Photo Credit: FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX START YOUR ENGINES…

AND RACE TO SIN CITY FOR F1 LAS VEGAS

IT’S THE INAUGURAL YEAR OF THE LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX AND excitement in Sin City has reached a fever pitch as the world’s top F1 drivers descend on the Strip. From Nov. 16–18, the likes of Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, and Lewis Hamilton will race for more than 50 laps around a 3.8-mile track featuring three main straights and 17 turns, with top speeds estimated to break 212 mph. Roughly 105,000 attendees are expected to fill the stands to participate in a weekend of excitement, hedonism, and speed, raising an astounding $1.2 million for both the organization and city. It’s bound to be a race to remember.

THE TEAMS

Photo Credit: FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX

+ Oracle Red Bull Racing (Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez)

+ Scuderia Ferrari (Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz)

+ Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS (Lewis Hamilton and George Russell)

+ BWT Alpine (Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon)

+ McLaren Racing (Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri)

+ Alfa Romeo Stake (Zhou Guanyu and Valtteri Bottas)

+ MoneyGram Haas (Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg)

+ Scuderia AlphaTauri (Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo)

+ Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant (Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso)

+ Williams Racing (Logan Sargeant and Alex Albon)

THE PERFORMERS

Colombian singer J Balvin, electronic DJ trio Major Lazer, and DJ Mark Ronson will headline the T-Mobile Zone at Sphere stage during the inaugural F1 weekend, with support from Canadian DJ A-Trak on Nov. 17. Additional entertainment by iconic Las Vegas acts the Blue Man Group and Cirque du Soleil will dazzle on stage and in the fan zones.

WHERE TO STAY: HOTELS & CASINOS WITH HIGH-END F1 PACKAGES

Photo Credit: Barbara Kraft

The most expensive ticket in town belongs to The Wynn, and it has a $1 million price tag. The Official Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix 2023 Million Dollar All-Access Experience offers a group of six access to exclusive VIP areas at the Grand Prix, including the lavish Wynn Grid Club, which will be located within the Formula 1 Paddock Club. The weekend starts with luxury transportation from the airport to the Las Vegas Strip and a jeroboam of Dom Perignon upon arrival in an Encore three-bedroom duplex, which will be your home away from home for four nights. The package also includes access to exclusive events in the days leading up to the race, including the Las Vegas Grand Prix opening ceremony, which is set to be one of the star-studded events of the weekend; public tickets are not available. The package also offers dining experiences at acclaimed restaurants, private luxury tickets to the Awakening theater show, plus access to the Wynn Golf Club, award-winning salons, and spa treatments. Wynn Las Vegas will also be donating $100,000 per booking to local philanthropic efforts.

CAESARS PALACE’S EMPEROR PACKAGE

Photo Credit: Nobu Hotel

Stay in the Nobu Sky Villa inside Nobu Hotel at Caesars Palace. With its sweeping views of the racetrack and prime location in the heart of the Grand Prix straightaway, the villa’s terrace provides unparalleled views of the action for up to 75 guests. The package also includes 12 tickets to the Paddock Club, all-inclusive food and beverage, access to the Pit Lane Walk and a private Caesars Entertainment space within the Paddock Club to enjoy the racing action, a private dinner for 12 curated and hosted by chef Nobu Matsuhisa, a personal driver and Rolls-Royce for the entirety of the stay, a choice of any spa service for six guests in the villa’s private treatment room by artisans from the award-winning Qua Baths and Spa, a personal VIP host to coordinate all experiences at Caesars Entertainment’s Las Vegas resort, immediate Seven Star Caesars Rewards Tier Status, and two tickets to Adele at Caesars Palace.

THE BELLAGIO

This package includes grandstand seating on top of the Bellagio Fountains with views of the main racetrack; meet and greets with F1 ambassadors; unlimited food and beverage by celebrated chefs, master mixologists and sommeliers; and access to the club’s private indoor and rooftop hospitality decks. An all-star lineup of legendary chefs from MGM Resorts’ portfolio, including Mario Carbone; David Chang; Michael Mina; Masaharu Morimoto; Bryan and Michael Voltaggio; and Jean-Georges Vongerichten will be on hand to prepare culinary delights for club guests. Bellagio Fountain Club packages include three-day event tickets and accommodations within MGM Resorts’ premier portfolio of rooms and suites, which are walking distance from the circuit.

THE VENETIAN LAS VEGAS

Enjoy three nights in a luxurious suite, plus two tickets to the races. Packages are priced for double occupancy and include three-day passes to the Grandstands at T-Mobile Zone at Sphere stage at The Venetian. There, fans will enjoy not only the race but also performances by Mark Ronson, Major Lazer, A-Trak, and J Balvin. There’s also a package in conjunction with BWT Alpine F1, which includes a three-night stay, plus exclusive BWT Alpine F1 team gear.

