Scorsese
News

Introducing The Hottest Collab Of The Year: Giorgio Armani & Kith’s “The Archetype&#

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Giorgio Armani and luxury streetwear brand Kith have unveiled their first-ever collaboration collection titled, The Archetype.

Louis Vuitton’s Damier Print Transcends Into A New Fine Jewelry Collection
News

Louis Vuitton’s Damier Print Transcends Into A New Fine Jewelry Collection

By Adrienne Faurote

The signature Damier motif, which has adorned Louis Vuitton trunks and luggage for over a century, has transcended time.

IsMyLova: A Global Celebration Of Fashion And Empowerment
Haute Partners

IsMyLova: A Global Celebration Of Fashion And Empowerment

By Haute Living

Nestled in the lively streets of Miami Beach, IsMyLova Boutique is redefining luxury fashion by seamlessly merging high-end designers with a mission-driven purpose.

Messika’s “Back To Iconics” Campaign Featuring Taylor Hill: A Celebration Of Boldness And Movement
Jewelry

Messika’s “Back To Iconics” Campaign Featuring Taylor Hill: A Celebration Of Boldness And Move

By Grace Sarkisian

In a dazzling new campaign titled “Back to Iconics,” Messika unveils a powerful collaboration with American supermodel Taylor Hill, the latest Friend of the Maison

Introducing The Official 2024 Haute 100 Miami List
Top 5 featured

Introducing The Official 2024 Haute 100 Miami List

By Adrienne Faurote

Our 2024 Haute 100 List is here, celebrating the most influential names in Miami, from philanthropists and athletes to artists and more.

Which Hotel Was Named The Best In The World This Year?
Travel

Which Hotel Was Named The Best In The World This Year?

By Laura Schreffler

The results are in! Live from London, here are the world’s top hotels, including the coveted 2024 best hotel in the world award.

Latest Story

  • Introducing The Hottest Collab Of The Year: Giorgio Armani & Kith’s “The Archetype” With Martin Scorsese
    News

    Introducing The Hottest Collab Of The Year: Giorgio Armani & Kith’s “The Archetype&#

  • Louis Vuitton’s Damier Print Transcends Into A New Fine Jewelry Collection
    News

    Louis Vuitton’s Damier Print Transcends Into A New Fine Jewelry Collection

  • IsMyLova: A Global Celebration Of Fashion And Empowerment
    Haute Partners

    IsMyLova: A Global Celebration Of Fashion And Empowerment

  • Messika’s “Back To Iconics” Campaign Featuring Taylor Hill: A Celebration Of Boldness And Movement
    Jewelry

    Messika’s “Back To Iconics” Campaign Featuring Taylor Hill: A Celebration Of Boldness And Move

  • Introducing The Official 2024 Haute 100 Miami List
    Top 5 featured

    Introducing The Official 2024 Haute 100 Miami List

Introducing The Hottest Collab Of The Year: Giorgio Armani & Kith’s “The Archetype” With Martin Scorsese
News

Introducing The Hottest Collab Of The Year: Giorgio Armani & Kith’s “The Archetype&#

Louis Vuitton’s Damier Print Transcends Into A New Fine Jewelry Collection
News

Louis Vuitton’s Damier Print Transcends Into A New Fine Jewelry Collection

IsMyLova: A Global Celebration Of Fashion And Empowerment
Haute Partners

IsMyLova: A Global Celebration Of Fashion And Empowerment

Messika’s “Back To Iconics” Campaign Featuring Taylor Hill: A Celebration Of Boldness And Movement
Jewelry

Messika’s “Back To Iconics” Campaign Featuring Taylor Hill: A Celebration Of Boldness And Move

Introducing The Official 2024 Haute 100 Miami List
Top 5 featured

Introducing The Official 2024 Haute 100 Miami List

Trending Articless

Related Articles

Introducing The Hottest Collab Of The Year: Giorgio Armani & Kith’s “The Archetype” With Martin Scorsese
News

Introducing The Hottest Collab Of The Year: Giorgio Armani & Kith’s “The Archetype&#

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Giorgio Armani and luxury streetwear brand Kith have unveiled their first-ever collaboration collection titled, The Archetype.

Louis Vuitton’s Damier Print Transcends Into A New Fine Jewelry Collection
News

Louis Vuitton’s Damier Print Transcends Into A New Fine Jewelry Collection

By Adrienne Faurote

The signature Damier motif, which has adorned Louis Vuitton trunks and luggage for over a century, has transcended time.

IsMyLova: A Global Celebration Of Fashion And Empowerment
Haute Partners

IsMyLova: A Global Celebration Of Fashion And Empowerment

By Haute Living

Nestled in the lively streets of Miami Beach, IsMyLova Boutique is redefining luxury fashion by seamlessly merging high-end designers with a mission-driven purpose.

Messika’s “Back To Iconics” Campaign Featuring Taylor Hill: A Celebration Of Boldness And Movement
Jewelry

Messika’s “Back To Iconics” Campaign Featuring Taylor Hill: A Celebration Of Boldness And Move

By Grace Sarkisian

In a dazzling new campaign titled “Back to Iconics,” Messika unveils a powerful collaboration with American supermodel Taylor Hill, the latest Friend of the Maison

Introducing The Official 2024 Haute 100 Miami List
Top 5 featured

Introducing The Official 2024 Haute 100 Miami List

By Adrienne Faurote

Our 2024 Haute 100 List is here, celebrating the most influential names in Miami, from philanthropists and athletes to artists and more.

Which Hotel Was Named The Best In The World This Year?
Travel

Which Hotel Was Named The Best In The World This Year?

By Laura Schreffler

The results are in! Live from London, here are the world’s top hotels, including the coveted 2024 best hotel in the world award.

get the magazine

Subscribe to Haute Living

Receive Our Magazine Directly at Your Doorstep

Embark on a journey of luxury and elegance with Haute Living magazine. Subscribe now and have every issue conveniently delivered to your home. Experience the pinnacle of lifestyle, culture, and sophistication through our pages.

Subscribe Now
Exclusive

Haute Black Membership

Your Gateway to Extraordinary Experiences

Join Haute Black and unlock access to the world's most prestigious luxury events

Visit Haute Black