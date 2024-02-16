Luxury lifestyle authority Haute Living proudly announces the unveiling of Monaco’s grandeur terrace experience in partnership with Corner33 for the highly anticipated Grand Prix in 2024. Positioned at the Start-Finish, this terrace marks a milestone as Monaco’s largest and most exclusive viewing platform.



Perched at the pinnacle of sophistication, Haute Living’s unique terrace offers an unparalleled VIP experience for ultra-elite patrons. Located strategically at the start and finish line, it promises an unprecedented front-row seat to the heart-pounding action of the Grand Prix. This iconic terrace is a testament to Monaco’s commitment to delivering unrivaled luxury and excitement.





Distinguished guests will indulge in a feast for the senses, curated by Haute Living’s culinary experts. The terrace boasts a culinary symphony featuring the finest gastronomic creations paired with an exquisite selection of wines and Champagne, setting a new standard for opulence at the Grand Prix.





For those seeking the zenith of Grand Prix opulence, Haute Living’s Monaco terrace with Corner33 is the unequivocal choice. Elevate your experience, embrace the extraordinary, and revel in the synergy of haute couture and high-speed excitement.

As the sun sets over the Mediterranean, Haute Living’s terrace transforms into an exclusive haven, complemented by personalized VIP service for the ultra-elite. From the clinking of crystal glasses to the roar of high-performance engines, this unique experience promises an unforgettable fusion of luxury, speed, and glamor.





High-Quality Hospitality

Guests can also expect a two-day dining extravaganza with cuisine from our top fine-dining partners, making this an experience like no other. Chefs will perform live cooking and make sure that all guests are satisfied.

Champagne & Wines

Champagne and wines are served at Corner33. Our partners Champagne de Venoge, Chateau d’Esclans, Edouard Delaunay, and Montes are considered some of the world’s greatest wine houses.

VIP Area

You will have your own branded VIP area at Start-Finish. Visiting Monaco during the Formula One race means enjoying intense experiences in a unique atmosphere. The city’s population triples as more than 200,000 visitors from all over the world come to watch this highlight of the F1 calendar, bringing together motorsports fans and international jet setters alike. There is no better place to network and watch the race than your own branded VIP Area at the Start-Finish with your most important clients and partners.