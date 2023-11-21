Navigate Real Estate Like A Pro: How To Safeguard Your Florida Coastal Property

Buying or selling a home is one of the most significant investments in a person’s life. By taking a more holistic approach, the seasoned Palm Beach-based realtor David Loeb considers the physical aspects of a property and the emotional and lifestyle factors that make it a perfect fit for his client’s unique needs and aspirations. Also, by understanding his clients’ preferences, he can guide them toward a place they can truly call home.

“I believe that real estate is more than just transactions and property values. It’s about creating homes, building communities, and fostering meaningful connections with my clients,” Loeb says.

The allure of sandy beaches, breathtaking sunsets, and a relaxed coastal lifestyle is hard to resist for all those looking to own a property on the Florida coastline. But before anyone embarks on their real estate journey, it’s crucial to research all the potential risks and mitigate them to ensure a secure investment.

The Risk List

David likes to offer his clients a list of things to review when making a purchase, mainly to introduce a new perspective to the new homeowners. He calls it “the necessary checklist for prospective buyers.” After thoughtful consideration of all the factors, David would proceed to the next steps. But knowing how to mitigate risks can be a true game changer.

Elevation of the Property

“Properties closer to the water need higher elevations,” advises Loeb. “By understanding the elevation of your potential property, you can proactively protect against flooding and other water-related risks.” He emphasizes that knowledge is power, and by informing his clients about the elevation, David enables them to make educated decisions and invest confidently in their coastal sanctuary.

Property Adjustments

“Fortifying a home against hurricanes is crucial,” emphasizes Loeb. He suggests proactive measures such as installing hurricane shutters, ensuring a new and sturdy roof, and investing in hurricane-proof windows. These adjustments can provide peace of mind and protect property from potential damage caused by strong winds and debris during hurricane seasons.

Building Material

“Look for properties built with concrete block stucco (CBS),” advises Loeb. “This construction method provides enhanced durability and resilience, making the property more capable of withstanding natural disasters, including hurricanes.” Investing in a property with robust building materials will help build a solid foundation for any coastal retreat. After all, the property continuously deals with the forces of nature, like water and wind. “In some cases, add some sea salt, and the sturdiness of the property can make all the difference.”

History of Special Assessments

When considering condominiums, Loeb urges buyers to investigate the history of special assessments. “Understanding the property’s past assessments is essential to make informed decisions and avoid unexpected financial burdens,” he explains. By conducting thorough research into the property’s maintenance and renovation projects, potential owners can plan finances accordingly and ensure a smoother ownership experience. “It’s definitely a factor to consider due to rising maintenance costs, so not having to second-guess your decision helps to put focus on things that matter.”

Condition of Pools

“Pools are a popular feature in Florida homes, but hurricanes can significantly impact them,” warns Loeb. He recommends assessing the condition of pools before making a purchase. “Cracked tiles or structural damage to the pool can worsen during a hurricane, leading to costly repairs. Ensuring the pool is in good condition will help you avoid such issues down the line.”

Why are they important?

“The search for your coastal gem is not only about the destination but also about the beautiful discoveries you make along the way.” So, be open to exploration, enjoy the process, and find inspiration in the possibilities that lie ahead. In addition to following David’s expert advice, it’s essential to immerse in the local community.

“Exploring specific restaurants, clubs, and attractions can provide valuable insights and help you find your perfect coastal gem,” suggests Loeb. By actively engaging with the vibrant coastal lifestyle, people often find not just their dream property but also discover a sense of belonging in a new coastal community.

It’s like he says, “Investing in a Florida coastal property is not just about the tangible assets; it’s about embracing a lifestyle filled with sunshine, relaxation, and natural beauty.” Embrace the possibilities, safeguard your investment, and unlock the serenity and beauty of the Florida coast.

Written in partnership with Shannon Sparks