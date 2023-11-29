HB
Haute Holidays: Introducing Haute Living’s 2023 Ultra-Luxury Gift Guide

Adrienne Faurote
Haute Holidays: Introducing Haute Living's 2023 Ultra-Luxury Gift Guide
Haute Living’s exclusive editorial featuring Gucci Allegoria high jewelry for Dec/Jan 2023.

Photo Credit: Jeffrey Westbrook

INTRODUCING THE BEST FASHION, WELLNESS, AND BEAUTY GIFTS FOR THE LUXURY LOVER THIS HOLIDAY SEASON.

Tiffany & Co. Tiffany Lock ring in white gold with pavé diamonds, $6,050; available at select Tiffany & Co. locations and 800-843-3269.
Cartier Panthère de Cartier pot, $285; shop here.
FENDI Leather Silver FF Baguette handbag, $3,750; shop here.
Gucci GG Slide sandal, $990; shop here.
CHANEL handbag from Fall/Winter 2023-24 in lambskin, camellia ribbon, and metal, $3,300; available at select CHANEL boutiques nationwide and 800-550-0005.
Dior Timepieces Gem Dior timepiece, $18,500; available for special order at 1-800-929-3467.
Saint Laurent Rive Droite Cassandre Bauble, $175; available at Saint Laurent Rive Droite Rodeo Drive boutique; shop here.
Jimmy Choo Saeda Sandal 100, $1,495; shop here.
Akris Anna Little Leather Hobo bag, $1,990; shop here.
Grand Seiko SBGA491 timepiece, $5,600; shop here.
Hermès Ithaque Blanket, $1,825; available at Hermès stores nationwide, 1-800-441-4488, and shop here.
Brunello Cucinelli cashmere cable turtleneck, $4,950; available at Brunello Cucinelli Madison Avenue boutique, 212-813-0900, and shop here.
The Macallan Double Cask 30 Years Old, SRP $4,750; shop here.
Louis Vuitton Myriad, $630; shop here.
Patek Philippe Ref. 6007G-010 Calatrava in white gold, $37,850; shop here.
Venus Et Fleur Terre Holiday Arrangement, $935; shop here.
Joseph Duclos Diane L20 Leather Harmony, $5,300; shop here.
Monica Rich Kosann “Charlotte” Gold Locket Necklace, $8,400; shop here.
Dior Beauty Dior Prestige Le Cabinet Extraordinaire by Neri & Hu, limited edition, $2,900; available exclusively at Dior, Saks New York and shop here.
Caviar Russe Distinction Signature, $475; shop here.
Rolex GMT-Master II 40mm in yellow gold, $38,900; shop here.
RIMOWA Poker Attaché, $4,625; shop here.
Loro Piana beanie in cashmere, $395; shop here.
Bulgari Divas’ Dream Peacock with precious marquetry with jumping hours and retrograde minutes in rose gold, price upon request; 1-800-285-4274.
FENDI Peekaboo-k, $125; shop here.
Diptyque Paris Delice Classic candle with golden lid, $86; shop here.
Clase Azul Tequila Ultra, $1,899; shop here.
Dior Lady Art Limited Edition in collaboration with Ludovic Nkoth, price upon request; available at select Dior boutiques nationwide and 1-800-929-3467.
Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Selfwinding Chronograph, $57,900; available at 888-214-6858 and here.
AWAY The Bigger Carry-On in Holiday Chrome, $315; shop here.
Gucci grotesque garden crocodile card set, $4,500; available at select Gucci stores nationwide and shop here.
Dior Men B57 Sneaker, $1,250; available at all Dior Men boutiques and shop here.
Avi & Co. The Crown Chain, $7,000,000 and Avi & CO. limited-edition timepiece, prices range between $275,000-$350,000; available at the Avi & Co. Miami Design District location and here.
Stefano Ricci Cashmere and Nubuck Crocodile Hooded Blouson, $36,000; available at Stefano Ricci retail locations and shop here.
Vacheron Constantin Overseas self-winding watch (Ref. 4605V/200R-B978), $58,500; shop here.
Louis Vuitton Men’s Keepall Bandoulière 50, $2,730; available at select Louis Vuitton stores, 866-884-8866, and shop here.
111SKIN Ultimate Black Diamond Collection, $1,650; shop here.
Harry Winston Ultimate Emerald Signature High Jewelry Timepiece, price upon request; shop here.
Bang & Olufsen Beosound 2 Ferrari Edition, $5,499; shop here.
TUMI x Mclaren Sector Portfolio, $895; shop here.
Apple Watch Hermès, from $1,249; shop here.
Gucci neo-vintage GG supreme messenger bag, $1,490; available at select Gucci stores nationwide and shop here.
Dr. Barbara Sturm Advent Calendar 2023, $560; shop here.
Champagne Telmont Lieux-Dits – Damery 2012, $307; shop here.
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphone, $429; shop here.
Louis Vuitton new Tambour watch in 40mm, 18-karat yellow gold and white dial, accompanied by a miniature trunk in Monogram canvas, approx. price $52,000; available at select Louis Vuitton stores, 866-884-8866, and here.
Stefano Ricci Beverly Hills, $450; shop here.
Kül Spark, $1,495; shop here.
Cartier: The Impossible Collection book by Assouline, $1,200; shop here.
Jacob & Co. CR7 Baguette, $145,000; available at Jacob & Co. New York, 212-719-5887, and shop here.
Droplette 2, $199; shop here.
MZ Wallace Ice Sequin Micro Metro Tote, $215; shop here.
CurrentBody Skin LED Lip Perfector, $189; shop here.
HigherDOSE Infrared PEMP Mat, $1,295; shop here.
Perfumehead Xanaboud, $425; shop here.
SKAGERAK BY FRITZ HANSEN Nordic Serving Tray, $329; shop here.
Laduree
Ladurée 2023 advent calendar, $149; shop here
Dolce Vita by Assouline, $105; shop here
Roots Robson Relaxed Half Zip sweater, $128; shop here.
Baccarat
Baccarat Talleyrand “Comme De L’Or Noir” caviar bowl, $800; shop here
Les Sports Bandier 1/2 Zip sweatshirt, $170; shop here and matching jogger ($160).
Fueguia 1833
Fueguia 1833 Gabriella Hearst Paysandu Eau de Parfum, $415; shop here
Model One – Black Gold, $480; shop here.
Jonathan Adler
Jonathan Adler Eden backgammon set, $425; shop here.
Del Toro Women’s Black Velvet House Slipper, $225; shop here.
Baobab Candle Afrika, $840; shop here.
Peugeot Voyages Medium Trunk (Spinner), $495; shop here.
Simplehuman Sensor Mirror Trio, $300; shop here.
Lovesac The BigOne Bundle: Squattoman & Room for Two Footsac, $2,550; shop here.
Mooseknuckles Prado Aviator jacket, $2,195; shop here.
Assouline
Assouline’s “Dolce Vita,” $105; shop here

