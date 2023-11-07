Crafting intricate and one-of-a-kind dining experiences is a hallmark of José Andrés’ culinary expertise. With a portfolio of over thirty restaurants both nationally and internationally, Andrés has firmly established himself as a pioneering force in the realm of luxury dining. Now, he has brought his culinary innovations to the heart of Manhattan, ushering in a transformative era for the city’s dining scene. In a city teeming with renowned Michelin-starred establishments, Andrés has boldly redefined the dining experience with the launch of his latest culinary venture, The Bazaar by José Andrés, nestled within the prestigious Ritz-Carlton.

Photo Credit: Björn Wallander

“Let me take you on a voyage! This restaurant is a story 400 years in the making… It begins when a group of samurai, led by Hasekura Tsunenaga, sailed from Japan to Spain for an audience with the king. They brought with them their history, their culture, and their traditions. Both Spain and Japan share a deep respect for ingredients and dedication to technique. What you are about to experience is a journey between these two worlds… navigated with imagination and wonder by our team,” Andrés shared.

Photo Credit: Louiie Victa

The culinary odyssey of The Bazaar celebrates José Andrés’ Spanish heritage and his inventive culinary style, driven by a profound appreciation for both Spanish and Japanese culinary traditions and flavors. To beautifully showcase these kindred yet distinct cooking methods, the menu presents a harmonious juxtaposition of the Japanese robata grill (“konro”) and the Spanish Josper oven grill. For instance, you can savor Ibérico pork cooked over the robata alongside Japanese wagyu expertly prepared using the Josper. Additionally, the menu introduces delightful pairings of Spanish Frituras and Japanese Tempura, exemplified by dishes like Putillitas – tender baby Spanish squid enveloped in crispy Japanese tempura batter and accompanied by squid ink aioli, a delightful twist on the traditional Spanish sauce.

Photo Credit: Louiie Victa

Throughout the menu, techniques and ingredients coalesce, as seen in the Madai Crudo, served with a tomato water-based sauce cherished by Spanish chefs, and Irizake, a sake reduction infused with salted plum and kombu, harkening back to a time when it was a favored dipping sauce in Japan during Hasekura’s era.

Photo Credit: Liz Clayman

The beverage program takes Japan through the Iberian Peninsula with a robust offering of shōchū and sake, Japanese spirits, as well as a focus on Spanish wines, and Japanese winemakers from around the world. The cocktail program, led by Miguel Lancha, José Andrés Group’s Cocktail Innovator, features both spirits and spirit-free drinks that honor Japanese ingredients and technical influence such as the Divine Wind, made with Chrysanthemum-infused shochu, triple sec, clarified lime, butterfly pea tea, and citrus perfume and a Sake Sangria, made with Japanese gin, vermouth, Buddha’s hand and grapefruit citrus oils, and topped with cava and Junmai Sparkling Sake.

Photo Credit: Björn Wallander

The interior design is a lavish reflection of the menu’s decadence. Crafted by Spain’s renowned Lazaro Rosa-Violan Studio, the ambiance exudes warmth and theatricality, grounded in a palette of earthy rust and deep indigo, embellished with opulent golden accents and natural wood elements. Drawing inspiration from Hasekura’s extensive travels, guests are welcomed into The Bazaar Bar on the lower level before ascending a visually captivating floral-tiled staircase that leads to The Bazaar dining room. Inside, a harmonious blend of rich orange and soothing blues sets a compelling tone, while an intimate tapas bar showcases custom Spanish millwork and fabric-backlit orbs reminiscent of Japanese lanterns, adorned with Andalusian fringe. Throughout the dining room, profound shades of blue evoke European royalty, while indigo pays homage to Japanese arts and dyed textiles. At the heart of the space, a mixology bar presents a sophisticated reinterpretation of Castilian bookshelves, boasting amber glass, mirrored surfaces, and a brass bottle display perched atop a unique custom service bar – only the second of its kind in the country.