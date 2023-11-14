The Nine Best Villas For Rent in Mexico

Deciding on a destination in Mexico can be an immensely challenging task. The country is adorned with numerous breathtaking beaches, top-notch eateries, historical monuments, and even vineyards that are too many to enumerate. Additionally, we’re introducing more alternatives into the equation, with a multitude of Haute Retreats we believe are worth the journey. These luxury vacation rentals span from the Baja California peninsula to the Yucatán, with detours in Oaxaca and several other places along the route. These 9 luxury villa rentals provide a variety of choices for individuals traveling alone, partners, and families.

Here are our prime selections for the most outstanding luxury villas in Mexico, listed from northernmost to southernmost, with Haute Retreats.

Our choices have been made considering various factors such as ratings, facilities offered, geographical position, the aesthetic appeal of the interiors, the editor’s personal experiences, and the amazing onsite team members.

Baja California Peninsula

Cabo San Lucas

Bed & Bath: 10 & 12

Guests: 20

Top Amenities: 20,000 square-foot luxury villa you will have everything you need

Nearby Attractions: This luxury home is located only steps away from the beach; you can always choose where to have a swim. The outdoor area includes different dining settings, and the one we really enjoy is the one around the pool.

This sprawling 20,000-square-foot luxury villa is equipped with everything you could possibly need for a comfortable stay. La Datcha Cabo San Lucas boasts 10 meticulously designed bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, and an abundance of luxurious facilities and amenities to enhance your stay.

Each of the expansive suites has been thoughtfully designed in a vibrant Mexican-American style, including an ensuite bathroom and a walk-in closet for added convenience. Two of these suites are master bedrooms with private terraces. One suite features a cozy fireplace for chilly evenings, while the other opens out directly onto the swimming pool offering refreshing morning swims.

San José del Cabo

Bed & Bath: 8 & 8.5

Guests: 16

Top Amenities: Private Beach, There is a state-of-the-art, fully-stocked kitchen. Every room in Cielito del Mar connects to the outdoors, resulting in an airy, open living experience enhanced by elegant flagstone floors.

Cielito del Mar’s eight suites feature breathtaking vistas, exquisite decorations, and independent bathrooms. There is a state-of-the-art, fully-stocked kitchen. Every room in Cielito del Mar connects to the outdoors, resulting in an airy, open living experience enhanced by elegant flagstone floors.

Southern Mexico

Oaxaca

Bed & Bath: 5 & 5

Guests: 12

Top Amenities: Each space within this haven has been meticulously designed to oﬀer a sanctuary of tranquility, allowing you to detach from distractions and rediscover inner peace. Commanding the prime location along the Oaxaca coast, Niku House stands a mere 20-minute journey from La Punta Zicatela, a 30-minute drive from Puerto Escondido (PXM) airport, and a scenic 45-minute jaunt from Mazunte and Zipolite. The villa proudly presents five suites that grace the beachfront, each offering mesmerizing ocean views. Accommodating up to 12 guests, these suites are replete with every modern indulgence.

Pacific Coast

Zihuatanejo

Bed & Bath: 7 & 7

Guests: 14

Top Amenities: Here, you’re invited to bask in the sun by one of the three private pools, socialize at the Punta Garrobo Beach Club, or engage in a friendly tennis match. The compound comprises seven exceptional suites spread across three distinct structures, accommodating up to 18 guests. Each suite offers sweeping ocean vistas, unparalleled privacy, and modern comforts, ensuring a lavish and unforgettable stay. At Casa Garrobo, a plethora of amenities await to enhance your experience. Immerse yourself in the refreshing waters of one of the two swimming pools or the inviting plunge pool. Access to the Punta Garrobo community beach club, tennis court, and secure gated environment further enhance the exclusivity and convenience of your stay. Complimentary daily housekeeping, WiFi, and premium toiletries are provided to ensure comfort and convenience.

Yucatán Peninsula

Tulum

Bed & Bath: 6 & 6

Guests: 14

Top Amenities: Connect with the stars at night. Kayak and paddle over the shallow reef and, above all, chill. Azumaya Beach House was designed to take full advantage of the ocean’s rhythm.

Puerto Aventuras

Bed & Bath: 14 & 14

Guests: 36

Top Amenities: Hacienda Magica is the only beach-front villa in the Riviera Maya with a full-size tennis court, state-of-the-art oceanfront gymnasium, ocean-side putting greens, and 14 magnificent suites plus a den. Hacienda Magica combines old-style hacienda with modern-day luxury and service. The residence is perfect for family vacations, weddings, events, and corporate retreats.

Puerto Aventuras

Bed & Bath: 12 & 15.5 – coming soon!

Guests: 24

Top Amenities: Escape to the luxurious Hacienda Jaguar Puerto Aventuras. Nestled on sandy shores in a private community on the Mexican Caribbean. The Hacienda is inspired by the Jaguar, which has been held sacred in Mexico since ancient times. This sleek and exotic fully staﬀed villa oﬀers guests the ultimate luxury retreat.

Pacific Coast

Punta Mita

Bed & Bath: 12 & 15

Guests: 28

Top Amenities: The twelve en-suite bedrooms accommodate up to thirty guests. The spacious indoor/outdoor living areas are designed to accommodate large groups. Staying at Casa Tau, you will have access to luxury amenities and facilities, from the amazing beach right in front of the villa to the tennis, golf, shopping, dining, and nightlife.

Punta Mita

Bed & Bath: 9 & 12

Guests: 20

Top Amenities: This mansion features a sauna, massage room, and fully equipped fitness room that includes free weights, treadmills, an elliptical machine, and a recumbent bike. A private trainer, yoga, or pilates instructor is available upon request (for an additional fee). Adjacent to the gym is a favorite place to spend an evening, watching a movie with HD audio and video.

Written in partnership with Haute Retreats

All images Courtesy of Haute Retreats