Related Articles

These Were The Hautest Shows Of New York Fashion Week
Fashion

These Were The Hautest Shows Of New York Fashion Week

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

It’s safe to say fashion is officially back in the city — ahead, we take a look back on the best shows of New York Fashion Week.

Louis Vuitton Unveils Men’s Fall Collection Inspired By Late Painter Park Seo-Bo
Fashion

Louis Vuitton Unveils Men’s Fall Collection Inspired By Late Painter Park Seo-Bo

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Louis Vuitton has launched Fall, a Men’s Capsule Collection that just made its grand debut this week inspired by painter Park Seo-Bo.

The Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams Collection Is Officially Here
News

The Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams Collection Is Officially Here

By Adrienne Faurote

Tiffany & Co. has unveiled new designs from its Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams collection, featuring freshwater pearls.

Camila Coelho Finds The Freedom In Creating
News

Camila Coelho Finds The Freedom In Creating

By Adrienne Faurote

Miami was made for our Haute 100 Miami 2024 cover star Camila Coelho. As the ultimate multi-hyphenate, there’s nothing she can’t do.

Lindsay Dymowski Constantino Of Centennial Pharmacy Services On Revolutionizing Care For 2030
Haute Partners

Lindsay Dymowski Constantino Of Centennial Pharmacy Services On Revolutionizing Care For 2030

By Haute Living

Lindsay Dymowski Constantino is leading the way for home-based care and what it means for the future of pharmacy services.

Lisa Kistermann Is The Latest It-Girl
Haute Partners

Lisa Kistermann Is The Latest It-Girl

By Haute Living

An enigmatic combination of charm, beauty and personal style make Lisa Kistermann both approachable and unreachably cool.

