Photo Credit: Courtesy of Pablo Enriquez for Gucci

We’re officially upon season in Aspen. Nestled in the epicenter of shopping in the incredibly chic mountain town — on the charming South Galena Street within the Historic District — Gucci opens its doors to its newly relocated boutique. This sprawling retail space spans over 5,600 square feet, offering an exclusive VIP shopping experience for discerning clientele. The boutique boasts an extensive selection that includes men’s and women’s small leather goods, handbags, accessories, shoes, ready-to-wear apparel, sunglasses, jewelry, beauty products, and a range of travel and luggage items from Gucci Valigeria.

Gucci’s signature handbags, such as the iconic Horsebit 1955 and the timeless Jackie 1961 lines, will also be present alongside the latest Cruise collection. Just in time for the winter season, the boutique will feature the Gucci Après Ski collection, including exclusive items available only at the Aspen location.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Pablo Enriquez for Gucci

Upon arrival, guests are greeted by the boutique’s historical stone façade, adorned with a monochromatic motif that tastefully frames the illustrious Gucci logo. Each window showcases meticulously crafted artisan Maiolica tiles in a serene green hue. The interior design echoes the refined aesthetic of Gucci’s collections, with marble and wood flooring mirroring the façade’s understated palette and geometric patterns. Soft fabrics grace the walls, creating a harmonious interplay with the tan boiserie—a delicate backdrop for the displayed items. This clean and understated design palette contributes to an environment of polished elegance and understated allure.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Pablo Enriquez for Gucci

The boutique’s interior is thoughtfully designed to evoke a sense of home, featuring built-in displays reminiscent of luxurious walk-in closets. Newly designed racks, inspired by classic brass designs, elegantly accommodate a diverse range of product categories. Gucci Décor velvet armchairs and sofas are seamlessly integrated with locally sourced vintage finds, bridging the gap between Gucci’s heritage and the boutique’s mountainous surroundings. To add a touch of warmth and intimacy, shaggy wool monochrome rugs in varying shades of green are thoughtfully placed throughout the store. This aesthetic blend of elements from different places and eras reflects Gucci’s core narrative, creating a space that is both sophisticated and pleasantly surprising.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Pablo Enriquez for Gucci

In alignment with Gucci’s ongoing commitment to eco-friendly initiatives and energy-efficient technologies in its stores worldwide, the new Aspen boutique is designed with LEED guidelines and principles in mind, emphasizing energy efficiency and sustainability. Gucci continues to set the standard for luxury fashion while championing environmental responsibility—a commitment that is thoughtfully woven into every aspect of the brand’s expansion.

There’s truly no better way to usher in Aspen’s peak season than with the re-opening of the Gucci boutique.