Villa Azur Announces Vincent Catala As Corporate Executive Chef

French chef Vincent Catala has been announced as the corporate executive chef of the beloved French-Mediterranean restaurant Villa Azur. As the culinary master behind some of the most renowned French establishments that boast multiple Michelin stars, Catala has extensive experience that matches Villa Azur’s ethos of offering a global perspective. Catala’s career is recognized as “a mosaic of excellence” across the globe. His culinary background and trajectory reflect the rich tapestry of southern French and Mediterranean culture in flavor, tradition, and innovation. As showcased in Catala’s experience as both a kitchen and pastry chef, this multifaceted ability to mix savory and sweet reflects the culinary experience of Villa Azur for “a symphony of flavors that spans the entire dining journey.”

Catala’s exposure to diversified traditions complements Villa Azur’s aim to capture a culinary journey along the shores of various Mediterranean cultures. Devoted to locally sourced, seasonal ingredients, the chef loves to infuse floral touches that blend seamlessly with Villa Azur’s focus on authenticity, freshness, and its commitment to showcasing the region’s finest produce.

Villa Azur was founded on “a passion for exquisite cuisine, expertise in the restaurant industry, and fondness for entertaining nightlife.” Now, the name has become synonymous with upscale French-Mediterranean-inspired dining in a glamorous and vibrant atmosphere. With the newfound announcement of Catala as corporate executive chef, enthused guests can look forward to an authentic commitment to the craft and nurturing of beloved culinary flavors. These admirable attributes of Catala’s approach to dining deeply resonate with Villa Azur’s mission to “not only provide exceptional dining experiences but to contribute to the growth and innovation of the culinary landscape.”

Villa Azur is the result of a unique partnership between three friends with rich backgrounds and extensive experience in the hospitality industry. Their vision was to breathe new life into the dining scene by infusing all dishes with the fresh, vibrant spirit of the Côte d’Azur. Their brainchild, a chic, festive, Mediterranean-style restaurant, bar, and lounge, was conceived with a commitment to several core principles. Sharing the cuisine is central to their concept, alongside building lasting connections with patrons worldwide and creating cherished memories together. With locations in Miami, Las Vegas, Dallas, Saint-Tropez, and Bodrum, Villa Azur’s exceptional food and personalized service are made complete with a team whose passion is palpable in every dish and cocktail served — they believe that loving what they do is the key to delivering outstanding work.

For more information on the Miami Beach location, please visit: https://www.villaazurmiamibeach.com/

309 23rd St,

Miami Beach, FL 33139

(305) 763-8688

infos@villaazurmiami.com