PALMS CASINO RESORT

Photo Credit: The Palms

This slightly off-Strip locale is a great place to stay and play regardless, but doubly so because of this F1 package: the 777 Experience. Valued at $777,000, this stay includes a seven-night stay in the Empathy Suite, a one-of-a-kind space designed by renowned artist Damien Hirst with artworks adorning every surface that spans over 9,000 square feet and which features two king bedrooms, a private pool and terrace, and floor-to-ceiling windows with breathtaking views of the Las Vegas Strip. But there’s more. The package also includes a seven-night stay in a one-story Sky Villa, two Formula One hospitality tickets; access to prime views of the track, indoor lounge and outdoor terrace; all-inclusive food and beverage; six grandstand tickets — a racing spectators’ chance to experience high energy and stunning up-close views of the cars and track including food and beverage; dinner for eight at Scotch 80; a VIP table on the rooftop patio at Ghostbar; and seven bottles of Ace of Spades rose at Ghostbar. That’s what we in Las Vegas call “lucky 7s” indeed!

THE MIRAGE

The Mirage Zone VIP Grandstand Tickets and Room Packages VIP attendees will enjoy separate, expedited entry to the race, along with elevated seat styles with wider seats and headrests for comfort. VIP packages include two three-day VIP grandstand tickets, an open bar with alcoholic beverages and soft drinks, cocktail service, and access to a hospitality district featuring food from The Mirage’s roster of restaurants and live entertainment. Room rates are discounted 15 percent for both standard and VIP packages. Additional room nights and tickets are available; guests should inquire at the time of booking. The Suite Package starts at $12,285 and includes two three-day VIP grandstand tickets and a three-night stay in a Mirage Suite.

THE ENGLiSH HOTEL

The ENGLiSH Hotel is offering an exclusive hotel buyout of the 70-room property for 200 guests.

WHERE TO PLAY: PADDOCK CLUB

Photo Credit: FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX

The iconic Paddock Club has come to Las Vegas for the first time. For $11,590 per night, guests will receive two five-day tickets with premier seating (views of the start/finish line) and team garages; access to purchase Paddock Pass and Hot Lap experiences; and all-inclusive gourmet food and top-shelf beverages.

WHERE TO DINE

Photo Credit: Jeff Green

Wolfgang Puck Catering, in collaboration with Food Fleet, is curating a selection of globally inspired cuisine, including some of the Austrian celebrity chef’s signature favorites to be savored nightly by all grandstand and general admission ticket holders in the East Harmon Zone by Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, West Harmon Zone, and T-Mobile Zone at Sphere. But there are several dining experiences visitors shouldn’t pass up:

CARVERSTEAK

Don’t miss The Macallan Epicurean Experience. Each dish of this four-course tasting at Carversteak, located at Resorts World Las Vegas, is paired with a rare cask of The Macallan single-malt Scotch whisky. The menu, curated by executive chef Daniel Ontiveros and mixologist Francesco Lafranconi, serves eight guests and is priced at $32,000. The menu includes:

+ A 12-oz. F-1 wagyu paired with The Macallan 18 Years Old

+ A four-oz. Miyazaki wagyu striploin is paired with The Macallan 25 Years Old

+ An eight-oz. domestic wagyu rib cap paired with The Macallan 30 Years Old

+ A surprise dessert paired with The Macallan M, the pinnacle of The Macallan’s 1824 series

LAVO PARTY BRUNCH AT LAVO ITALIAN RESTAURANT

The LAVO Party Brunch at The Venetian offers the Chef’s Catch, a decadent seafood assortment of king crab glazed with Heinz 57 collection roast garlic crunch, snow crab, jumbo shrimp, oysters, lobster cocktail, and Kaluga caviar — flanked by hand-crafted shots made with Avion tequila and Absolut Elyx vodka ($1,095). The Ultimate Bloody Mary package is also offered at LAVO Party Brunch and includes a bottle of Belvedere vodka, fresh San Marzano tomatoes, cold-pressed lemon juice, aged balsamic, horseradish, and spices in a giant ice goblet accompanied with grilled cheese, bacon, pickles, and jalapeños ($995).

TAO ASIAN BISTRO

TAO at The Venetian has a brand-new cocktail called Casa de Clase, with one serving costing $65 and two costing $130. Part-art, part-libation, the cocktail features Clase Azul Reposado tequila, mango, lime, habanero, and Angostura bitters. The concoction is an elevated take on the classic margarita, utilizing a premium spirit and served in a repurposed bottle.

EXCLUSIVE OMAKASE ROOM AT WAKUDA

Part world-class precision and part artistic intuition, the omakase experience at WAKUDA, located at The Palazzo, is helmed by two Michelin-starred chef Tetsuya Wakuda and offers an unexpected culinary journey for guests. Each course is prepared a la minute based on guests’ reactions. Only eight seats are available so that each diner can have a personalized dining experience consisting of 10–15 courses.

JOËL ROBUCHON RESTAURANT AT MGM GRAND

The 16-course degustation menu at Vegas’ only three Michelin-starred restaurant is a must.

É BY JOSÉ ANDRÉS

This tiny private room adjacent to Jaleo at The Cosmopolitan books out three months in advance and has just two “showings” a night (exclusive, interesting tasting menus), so get on those reservations NOW.