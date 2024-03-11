

International supermodel Gisele Bündchen has announced her collaboration with the renowned women’s footwear brand Arezzo, as the main image of their latest campaign, “On My Way.” This exciting partnership combines Bündchen’s iconic presence with the audacity and authenticity of Arezzo, promising a unique experience in women’s fashion.

Under the creative direction of Giovanni Bianco, the “On My Way” collection encapsulates the essence of exploring new paths with a cutting-edge blend of materials and golden metals. From high boots to doll ballerinas, maxi bags, and belts with exclusive prints, the collection merges elegance and modernity with warm brown tones and metallic flashes.

Arezzo, a global leader in women’s footwear fashion, celebrates over five decades in the industry with a presence in more than 50 countries through a distribution network that includes franchises and 450 retail stores. This brand has flourished since its inception as an idea between brothers Anderson and Jefferson Birman in 1972, becoming the largest women’s footwear brand in Latin America.

Recognized as a trendsetter, Arezzo has been chosen by influential figures such as Victoria Beckham, Isabela Grutman, Elena Galera, Alix Earle, and Winnie Harlow. Its participation in the world’s most prominent fashion events has solidified its reputation as a top-of-mind brand in the footwear segment, thanks to the exceptional quality of its real leather designs.



The essence of Arezzo is inspired by the real, free, and unique woman who values comfort without sacrificing elegance. With over 7,000 individuals committed to craftsmanship and innovative manufacturing processes, the brand remains relevant over time by adapting trends from diversity.

Arezzo reflects the contemporary woman, protagonist of her own story, offering options tailored to her reality with a unique style. The collaboration with Gisele Bündchen in the “On My Way” campaign promises to take this vision to new heights, transcending generations and providing confidence to every woman in her day-to-day life.

